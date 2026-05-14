Bayern Munich vs FC Koln: Preview and Prediction

Bayern Munich will host FC Koln at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, hoping to wrap up the Bundesliga season in style.

Bayern Munich have already clinched the Bundesliga title, and they have nothing to play for ahead of the game vs FC Koln. However, the hosts will look to finish their league campaign strongly and give the fans something to cheer about.

Vincent Kompany’s men are coming into this game on the back of five wins from their last six league matches. On the other hand, FC Koln are 14th in the league table, and they have failed to win in five of their last six matches. Like the home side, the Billy Goats have nothing to play for, but they will bounce back strongly.

Koln have a poor record against the Bavarian giants, and this will be a difficult game for them away from home. The players will have to step up their performance to get something out of this contest. On paper, the home team will be the favourites, and they should be able to pick up all three points. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Team News & Tactics

Bayern Munich

The home team will be without Sven Ulreich (groin), Alphonso Davies (hamstring), and Serge Gnabry (torn adductor). Bayern Munich will shape up in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation vs FC Koln, with Manuel Neuer in goal.

Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro will start as the full-backs. They will look to help out defensively and create opportunities going forward as well. Meanwhile, Dayot Upamecano will line up alongside Jonathan Tah in the central defensive partnership.

As for the midfield unit, Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic will pair up in the double pivot. They will look to add physicality and defensive cover to the side. Michael Olise and Luis Diaz are in exceptional form, and they will look to create opportunities from the flanks and find the back of the net as well.

Jamal Musiala will reprise the number ten role, aiming to link the midfield to the attack. Finally, Harry Kane will lead the line for Bayern Munich vs FC Koln at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Upamecano, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Kimmich; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

FC Koln

Timo Hubers (knee), Ragnar Ache (hamstring), and Luca Kilian (knee) will miss out for the visitors due to their respective injuries. FC Koln will line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation vs Bayern Munich, with Marvin Schwabe in goal.

In the back three, Sebastian Sebulonsen will start alongside Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Cenk Ozkacar. Linton Maina and Kristoffer Lund will start as the wing-backs. They will look to protect the central defenders and help out in the attack.

As for the midfield unit, Tom Krauss and Eric Martel will pair up in the middle of the park. They will look to add physicality and defensive cover to the team. Jakub Kaminski and Said El Mala will reprise the attacking midfield roles.

The advanced duo will also look to drift in the wide areas and create opportunities for their teammates. Finally, Marius Bulter will spearhead the FC Koln attack vs Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Schwabe; Sebulonsen, Simpson-Pusey, Ozkacar; Maina, Krauss, Martel, Lund; Kaminski, El Mala; Bulter

Key Stats

Harry Kane has scored in seven of his last ten appearances in the Bundesliga.

Both teams have scored in each of the last nine FC Koln matches in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich have won six of their last seven matches in the Bundesliga.

Both teams have scored in seven of the last ten Bayern Munich matches in the Bundesliga.

Both teams have scored in seven of the last ten meetings between Bayern Munich and FC Koln in the Bundesliga.

Player to Watch

Harry Kane

Embed from Getty Images

The England international has been in spectacular form this season, and he will look to continue scoring goals and creating opportunities for his teammates in his final Bundesliga outing of the campaign. Kane has helped his team win the league title, and he will look to finish the season strongly.

The veteran striker has been unplayable in the Bundesliga this season, and Koln will find it difficult to contain him. They have a poor defensive record, having conceded 58 goals in 33 league games. It will be difficult for them to keep the Englishman quiet, and he has the ability to punish them in the final third.

Prediction

Bayern Munich 3-1 FC Koln

The visitors will look to put up a fight here. They will look to end the season strongly, but this will be a difficult game for them on the road. The Billy Goats are struggling with the lack of form and confidence right now.

The away side are up against one of the best teams in the world, and they are likely to struggle. The hosts will be able to play without pressure after securing the league title, and they will look to put on a show for the home fans. A comfortable victory is on the cards for the champions. The Hard Tackle predicts a 3-1 win for Vincent Kompany and his charges.