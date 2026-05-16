Atletico Madrid vs Girona: Preview and Prediction

Relegation-threatened Girona will be looking to stay out of the drop zone with a positive result against fourth-placed Atletico Madrid away from home.

While Atletico Madrid will look to build on their win last time out, Girona will be looking to bring an end to their six-match winless run when the two square up against each other at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Sunday.

The home team are fourth on the table with 66 points in their 36 games. The Colchoneros have a nine-point lead over fifth-placed Real Betis, and they don’t have anything to play for. They will be looking to finish the season on a high note by winning both their remaining games.

Following a defeat to Celta Vigo, Atletico returned to winning ways against Osasuna last time out (2-1). Diego Simeone’s men will be looking to build on that result when they host Girona on Sunday.

While Atletico do not have anything at stake, Girona are fighting for survival in the top flight, and this result could have serious consequences. The Catalan outfit are 15th on the table with 40 points in their 36 matches, and they are just one point clear of the drop zone.

Girona cannot afford a slip-up at this stage, and they will certainly go all out for the win. But having failed to win any of their last six league outings, things do not look promising for them. The White and Reds are heading into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad, a game they dominated but could not come out on top. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Atletico Madrid

The home team will be without the services of Jose Maria Gimenez (ankle), Nahuel Molina (thigh), Rodrigo Mendoza (muscle), Giuliano Simeone (thigh), Johnny Cardoso (muscle), Pablo Barrios (thigh), Nicolas Gonzalez (thigh), and Julian Alvarez (ankle). Meanwhile, Marcos Llorente is suspended for this fixture.

Atletico Madrid will stick to the 4-4-2 formation, where Juan Musso will continue in goal. Marc Pubill could feature out wide on the right flank in this fixture, while Matteo Ruggeri should continue on the left. In the heart of the defence, Clement Lenglet will pair up with David Hancko.

Koke and Alex Baena could be the two central midfielders who will try to control the tempo of the game, while Obed Vargas and Thiago Almada will feature on the flanks, providing support to full-backs and width to their attacks.

In the final third, Antoine Griezmann will certainly start in his penultimate game for the club. He might continue to partner with Ademola Lookman.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Musso; Pubill, Hancko, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Vargas, Koke, Baena, Almada; Griezmann, Lookman

Girona

The visitors will be without the services of Juan Carlos (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (hamstring), Portu (knee), and Vladyslav Vanat (hamstring). Meanwhile, Donny van de Beek (knee) is a major doubt for this outing.

Girona will line up in a 4-3-3 formation, where Paulo Gazzaniga will be in goal. Arnau Martinez and Alex Moreno will be the full-backs, while Vitor Reis will pair up with Alejandro Frances in central defence.

The back four will look to keep things tight at the back, and they will receive significant support from the midfield three. Axel Witsel will take up the holding role in central midfield, while Azzedine Ounahi and Ivan Martin will be in his support.

The trio will look to ensure the Atletico Madrid midfielders do not run the show. Joel Roca and Bryan Gil will feature on the flanks, while Viktor Tsygankov will kead the line for Girona against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Gazzaniga; Martinez, Reis, Frances, Moreno; Ounahi, Witsel, Martin; Roca, Tsygankov, Gil

Key Stats

Atletico Madrid have only managed five goals in their last five outings.

In the last four meetings between the two teams, Atletico Madrid have come out on top each time.

Girona have been winless in their last six games, and have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of those games.

The reverse fixture ended 3-0 in favour of Atletico.

In the last three meetings between the two, Girona have conceded 10 goals without a reply.

Player to Watch

Antoine Griezmann

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All eyes will be on Griezmann as he prepares for what will be his penultimate appearance for Atletico Madrid. The French forward has once again been one of their most influential players this season, contributing 14 goals and six assists in 54 appearances across all competitions. Even though the Frenchman’s numbers might not be as explosive as in previous campaigns, his overall influence in the final third remains immense. Having failed to find the back of the net in his last two outings, Griezmann will be eager to make an impact in his final home for the Madrid-based outfit.

Prediction

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Girona

Atletico Madrid will head into this fixture as favourites, especially considering their recent record against Girona. Simeone’s men have dominated this fixture in recent years, and despite not having much left to play for, they will still be eager to finish the season strongly in front of their fans at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

However, Girona’s desperation to avoid relegation could make this a far more competitive contest than expected. The visitors know they cannot afford another slip-up, and they did show signs of improvement against Real Sociedad last time out. Atletico’s recent struggles in front of goal could also open the door for Girona to get something from this fixture. The Hard Tackle predicts a hard-fought 2-2 draw.