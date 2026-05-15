Newcastle United vs West Ham United: Preview and Prediction

Newcastle United will host West Ham United at St. James’ Park on Sunday, looking to build towards a solid end to the 2025/26 season.

Newcastle United have shown improvement in recent weeks after a run of four successive defeats in the Premier League, and they will hope to continue that vs West Ham United on Sunday. They will be desperate to pick up all three points here. They are 13th in the league table and they will look close on the top half.

On the other hand, West Ham United have lost back-to-back Premier League matches, and they are 18th in the league table. They need to win the remaining games and hope for some luck with the other results in order to stay up. They cannot afford to lose here. It would be a devastating blow for them. It remains to be seen whether they can produce a strong performance here and grind out all three points.

West Ham managed to beat Newcastle earlier this season, and the home team will look to avenge that defeat here.

Team News & Tactics

Newcastle United

Lewis Miley (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Valentino Livramento (thigh), and Fabian Schar (ankle) are all ruled out for the away side.

Newcastle United will shape up in a 4-3-1-2 formation, with Aaron Ramsdale in goal.

Kieran Trippier and Lewis Hall will start as the full-backs. They will look to help out at both ends of the pitch. Meanwhile, Sven Botman and Malick Thiaw will start in central defence.

As for the midfield unit, Bruno Guimaraes will start in the middle of the park alongside Sandro Tonali and Joelinton. Joelinton and Guimaraes will look to add creativity and drive to the side, while Tonali looks to provide defensive cover.

Anthony Elanga will start as the attacking midfielder, and he will look to create openings in the final third.

Nick Woltemade will lead the Newcastle United attack alongside Anthony Gordon.

Probable Lineup (4-3-1-2): Ramsdale; Trippier, Botman, Thiaw, Hall; Joelinton, Tonali, Guimaraes; Elanga; Woltemade, Gordon

West Ham United

Lukasz Fabianski will miss out due to a lower back injury. Adam Traore has a thigh problem.

West Ham United will shape up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mads Hermansen in goal. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf will start as the full-backs. They will look to contribute at both ends of the pitch. Meanwhile, Konstantinos Mavropanos will start alongside Axel Disasi at the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Tomas Soucek will start alongside Soungoutou Magassa in the pivot. They will look to add defensive cover and physicality to the midfield. Mateus Fernandes will start as the attacking midfielder here, and he will look to create goal-scoring chances for his teammates.

Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville will add creativity, flair, and goals from the flanks. Taty Castellanos will lead the line for West Ham United.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Soucek, Magassa; Bowen, Fernandes, Summerville; Castellanos

Key Stats

24 goals have been scored in the last six matches between these two teams.

Newcastle have picked up one win from the last six Premier League matches.

West Ham have picked up two wins from the last six Premier League matches.

Four of the last six matches between these two teams have seen both sides get on the score sheet.

Newcastle have picked up three wins from the last six matches against West Ham.

Player to Watch

Anthony Gordon

Newcastle have been overly dependent on Anthony Gordon in the final third, and they will hope that he can step up and produce a defining performance here. They need his help to score and create goals. It remains to be seen whether he can produce a strong display here. We have been quite vulnerable defensively, and he could cause all sorts of problems for the away team with his technical ability and goal-scoring prowess.

Prediction

Newcastle United 2-1 West Ham United

West Ham United will look to put up a fight here. They will not want to slip to defeat. It could be catastrophic for them in their push for survival. Both teams have been quite vulnerable defensively, and there are likely to be plenty of opportunities. Both teams are likely to get on the score sheet here, but Newcastle United have more quality in the final third. They should be able to grind out a narrow victory here.