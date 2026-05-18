SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Preview and Prediction.

Unai Emery will be hoping to make further history in the UEFA Europa League as Aston Villa face SC Freiburg on Wednesday night.

A major European final awaits in Istanbul on Wednesday evening as SC Freiburg and Aston Villa collide at Besiktas Park with the 2025/26 Europa League trophy on the line. For Freiburg, the occasion represents the greatest night in the club’s 122-year history whereas for Aston Villa, it is an opportunity to finally end a 30-year wait for major silverware and continue one of the most impressive European resurgences in modern football.

The contrast in European pedigree makes this final particularly fascinating. Villa enter the contest carrying the weight of continental history, having famously defeated Bayern Munich to win the European Cup back in 1982. Freiburg, meanwhile, are experiencing their first-ever European final and continue pushing beyond every historical boundary the club has previously known.

Yet despite the difference in tradition, both teams arrive fully deserving of their place in Istanbul. Under Unai Emery, Aston Villa have become one of Europe’s most consistent and tactically mature sides over the last three seasons. After reaching the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-finals in 2024 and the Champions League quarter-finals last season, the Villans now stand one victory away from lifting a major continental trophy.

Their route to the final has been deeply impressive as Villa won seven of their eight Europa League league-phase matches before eliminating LOSC Lille, Bologna, and Nottingham Forest in the knockout rounds. The semi-final triumph over Forest especially highlighted Villa’s mentality and attacking quality. After falling behind in the tie, Emery’s side responded with a ruthless 4-0 performance at Villa Park, inspired by captain John McGinn.

Momentum has only continued building since then, and the thrilling 4-2 victory over reigning Premier League champions Liverpool last weekend secured UEFA Champions League qualification for next season and removed all domestic distractions ahead of the final.

No club has won more European matches than Aston Villa’s 26 since the beginning of the 2023/24 season, while Emery himself continues strengthening his extraordinary legacy in this competition. The Spaniard is already a four-time Europa League winner and now prepares for a record-extending sixth final appearance as a coach. This experience could become one of Villa’s greatest advantages.

However, Freiburg have repeatedly shown throughout this campaign that they are capable of upsetting expectations. The German side have produced the finest European season in club history under Julian Schuster. Building on the foundations established during Christian Streich’s remarkable era, Freiburg have evolved into one of the Europa League’s most entertaining and fearless teams.

Their attacking numbers have been particularly impressive as only Aston Villa have scored more goals in the competition this season than Freiburg’s 25, while the Black Forest club have netted at least three goals in four of their six knockout matches. Their run to the final has included victories over KRC Genk, Celta Vigo and SC Braga, with the semi-final triumph over Braga demonstrating both resilience and emotional maturity under pressure.

The first leg defeat in Portugal left Freiburg in serious danger, but Schuster’s side responded magnificently in Germany despite a tense finish. Players like Vincenzo Grifo, Johan Manzambi, and Noah Atubolu have all emerged as key figures during the campaign, while experienced defender Matthias Ginter has played every single minute of Freiburg’s Europa League journey.

Emotionally, the stakes are enormous for both clubs and victory would secure Freiburg’s first-ever major trophy and the first Champions League qualification in club history. For Villa, it would deliver their first significant silverware since 1996 and further cement Emery’s transformation of the club into a genuine European force once again.

Both teams have scored heavily throughout the tournament and possess dangerous transitional attacks. Freiburg will likely attempt to press aggressively and attack vertically through Grifo and Manzambi, while Villa’s structure under Emery remains built around control, tactical flexibility and ruthless efficiency in decisive moments.

The experience factor may ultimately become decisive. Few managers in world football understand Europa League finals better than Emery, and Aston Villa’s maturity throughout the competition has consistently stood out. Still, Freiburg’s fearlessness and attacking confidence ensure this final should be far more competitive than many may initially expect. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

SC Freiburg

Freiburg head into the biggest match in the club’s history with relatively few injury concerns, giving Julian Schuster a strong opportunity to field his preferred lineup for the UEFA Europa League final in Istanbul.

