Juventus vs ACF Fiorentina: Preview and Prediction.

Juventus will hope to keep their push for Champions League football alive when they face Fiorentina on Sunday night.

A massive night in the Serie A race for Champions League qualification awaits in Turin as Juventus welcome fierce rivals ACF Fiorentina to the Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening.

With only two matches remaining in the season, the pressure surrounding the battle for Europe’s elite competition continues to intensify. Juventus currently occupy third place in the table, but the margin for error remains dangerously small, with only three points separating second and fifth place.

Every point now carries enormous significance and Luciano Spalletti’s side enter the penultimate matchday one point ahead of both AC Milan and AS Roma, meaning victories in their final two fixtures would guarantee qualification for next season’s Champions League without relying on results elsewhere.

The Bianconeri may not be the most explosive attacking side in Italy, but defensively they have become extraordinarily difficult to break down. Spalletti’s tactical structure has transformed Juventus into one of Europe’s most disciplined teams over recent months.

Across the last nine Serie A matchdays, Juventus possess the best defensive record among teams competing in Europe’s top five leagues. They have conceded only twice during that stretch while keeping seven clean sheets, underlining the organisation and control Spalletti has brought to the side during the decisive phase of the campaign.

Juventus have suffered only one league defeat at home throughout the campaign and historically have dominated this fixture in Turin. Fiorentina have won just one of their last 17 away league matches against Juventus, emphasizing how difficult this trip traditionally becomes for the Viola.

However, Fiorentina are unbeaten in the last three meetings between the clubs, including the 1-1 draw earlier this season. After losing three consecutive encounters without scoring previously, the Tuscan side have at least rediscovered some competitiveness in this rivalry.

The Viola arrive in Turin having finally secured Serie A survival following a difficult and emotionally draining campaign. Earlier in the season, relegation appeared a genuine possibility, but Paolo Vanoli successfully guided the club away from danger after taking charge during a deeply unstable period.

Matches against Juventus carry enormous emotional importance for Fiorentina supporters, and even with survival secured, the visitors will approach Sunday’s clash determined to disrupt one of their fiercest rivals’ Champions League ambitions. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Juventus

Juventus enter their crucial clash against Fiorentina with very few injury concerns, giving Luciano Spalletti the luxury of selecting from an almost full-strength squad at a decisive stage of the Serie A campaign. Only Juan Cabal and Arkadiusz Milik remain unavailable through injury.

Juventus are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation built around defensive organisation, midfield control and quick attacking combinations around Vlahović. Michele Di Gregorio should continue in goal behind a back four featuring Pierre Kalulu at right-back, alongside Bremer and Lloyd Kelly in central defence, while Andrea Cambiaso is expected to operate from left-back.

In midfield, Khephren Thuram should partner captain Manuel Locatelli in the double pivot. Thuram’s athleticism and ball-carrying ability could help Juventus dominate transitions, while Locatelli’s positioning and passing range remain central to controlling the tempo of matches.

Further forward, Francisco Conceicao is expected to provide width and creativity from the right side, while Weston McKennie should operate centrally in the attacking midfield role. Kenan Yıldız is likely to start from the left flank, where his direct dribbling and movement inside remain one of Juventus’ most dangerous attacking weapons. Leading the attack, Dusan Vlahovic should once again spearhead the frontline against his former club.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Thuram, Locatelli; Conceicao, McKennie, Yildiz; Vlahovic

ACF Fiorentina

Fiorentina head into the difficult trip to Turin carrying a major attacking concern surrounding former Juventus forward Moise Kean. The striker remains doubtful because of an ongoing shin problem that could prevent him from facing his former club at the Allianz Stadium.

However, there is at least some positive news for the visitors with Roberto Piccoli having returned to full training. The striker is now expected to start, while young forward Riccardo Braschi is likely to return to the bench after recent involvement in the first-team squad.

The Viola are likely to line up in a 4-1-4-1 formation designed to remain organised without the ball while attempting to create opportunities through transitions and midfield movement. David de Gea should continue in goal behind a back four featuring Dodo at right-back, alongside Marin Pongracic and Luca Ranieri in central defence, while Robin Gosens is expected to operate from left-back.

In front of the defence, Nicolo Fagioli should anchor midfield against his former club. Across midfield, Fabiano Parisi should provide energy and width from the right side, while Cher Ndour and Rolando Mandragora are expected to operate centrally. Manor Solomon should feature on the left flank, where his pace and direct dribbling may offer Fiorentina their best route to unsettling Juventus during transition moments. Leading the attack, Roberto Piccoli is expected to start as the lone striker.

Probable Lineup (4-1-4-1): De Gea; Dodo, Pongracic, Ranieri, Gosens; Fagioli; Parisi, Ndour, Mandragora, Solomon; Piccoli

Key Stats

Juventus are unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions.

Juventus have conceded only two goals in their last nine Serie A matches, keeping seven clean sheets during that run.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in the last three meetings against Juventus, including a 1-1 draw earlier this season.

Fiorentina have failed to win any of their last four matches since their Conference League quarter-final exit, including a heavy 4-0 defeat against A.S. Roma.

Player to Watch

Dusan Vlahovic

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The Juventus striker faces his former club once again at a decisive moment in the race for Champions League qualification, and recent performances suggest he may be peaking at exactly the right time for the Bianconeri.

After enduring a difficult spell with injuries earlier in the campaign, Vlahovic has returned strongly in recent weeks and now arrives having scored in back-to-back matches. His early winner against Lecce last weekend once again highlighted his instinctive finishing and growing confidence inside the penalty area.

Interestingly, despite his history with Fiorentina, Vlahovic has never scored a Serie A goal against the Viola since leaving Florence for Turin. That personal storyline only adds extra motivation heading into Sunday’s encounter. With Champions League football almost within Juventus’ grasp, expect Vlahovic to embrace the pressure and take centre stage once again at the Allianz Stadium.

Prediction

Juventus 2-0 Fiorentina

Juventus may not always produce spectacular football under Luciano Spalletti, but they currently look like one of the most tactically reliable teams in Serie A. Their defensive organisation, home form and ability to manage pressure-filled matches make them deserved favourites heading into Sunday’s clash.

Fiorentina should remain competitive and emotionally charged given the rivalry involved, but their recent lack of attacking sharpness and inconsistent away form could become decisive problems against a Juventus side conceding almost no chances lately. Expect another tight and controlled contest, with Juventus eventually finding the breakthrough needed to move a step closer toward Champions League qualification.