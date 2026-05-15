Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona: Preview and Prediction.

Inter Milan will return to domestic action against Hellas Verona following their Coppa Italia win earlier this week.

Fresh from completing a historic domestic double, Inter Milan return to Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday for their final home match of the season as they welcome relegated Hellas Verona in what promises to be a celebratory occasion for the Nerazzurri faithful.

After reclaiming the Serie A title with three matches remaining, Inter added another major trophy to an already unforgettable campaign by defeating SS Lazio in the Coppa Italia final earlier this week. The triumph secured the club’s first domestic double since José Mourinho’s legendary treble-winning side of 2010.

For Cristian Chivu, the achievement marks an extraordinary first season at the Giuseppe Meazza. When Inter appointed the former defender last summer, many questioned whether he possessed the experience necessary to guide one of Europe’s biggest clubs through the pressure of competing on multiple fronts. Ten months later, those doubts have completely disappeared.

Inter head into the weekend having won eight consecutive home matches against Hellas Verona, a statistic that only reinforces the enormous gulf currently separating the two clubs. Historically, the matchup has been almost entirely one-sided for decades.

Verona have failed to win any of the last 29 Serie A meetings between the sides, losing 24 of them and the contrast between the clubs this season could hardly be more dramatic. While Inter celebrate silverware and another dominant campaign at the top of Italian football, Verona arrive in Milan already condemned to relegation following another deeply disappointing season. After years of narrowly avoiding the drop, the Gialloblu finally ran out of escapes this time around.

Interim coach Paolo Sammarco has been unable to halt the collapse and Verona have collected only two points from their last eight league matches while scoring just twice during that stretch. Their attacking struggles have become especially alarming. The club have now failed to score in 19 Serie A matches this season and sit on the verge of equaling one of the worst offensive records in their history.

With the Scudetto and Coppa Italia already secured, Sunday’s home finale is likely to feel more like a celebration than a pressure-filled contest. That freedom could make Inter even more dangerous offensively, particularly against a Verona side already resigned to relegation.

The visitors may attempt to remain compact and frustrate Inter for long stretches, but sustaining that defensive resistance over 90 minutes against one of Europe’s most confident attacking teams feels like an enormous challenge. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Inter Milan

Inter Milan head into their final home match of the season with only one major injury concern affecting Cristian Chivu’s squad. Midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu remains unavailable as he continues recovering from a thigh injury and is not expected to feature against Hellas Verona.

Outside of Calhanoglu’s absence, Inter are close to full strength, although Chivu may still rotate portions of his lineup following the emotional and physical demands of the Coppa Italia final victory against Lazio earlier in the week. One player highly motivated to continue starting is captain Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine forward scored again during the cup final and currently holds a four-goal advantage in the Capocannoniere race. With the Golden Boot now within touching distance, Lautaro will likely be eager to further strengthen his lead during Inter’s final home fixture of the campaign.

Inter are expected to continue using their familiar 3-5-2 formation. Yann Sommer should start in goal behind a three-man defensive line featuring Manuel Akanji on the right side of defence, alongside Francesco Acerbi and Carlos Augusto.

The wing-back system remains central to how Inter attack. Luis Henrique is expected to operate on the right flank, while Federico Dimarco should once again start from the left side, where his crossing quality and attacking movement consistently create dangerous opportunities.

In midfield, Nicolo Barella should continue as the energetic heartbeat of the side alongside Petar Sucic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Leading the attack, Lautaro Martínez is expected to partner Marcus Thuram up front.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Augusto; Henrique, Barella, Sucic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona travel to Giuseppe Meazza with several important absences weakening an already struggling squad ahead of their difficult encounter against Inter Milan. Top scorer Gift Orban has been left out due to disciplinary reasons, removing one of the few reliable attacking outlets available to Paolo Sammarco’s side.

In addition to Orban’s absence, Verona are also dealing with multiple injury setbacks. Suat Serdar, Daniel Mosquera, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Cheikh Niasse and Daniel Oyegoke are all unavailable through injury, leaving Verona severely limited in both defensive and midfield depth.

Verona are expected to line up in a defensive 3-5-2 formation designed primarily to remain compact and limit the space available to Inter’s dangerous attacking combinations. Lorenzo Montipo should continue in goal behind a back three featuring Andrias Ellertsson Edmundsson, Victor Nelsson and Nicolas Valentini.

Rafik Belghali and Martin Frese are expected to operate as wing-backs, where they will likely spend long periods tracking Inter’s aggressive wide players and defending deep inside their own half. In central midfield, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Roberto Gagliardini and Antoine Bernede should attempt to provide defensive protection while also trying to slow Inter’s midfield rhythm whenever possible. Upfront, Tomas Suslov is expected to operate just behind Kieron Bowie in a supporting attacking role.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Montipo; Edmundsson, Nelsson, Valentini; Belghali, Akpa Akpro, Gagliardini, Bernede, Frese; Suslov; Bowie

Key Stats

Inter Milan have won their last eight home Serie A matches against Hellas Verona.

Hellas Verona have failed to win any of their last 29 Serie A meetings with Inter Milan, losing 24 of those matches.

Inter Milan have scored at least twice in each of their last eight matches across all competitions.

Lautaro Martínez currently leads the Serie A Capocannoniere race by four goals.

Hellas Verona have failed to score in 19 Serie A matches this season and have collected only two points from their last eight league games.

Player to Watch

Lautaro Martinez

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Fresh from another decisive contribution in the Coppa Italia final, Lautaro Martinez heads into Inter Milan’s final home game of the season looking ready to complete a truly remarkable campaign on a personal and collective level.

His movement inside the penalty area, relentless pressing and ability to combine with Marcus Thuram have made Inter’s attack one of the most dangerous in Europe this season. Against a struggling Verona defence already relegated to Serie B, the Argentine striker will likely receive multiple opportunities to add to his impressive tally.

With Inter celebrating their first domestic double since 2010 and the Giuseppe Meazza crowd expecting another dominant performance, Lautaro will almost certainly be central to everything dangerous the Nerazzurri create in attack.

Prediction

Inter Milan 3-0 Hellas Verona

Inter Milan enter the contest overflowing with confidence after securing the domestic double, and the atmosphere at Giuseppe Meazza should create the perfect setting for another strong performance. Cristian Chivu’s side are playing with attacking freedom, tactical control and enormous momentum heading into the closing stages of the season.

Hellas Verona, meanwhile, look physically and emotionally drained following relegation. Their attacking struggles, poor recent form and dreadful historical record against Inter make this one of the toughest possible fixtures for them at this stage of the campaign. Expect Inter to dominate possession, create numerous chances and comfortably control the tempo throughout.