The only confirmed absentee is Yuito Suzuki, who remains sidelined after suffering a fractured collarbone. Midfielder Patrick Osterhage is also considered a doubt, although Freiburg are hopeful he may still be available in some capacity. Aside from those concerns, Schuster is expected to have all of his key players ready for Wednesday night’s historic showdown against Aston Villa.

One of the standout figures throughout Freiburg’s remarkable European campaign has been rising midfielder Johan Manzambi. The talented youngster currently leads the Europa League in possessions won, duels won and fouls earned.

At the back, experienced defender Matthias Ginter has been a symbol of consistency and leadership. The German international has not missed a single minute of Freiburg’s Europa League journey and has also contributed two important goals during the knockout stages.

Up front, club icon Vincenzo Grifo continues to deliver in decisive moments. Freiburg’s all-time leading scorer has recorded at least one goal contribution in each of his last five Europa League appearances and remains the emotional and creative leader of the attack. Meanwhile, Croatian striker Igor Matanovic also arrives in excellent form after scoring his 11th Bundesliga goal of the season last weekend, giving Freiburg additional confidence heading into the final.

An emotional subplot surrounds veteran midfielder Nicolas Hofler, who is preparing for one final European appearance for Freiburg shortly after completing his 293rd and final Bundesliga match for the club. His leadership and experience could become extremely important in such a high-pressure occasion.

Freiburg are expected to line up in a balanced and energetic 4-2-3-1 formation designed to press aggressively while maintaining attacking width and transitional threat. Noah Atubolu should continue in goal behind a back four featuring Lukas Kubler at right-back, alongside Matthias Ginter and Philipp Lienhart in central defence, while Philipp Treu is expected to operate from left-back.

In midfield, captain Maximilian Eggestein should partner Nicolas Hofler in the double pivot. Eggestein’s composure and tactical intelligence will be crucial in helping Freiburg cope with Aston Villa’s midfield pressure, while Hofler brings physicality and emotional leadership to the centre of the pitch.

Up the field, Niklas Beste is expected to operate from the right wing, with Johan Manzambi occupying the central attacking midfield role. Vincenzo Grifo should start from the left side, where his creativity, delivery and ability to drift inside remain central to Freiburg’s attacking structure.

Leading the line, Igor Matanovic is expected to spearhead the attack. His physical presence, aerial ability and finishing instincts could become especially important if Freiburg are forced to play more directly against Aston Villa’s organised defensive shape.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Atubolu; Kubler, Ginter, Lienhart, Treu; Eggestein, Hofler; Beste, Manzambi, Grifo; Matanovic

Aston Villa

Aston Villa head into the Europa League final carrying a few important midfield concerns, although Unai Emery still possesses enough depth and tactical flexibility to field a highly competitive side for Wednesday’s showdown in Istanbul.

The biggest uncertainty surrounds Amadou Onana, who has not featured since limping off during the semi=final first leg against Nottingham Forest. His availability remains doubtful, meaning Emery may once again need to improvise in midfield. There are also concerns regarding Victor Lindelof, who was forced off with a foot issue during Villa’s impressive win over Liverpool last weekend.

The Swede has recently been used in an auxiliary midfield role to help compensate for injuries and absences in central areas. If Lindelof is unavailable or not fully fit to start, either Douglas Luiz or Lamare Bogarde could be asked to step into midfield responsibilities for the final.

Villa are definitely without Ross Barkley, who is ineligible for the competition, while Boubacar Kamara remains sidelined for the rest of the season. Despite those midfield concerns, Aston Villa’s attack arrives in outstanding form.

