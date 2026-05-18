Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Preview and Prediction.

Tottenham Hotspur will be keen to secure their Premier League future when they travel to Chelsea on Tuesday.

Another high-stakes London derby takes centre stage on Tuesday night as Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in a clash carrying huge implications at both ends of the Premier League table.

For Chelsea, the pressure surrounds European qualification while for Tottenham, survival itself may soon be within touching distance. Hovering above it all is the looming arrival of Xabi Alonso, whose appointment as Chelsea’s new manager was confirmed less than 24 hours after the Blues suffered another painful defeat in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

That Wembley loss extended Chelsea’s miserable record in recent FA Cup finals and further intensified scrutiny surrounding the current regime. Yet despite the disappointment, there were at least signs of competitiveness in the narrow 1-0 defeat, where Antoine Semenyo’s stunning backheel ultimately separated the sides.

The bigger concern for Chelsea remains their alarming league form as Calum McFarlane’s side are now in serious danger of missing out on European football entirely next season. While Champions League qualification is still mathematically possible, the pathway has become incredibly complicated. Chelsea currently sit six points behind AFC Bournemouth in sixth place and now require a combination of results elsewhere to keep their hopes alive.

Their 1-1 draw against Liverpool ended a disastrous six-match losing streak in the Premier League and slightly stabilised confidence ahead of another emotionally charged London derby. Still, Stamford Bridge has become unusually vulnerable territory.Chelsea are now dangerously close to suffering five consecutive home league defeats for the first time in the club’s history, an astonishing statistic given the dominance they traditionally enjoy in West London.

History does offer some encouragement, however as Chelsea have not lost their final home league game of a season since 2001-02, and Tottenham’s recent record at Stamford Bridge remains extremely poor. Spurs have failed to win a Premier League match at Chelsea’s stadium since 2018, while the Blues have won five consecutive league meetings between the clubs.

Tottenham, though, arrive carrying significantly more momentum and since Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival, Spurs have gradually rediscovered structure, belief and consistency after a deeply difficult campaign. The Lilywhites are unbeaten in four Premier League matches and have become increasingly effective away from home.

Their recent 1-1 draw against Leeds United felt frustrating given the chances missed, but Tottenham still enter the penultimate matchday sitting two points above the relegation zone. The equation is now becoming clearer for Spurs, and following West Ham United’s 3-1 loss to Newcastle United, Tottenham could mathematically secure Premier League survival with victory at Stamford Bridge.

Only Arsenal and Manchester City have won more away league matches than Tottenham this season. Back-to-back victories at Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. and Aston Villa have highlighted the improvement De Zerbi has brought to the squad. Chelsea still possess enormous attacking talent individually, but continue struggling for consistency, defensive stability and confidence. Tottenham, meanwhile, appear more organised collectively and increasingly comfortable attacking quickly through transitions and wide areas.

Chelsea are playing under the cloud of managerial transition and growing frustration among supporters, while Tottenham know survival is now genuinely within reach after months of instability. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Chelsea

Chelsea head into the London derby carrying several important injury concerns following their exhausting FA Cup final defeat against Manchester City. The biggest fresh issue surrounds Joao Pedro, who appeared to suffer a leg injury during the first half at Wembley. Although the Brazilian attempted to continue, he was eventually forced off late in the match and is now considered a major doubt for Tuesday night’s clash against Tottenham.

The Blues are already missing several players. Young midfielder Jesse Derry remains sidelined with a head injury, while Estêvão Willian is unavailable because of a hamstring problem. Jamie Gittens is also ruled out through a thigh injury, and Mykhailo Mudryk continues serving his suspension. There is at least some positive news for Calum McFarlane, however. Pedro Neto, Alejandro Garnacho and Robert Sánchez all returned to involvement during the FA Cup final after recovering from recent fitness issues.

Chelsea are expected to line up in a flexible 3-4-2-1 formation designed to maximise attacking fluidity while offering greater defensive protection during transitions. Robert Sanchez should continue in goal behind a back three featuring Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Jorrel Hato. The wing-back roles are likely to be occupied by Malo Gusto on the right side and Marc Cucurella on the left. Both players will be heavily involved in providing width and helping Chelsea progress the ball quickly into attacking areas.

In central midfield, Moises Caicedo should partner Enzo Fernandez. The former’s ball-winning ability and defensive intensity remain crucial in protecting Chelsea during transitions, while Fernández will likely dictate much of the team’s buildup play through his passing range and composure.

