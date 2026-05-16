Barcelona vs Real Betis: Preview and Prediction

Champions Barcelona will host fifth-placed Real Betis in the penultimate round of La Liga on Sunday evening at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona will look to return to winning when they host Real Betis on Sunday. While they have wrapped up the title race, Hansi Flick’s men will certainly be eager to get things back on track. Meanwhile, the visitors will look to build on their win last time out.

The Catalan giants secured the league title with a win over Real Madrid in the Clasico in front of their own fans, but they failed to back it up with a win against Alaves last time out. Having dropped points last time out, they can no longer reach the 100-point mark.

While Flick did rotate his team, there was still enough quality to go past Alaves. Barcelona will be eager to get back to winning ways when they host Real Betis on Sunday. Meanwhile, the visitors are fifth on the points table with 57 points in their 36 outings.

The Andalusian outfit are certainly to feature in the Champions League next season, with Celta Vigo seven points behind them with just two games to go. While the results of the next two games won’t change their league position, Los Verdiblancos will be looking to end the campaign in the best possible way, and there is nothing better than taking down the champions.

They beat Elche 2-1 last time out. While it was a clinical performance, taking down Barcelona won’t be that easy. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Barcelona

The home team remain without the services of Lamine Yamal (hamstring injury), while Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez are major doubts because of physical discomfort.

The Catalan giants will stick to the 4-2-3-1 formation, where Wojciech Szczesny should once again get the nod in goal. Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde will be the full-backs, while Ronald Araujo could partner Alvaro Cortes in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Marc Bernal should pair up with Marc Casado in the centre of the park. The duo will shield the backline and look to control the tempo of the game. Dani Olmo will continue in the number ten role, with Marcus Rashford and Roony Bardghji on the flanks. Meanwhile, Ferran Torres could start this one, with Robert Lewandowski making an appearance off the bench.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Cortes, Balde; Bernal, Casado; Bardghji, Olmo, Rashford; Torres

Real Betis

Diego Llorente is suspended for this fixture, while Aitor Ruibal (meniscus) and Marc Bartra (foot) are out injured. Angel Ortiz is a doubt for the fixture because of a muscle injury.

Real Betis will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, where Alvaro Valles will take charge in between the sticks. Junior Firpo and Hector Bellerin will be the full-backs, while Diego Llorente will pair up with Sergi Gomez in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Pablo Fornals and Sofyan Amrabat will form the double pivot in the centre of the park. They will look to ensure Barcelona midfielders do not run the show.

Giovani Lo Celso will take up the attacking midfield role, while Antony and Abde Ezzalzouli will feature on the flanks, providing width to their attacks. Meanwhile, Cucho Hernandez will lead the line for Real Betis against Barcelona this weekend.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Valles; Bellerin, Llorente, Gomez, Firpo; Fornals, Amrabat; Antony, Lo Celso, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

Key Stats

Barcelona’s 55-match scoring streak came to an end last time out.

Barcelona have won all 18 of their home league games this season.

The defeat to Alaves ended Barcelona’s 11-match winning streak in La Liga.

Real Betis have been unbeaten in their last five league games and have bagged 11 goals in those outings.

With their win over Elche last time out, Betis secured Champions League football for the 1st time in 21 years.

Player to Watch

Dani Olmo

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Olmo will once again have an important role to play for Barcelona as they look to return to winning ways at home. While the Spanish international has put up decent numbers this season with eight goals and ten assists in 47 appearances, he is yet to truly establish himself as an undisputed starter in Hansi Flick’s setup.

The 27-year-old has only managed one assist in his last six outings, and he will be eager to have a much bigger impact in the final third against Real Betis. With Barcelona expected to dominate possession, Olmo’s creativity and movement between the lines could prove crucial in unlocking a Betis defence that has been difficult to break down in recent weeks.

Prediction

Barcelona 2-1 Real Betis

Barcelona will certainly be disappointed after failing to beat Alaves last time out, especially after securing the league title with so much momentum. The Catalan giants have been outstanding at home this season, and they will be eager to put on another strong display in front of their fans in their penultimate league game of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Real Betis will head into this fixture full of confidence after securing Champions League football for next season. They have been in solid form in recent weeks and possess enough attacking quality to trouble Barcelona’s rotated backline. However, the home side should still have enough firepower to edge this contest. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-1 win for the home team.