Ollie Watkins continued his superb recent run by scoring twice against Liverpool and also stands as Villa’s leading scorer in this Europa League campaign with five goals. His movement, finishing and relentless pressing have made him one of the competition’s most dangerous forwards throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Emiliano Buendia has quietly enjoyed a hugely productive European campaign, contributing eight goal involvements from 11 Europa League starts. Another crucial creative figure remains Morgan Rogers, who currently leads the Europa League this season for both chances created and touches inside the opposition penalty area. Rogers’s ability to carry the ball through midfield and destabilise defensive structures has become one of Villa’s biggest attacking weapons under Emery.

Aston Villa are expected to line up in a flexible and tactically disciplined 4-2-3-1 formation. Emiliano Martinez should continue in goal behind a back four featuring Matty Cash at right-back, alongside Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres in central defence, while Lucas Digne operates from left-back.

In midfield, Victor Lindelof may again pair up Youri Tielemans if passed fit enough to start. Tielemans’s composure, passing range and experience will be central to Villa’s ability to control possession and manage the tempo of the final.

Further up the field, captain John McGinn should operate from the right side, while Morgan Rogers is expected to occupy the central attacking role behind the striker. Emiliano Buendia is likely to start from the left flank, where his creativity and intelligent movement between the lines can help unlock Freiburg’s defensive structure.

Leading the attack, Ollie Watkins will once again spearhead the frontline. His form, confidence and relentless work rate make him Villa’s biggest attacking threat entering what could become one of the club’s most important European nights since their famous triumph in 1982.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Lindelof, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

Key Stats

Aston Villa have won 12 of their 14 Europa League matches this season en route to the final.

Only Aston Villa (28) have scored more Europa League goals this season than Freiburg (25).

Unai Emery is preparing for a record-extending sixth Europa League final as a coach and has already won the competition four times.

SC Freiburg are appearing in the first major European final in the club’s 122-year history. They have been a defensive powerhouse in this year’s competition, boasting the best defence in the league phase and conceding just ten goals in their 14 matches on the way to the final.

This is Aston Villa’s first European final since 1982.

Player to Watch

Morgan Rogers

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In a final expected to feature goals, transitions and attacking aggression from both sides, Morgan Rogers could become the player who ultimately tips the balance in Aston Villa’s favour. The England international has quietly developed into one of the most influential attacking midfielders in this season’s Europa League campaign. His numbers alone underline just how important he has become to Unai Emery’s system.

Rogers currently leads the competition for both chances created and touches inside the opposition penalty area. Few players in the tournament have carried more responsibility in progressing attacks and destabilising defensive structures.

This final appears perfectly suited to his strengths as SC Freiburg are expected to play aggressively and attack with ambition rather than sitting deep defensively. That approach should create transitional spaces for Villa to exploit, especially through Rogers’s powerful ball-carrying and intelligent movement between midfield and defence.

The Englishman can drift centrally, attack wide channels, arrive late inside the box or create opportunities for teammates through quick combinations around the penalty area. Freiburg’s midfield will face a difficult challenge trying to track his movement consistently throughout the match.

With Aston Villa chasing their first major trophy since 1996 and Unai Emery aiming to further cement his legendary Europa League legacy, expect Rogers to take on major attacking responsibility from the opening whistle in Istanbul.

Prediction

SC Freiburg 1-2 Aston Villa

Freiburg have already produced a historic campaign and possess enough attacking quality to seriously trouble Aston Villa, especially if the match becomes open and transitional. Their fearless mentality and excellent scoring form make them dangerous opponents for any side in Europe.

However, finals are often decided by composure, tactical discipline and experience, all areas where Aston Villa hold a significant advantage under Unai Emery. The Spaniard’s remarkable pedigree in this competition, combined with Villa’s superior squad depth and recent momentum, could ultimately prove decisive in Istanbul.

Expect Freiburg to compete bravely and create dangerous moments, but Villa’s experience on the big stage should edge a highly entertaining final. The Hard Tackle predicts a hard-fought 2-1 win for Emery and his charges.