Pisa SC vs Napoli: Preview and Prediction

Napoli can take a big step towards consolidating second spot as they travel to take on a relegated Pisa side, who will be eager to finish the season strongly.

Pisa are at the end of their time in Serie A, as their relegation is already confirmed, with just 18 points on the board this term. In fact, Oscar Hiljemark’s side have secured only two wins all season, which is simply not good enough to stay afloat in the top flight.

They could still dream of finishing the campaign strongly, particularly on home soil. However, they are on a 12-game losing streak and are winless in 25 league fixtures. One has to go back to early November for their last victory, which came at home against Cremonese. Given their dreadful form, it’s difficult to see them achieve anything against visitors Napoli.

Napoli have one foot through the door as far as Champions League football is concerned, but Antonio Conte will want to consolidate second spot. The former champions hold a two-point advantage over third-placed Juventus and will want to retain that gap at the very least.

Given the form of hosts Pisa, one might expect a straightforward win for Conte’s side, who are winless in their last two league games. Finishing second is important for Napoli, as they will hope such a position gives them the confidence to challenge for the title again next season.

Team News & Tactics

Pisa

Pisa will be without a few players due to a combination of injuries and suspensions. Francesco Coppola misses out due to a fitness issue, alongside Calvin Stengs. Daniel Denoon has an ankle problem that will keep him out, while Rosen Bozhinov and Felipe Loyola are suspended.

Simone Canestrelli, Antonio Caracciolo, and Arturo Calabresi will form the back three, with the latter replacing the suspended Bozhinov. Idrissa Toure and Mehdi Leris are the wing-back options.

Marius Marin will replace the suspended Loyola in midfield. The Pisa attack will be led by Stefano Moreo and Filip Stojilkovic.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2) – Semper; Canestrelli, Caracciolo, Calabresi; Toure, Vural, Akinsanmiro, Marin, Leris; Stojilkovic, Moreo

Napoli

Napoli do have a few key players who could miss out, as there are doubts over the fitness of attackers Romelu Lukaku and Matteo Politano ahead of this trip to Pisa. Conte is yet to confirm whether Kevin De Bruyne is fit to play, with the Belgian dealing with an eye problem heading into the weekend.

Beyond that, the Napoli boss has a strong group to choose from, with Vanja Milinkovic-Savic expected to continue in goal. Giovanni Di Lorenzo recently returned from injury and is set to start at the back alongside Amir Rrahmani and Alessandro Buongiorno.

Antonio Vergara could replace Politano on the right, while Leonardo Spinazzola could deputise for Miguel Gutierrez on the left. Giovane is set to feature in the attacking setup alongside Alisson Santos, with Rasmus Hojlund leading the line. Scott McTominay will partner with Stanislav Lobotka in midfield.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1) – Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno; Vergara, McTominay, Lobotka, Spinazzola; Giovane, Alisson; Hojlund

Key Stats

Pisa are on a 25-game winless run in Serie A.

Pisa have lost each of their last 12 Serie A games.

Napoli have lost just once in their last six away league games.

Napoli have failed to win their last two Serie A matches.

Player to Watch

Scott McTominay

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McTominay could not replicate his exploits from last season, when he was a standout performer during Napoli’s title-winning campaign. However, he has still had an impactful season, even if not enough to drive them to consecutive league titles.

He may have one final task this season: helping Napoli consolidate second place. He will carry the responsibility of driving Conte’s side to victory against Pisa and could prove to be the main threat for the visitors on Sunday.

Prediction

Pisa 0-3 Napoli

Pisa are in dreadful form, having failed to win any of their last 25 league matches. With only two wins all season, they look set for another difficult outing as they host the former champions.

Napoli are not under immense pressure, but Conte will want to silence any doubts with a convincing win over the relegated side. A victory for Napoli is the expected outcome, and they are overwhelming favourites to take all three points while keeping a clean sheet.