Upfront, Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto are expected to operate behind the striker in advanced creative roles. Palmer remains Chelsea’s biggest attacking source of creativity and final-third quality, while Neto’s direct running and pace could prove especially dangerous against Tottenham’s aggressive defensive line. Leading the attack, Liam Delap is expected to start centrally if Pedro is unavailable. Delap’s physicality, pressing intensity and ability to stretch defences vertically may become important as Chelsea attempt to exploit space behind Tottenham’s back line during transition moments.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Sanchez; Fofana, Colwill, Hato; Gusto, Caicedo, Fernandez, Cucurella; Palmer, Neto; Delap

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham arrive at Stamford Bridge carrying a mixture of growing confidence and lingering injury concerns as Roberto De Zerbi’s side continue fighting to mathematically secure Premier League survival.

One of the biggest positives for Spurs recently has been the return of James Maddison. The attacking midfielder made his first appearance of the season against Leeds United following a lengthy recovery from an ACL injury. Maddison almost made an immediate impact late in the match when he appeared to have a strong penalty appeal denied after a challenge from Lukas Nmecha.

Tottenham continue to deal with several confirmed injury absentees. Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus and Cristian Romero are all unavailable through injury. There are still late fitness assessments surrounding several important players, however. Dominic Solanke continues recovering from a hamstring issue, while Ben Davies and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario are also doubts because of ankle and hernia problems respectively.

Tottenham are expected to continue using De Zerbi’s preferred 4-2-3-1 structure built around controlled possession, quick transitions and aggressive movement in wide attacking areas. Antonín Kinský should continue in goal behind a back four featuring Pedro Porro at right-back, alongside Kevin Danso and Micky van de Ven in central defence, while Destiny Udogie is expected to operate from left-back.

In midfield, Rodrigo Bentancur should partner Joao Palhinha in the double pivot. The former’s composure in possession and tactical intelligence remain vital in controlling transitions, while the latter’s physicality and ball-winning ability could prove crucial against Chelsea’s midfield.

Further forward, Randal Kolo Muani is expected to start from the right wing, while Conor Gallagher should operate centrally in the attacking midfield role against his former club. Mathys Tel is likely to feature from the left side, where his pace and direct running can create dangerous transition opportunities.

Leading the line, Richarlison should spearhead the attack if Dominic Solanke is not deemed fit enough to start. Richarlison’s physical presence, pressing intensity and ability to attack crosses may become especially important in what is expected to be another emotionally charged London derby.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison

Key Stats

Chelsea have won their last five Premier League matches against Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham have not won a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge since 2018.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches under Roberto De Zerbi.

Only Arsenal and Manchester City have won more away Premier League matches this season than Tottenham’s seven.

Chelsea are at risk of losing five consecutive home league matches for the first time in the club’s history.

Player to Watch

Cole Palmer

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In a Chelsea side still searching for consistency and confidence, Cole Palmer remains the one player capable of transforming matches almost single-handedly. The England international once again enters a major London derby carrying the responsibility of being Chelsea’s primary creative and attacking outlet.

Even during the Blues’ difficult recent run, Palmer has consistently remained their most dangerous player in the final third. His composure under pressure, intelligent movement between defensive lines and ability to produce decisive moments make him the focal point of Chelsea’s attack heading into the clash with Tottenham.

With Joao Pedro now a major injury doubt and several other attackers unavailable, Chelsea’s offensive structure will likely revolve heavily around Palmer’s creativity behind the striker. Tottenham’s aggressive midfield setup could also leave pockets of space around the edge of the penalty area, exactly the zones where Palmer is most effective.

Palmer can slow the tempo, accelerate attacks instantly, drift into wide areas or arrive late inside the box to finish chances himself. Against a Tottenham defence still missing several important players, his movement and decision-making could become the key factor that determines whether Chelsea finally end their poor home run.

With European qualification hopes fading and Xabi Alonso preparing to arrive next season, Chelsea badly need a statement performance. Palmer’s ability to deliver in tense occasions makes him the player most likely to inspire one.

Prediction

Chelsea 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea’s recent record against Tottenham remains difficult to ignore, and the Blues should still create dangerous moments through sheer attacking quality at Stamford Bridge. However, Spurs currently look like the more balanced and emotionally stable side entering the derby.

Roberto De Zerbi has restored belief and tactical structure to Tottenham, particularly away from home, while Chelsea continue struggling for rhythm and confidence despite signs of improvement at Liverpool. Expect an intense and chaotic London derby filled with momentum swings, but Tottenham’s recent resilience and counterattacking threat could prove enough to earn a massive result in the survival race.