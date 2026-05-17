Arsenal vs Burnley: Preview and Prediction

Arsenal face Burnley in the penultimate game of the season, as Mikel Arteta will want a massive win to take a big step towards the title.

The Premier League title is still very much in Arsenal’s hands with two games left to play. They are now preparing to host Burnley at the Emirates in their final home game of the season, with Mikel Arteta demanding a big win to move closer to the big prize.

The Gunners had to work extremely hard to stay ahead of Manchester City following a high-intensity game at the London Stadium against relegation-threatened West Ham United. The two teams played out a scratchy fixture, with Leandro Trossard breaking the deadlock late in the game. However, the Hammers had a goal disallowed for a foul on Arsenal keeper David Raya, which has created a furore in the media ever since.

Arsenal now face Burnley in a game they are widely favourites to win and will then travel away to Crystal Palace, with both matches being must-win fixtures. However, should the Gunners win on Monday and Manchester City drop points away at Bournemouth on Tuesday, the Premier League title could be decided in the background, making the final game against Palace a mere formality.

A lot has been said about Burnley and their recent record against the Premier League’s big six sides in 2026. The Clarets have already been relegated to the Championship, and Scott Parker has recently left his role. Michael Jackson has been installed as their interim manager, and he will have a big task on his hands.

Back in the 2021/22 season, Burnley came to the Emirates and secured a win, but since then, they have been winless in their last six meetings with the North Londoners. For Jackson, it is imperative to finish the season strongly, and with the pressure now off, the Clarets boss will expect a competitive performance.

Speaking of their record against the Big Six sides, they did lose a recent game against Manchester City, but only by a single-goal margin. The Lancashire-based outfit secured a draw against Aston Villa last time out, but have lost each of their last four away games in the league as they prepare for their final away fixture of the season.

Team News & Tactics

Arsenal

There are some concerns at a crucial stage of the season for Arsenal, as Ben White has been ruled out long-term with a knee injury sustained against West Ham. His absence aggravates the issues at right-back, with Cristhian Mosquera appearing to be the only fit option, while Jurrien Timber’s return remains unclear.

There are also doubts over Riccardo Calafiori, who was substituted at half-time against the Hammers. Initial reports suggested the change was tactical, but Mikel Arteta later confirmed the Italian suffered a fresh problem, making him doubtful. Piero Hincapie, who has not started the last three games across all competitions, is ready to deputise at left-back.

Beyond that, there are no major concerns. Arteta may face a tactical decision on how to approach the clash. He could continue with the midfield partnership of Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly, or deploy Rice as a lone pivot to accommodate Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze in a more attacking setup.

Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard are expected to start in the front three, while Viktor Gyokeres is likely to lead the line. Despite having strong rotation options, there is little need to change things at this stage, as cohesion within a settled group will be key heading into the final league games and the UEFA Champions League final.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

Burnley

Burnley also have a few injury concerns, with Connor Roberts, Josh Cullen, and Jordan Beyer set to miss out. There were concerns over Hannibal Mejbri, who came off against Villa, but Michael Jackson has confirmed he has recovered well and could feature.

The team may look similar to the one that faced Villa, with Hjalmar Ekdal and Maxime Esteve marshalling the central defensive unit. Former Manchester City man Kyle Walker will operate at right-back, while Quilindschy Hartman is set to continue on the left.

James Ward-Prowse and Florentino Luis are expected to control the midfield, with Lesley Ugochukwu in a more advanced role. Marcus Edwards and former Arsenal youth product Jaidon Anthony will support Zian Flemming in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Florentino, Ward-Prowse; Edwards, Ugochukwu, Anthony; Flemming

Key Stats

Arsenal have lost just once in their 19 meetings with Burnley in the top flight.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, keeping four clean sheets.

Burnley have never scored more than one goal in a Premier League match against a title-favourite side.

Burnley have conceded the most goals away from home this season in the Premier League.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 44 Premier League home games against promoted sides (W39 D5) since a 1-0 loss to Newcastle in November 2010. They have won their last 15 by an aggregate score of 43-9.

Player to Watch

Bukayo Saka

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There are plenty of options in this Arsenal side, but none stand out more than Saka, given the context of this game. After a season of mixed performances and inconsistency, the winger has three games left to make a decisive impact.

He has found good form recently, and with so much riding on the Burnley game, Saka will need to deliver. He will be the main threat to the Clarets’ backline, and while Burnley are likely to double up on him, the Englishman must overcome that pressure to make this a defining occasion.

Prediction

Arsenal 2-0 Burnley

Burnley may arrive with some confidence and no pressure, which could make them dangerous in Arsenal’s title charge. They have enjoyed some success in recent visits to the Emirates, including taking four points and keeping two clean sheets in two of their last three visits. However, this time is expected to be different.

Arsenal should produce a strong performance, reminiscent of their win over Fulham. With the title pressure mounting and momentum crucial heading into the final games, the Gunners are expected to secure a comfortable victory.