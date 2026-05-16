Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Preview and Prediction

Sevilla will be looking to make it four wins in a row when they host second-placed Real Madrid on Sunday evening.

A run of three straight wins has moved Sevilla four points clear of the drop zone, but the job is not done yet with two more games to go. They will be eyeing a positive result against Real Madrid at home, as it can go a long way in their survival in the Spanish top flight.

The home team are 12th on the table with 43 points in their 36 outings. Only four points separate them from 19th-placed Levante. Three straight wins over Real Sociedad, Espanyol, and Villarreal have certainly eased a lot of pressure.

Despite going 2-0 down against the Yellow Submarine, Sevilla did not give up. While they had limited possession, c found the back of the net thrice to claim all three points. They will be looking to build on these results and secure another win against Real Madrid at home.

Meanwhile, the visitors have been very inconsistent this term. They are second on the table with 80 points in their 36 outings. Post the defeat to Barcelona in the Clasico, they did bounce back with a 2-0 win over Real Oviedo last time out.

While the Meengues have been far from their best this season, and there is a lot of drama going on at the club behind the scenes, they will still be hoping to finish the season with a couple more wins. They certainly have the quality to stop a high-flying Sevilla outfit. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Sevilla

Isaac Romero and Marcao are both major doubts because of physical discomfort. Meanwhile, Manu Bueno is certain to miss this fixture because of a knee injury.

Sevilla could line up in a 5-3-2 formation, where Odysseas Vlachodimos will take charge in goal. Jose Angel Carmona and Ramon Martinez Gil will feature as the wing-backs, while Cesar Azpilicueta will pair up with Kike Salas and Gabriel Suazo in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Ruben Vargas will partner with Lucien Agoume and Djibril Sow in the centre of the park. The trio will look to ensure Madrid midfielders do not enjoy too much easy possession. Finally, Akor Adams will line up alongside Neal Maupay in the strike partnership.

Probable Lineup (5-3-2): Vlachodimos; Carmona, Azpilicueta, Salas, Suazo, Oso; Vargas, Agoume, Sow; Adams, Maupay

Real Madrid

The home team remain without the services of Federico Valverde (head), Ferland Mendy (ligament), Rodrygo (knee), Eder Militao (hamstring), and Arda Guler (thigh). Meanwhile, Andriy Lunin and Dean Huijsen are major doubts because of illness. While Kylian Mbappe is back fit, he has a rift with Alvaro Arbeloa and might not start in this fixture as well.

It will be the 4-4-2 formation, where Thibaut Courtois will be in goal. Dani Carvajal and Fran Garcia could be the full-backs, with Raul Asencio partnering Antonio Rudiger in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham will feature in the wide areas, while Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga will take up the central roles in the centre of the park.

The quartet will look to ensure Real Madrid run the show against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday. Finally, Gonzalo Garcia will pair up with Vinicius Junior in the strike partnership.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Courtois; Carvajal, Asencio, Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Brahim Diaz, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham; Gonzalo Garcia, Vinicius Junior

Key Stats

Sevilla have won each of their last three games in La Liga.

Real Madrid’s last three games have ended with a 2-0 scoreline. They won two and lost one to Barcelona.

Sevilla have bagged seven goals in their last five outings.

The home team have given away 11 penalties, which is the most by any team this season. Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been awarded the most penalties (14).

Kylian Mbappe is the top scorer in La Liga with 24 goals.

Player to Watch

Gonzalo Garcia

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Garcia has certainly made the most of the opportunities that have come his way in recent months. The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive start to his senior career at Real Madrid and was one of their standout performers during the Club World Cup, where he finished as the club’s top scorer with four goals and an assist in six outings.

While regular game time has been hard to come by during the league campaign, he has still managed to contribute whenever called upon. The young forward has registered seven goals and three assists in just over 1,300 minutes this season in all competitions.

Having contributed to two goals in his last three appearances, including a strike against Real Oviedo last time out, Gonzalo Garcia will be eager to build on that momentum and once again prove his worth in the final third.

Prediction

Sevilla 2-2 Real Madrid

Sevilla will head into this fixture full of confidence after winning each of their last three league games. They have shown a lot of character in recent weeks, especially in the comeback win over Villarreal, and with survival still not mathematically secured, they will certainly be highly motivated in front of their home crowd.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have looked far from convincing this season, but they still possess enough quality to trouble any side in the division. With Vinicius Junior and Gonzalo Garcia expected to lead the line once again, Los Blancos should create enough chances going forward. However, Sevilla’s current momentum and desperation for points could help them grind out a result. The Hard Tackle predicts a hard-fought 2-2 draw.