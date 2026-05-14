Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Preview and Prediction.

Both Aston Villa and Liverpool will hope to seal their spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League with a win on Friday night.

UEFA Champions League qualification takes centre stage on Friday night as Aston Villa host Liverpool at Villa Park in one of the most significant Premier League fixtures of the closing weeks of the season.

With only two matches remaining, the margins separating the clubs chasing Europe’s elite competition have become incredibly small. Liverpool currently occupy fourth place, but only goal difference keeps them above Aston Villa in fifth, while Bournemouth remain close enough behind to punish any further mistakes.

The stakes could hardly be higher. For Aston Villa, this match arrives during one of the most emotionally demanding periods in the club’s modern history. Unai Emery’s side have seen their league form wobble slightly in recent weeks, but there is an obvious explanation behind that decline: the overwhelming focus and physical demands created by their Europa League campaign and from Villa’s perspective, the sacrifice has been worth it.

The Midlands club booked their place in the Europa League final after an impressive aggregate victory over Nottingham Forest, moving within touching distance of European silverware and an alternative route back into the Champions League. That success, however, has clearly come at a domestic cost.

Villa have collected just one point from their last three Premier League matches, including disappointing defeats against Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur before the frustrating 2-2 draw against Burnley last weekend.

Yet despite the dip, Villa remain firmly in control of their own destiny as victory against Liverpool would place enormous pressure on the chasing pack and potentially move Emery’s side into a commanding position heading into the final days of the campaign. The atmosphere at Villa Park is expected to reflect the magnitude of the occasion, particularly given the club’s remarkable progress under Emery since his arrival.

Still, history offers Liverpool encouragement as Villa have beaten Liverpool only once in their last 16 Premier League meetings, the unforgettable 7-2 demolition during the surreal early stages of the pandemic era in 2020. Outside of that extraordinary evening, Liverpool have consistently found ways to control this fixture, even during periods when their own performances have fluctuated.

And fluctuation has certainly defined Liverpool’s season as Arne Slot’s second campaign at Anfield has been turbulent. The Reds remain on course for Champions League qualification, but performances have frequently lacked the authority, consistency and intensity expected from a side with title ambitions let alone the reigning champions.

Recent weeks have particularly exposed those issues. The disappointing 1-1 draw against Chelsea once again highlighted Liverpool’s struggles to fully control games, while the chaotic 3-2 defeat against Manchester United earlier this month raised fresh questions about the side’s defensive organisation away from home.

Liverpool’s road form remains especially concerning as the Reds have already lost eight away league matches this season, an astonishing figure for a club with ambitions of competing for major honours. Slot’s side have often looked vulnerable whenever opponents increase the physical and emotional intensity of matches, something Villa Park is almost guaranteed to provide on Friday night.

Yet Liverpool still possess the experience and attacking quality capable of deciding games of this magnitude. Players like Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai remain capable of producing decisive moments even when collective performances fall below expectations. That individual quality could become especially important in a high-pressure contest likely to feature emotional momentum swings throughout.

Villa will likely attempt to increase the tempo early and use the intensity of Villa Park to unsettle Liverpool’s defensive structure, particularly during transitions. Emery’s side are extremely dangerous when breaking quickly through midfield and wide areas, while Liverpool have repeatedly shown vulnerability against aggressive vertical attacks away from home.

Liverpool, meanwhile, may attempt to slow the tempo and rely more heavily on possession control to reduce the emotional intensity surrounding the match. Whether they can successfully do that against Emery’s pressing structure remains one of the key tactical questions heading into the fixture. Given the pressure, the atmosphere and the quality involved, this feels like one of the defining matches in the race for Champions League qualification. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Aston Villa

Aston Villa continue to deal with a few important injury absences ahead of Friday night’s massive Champions League qualification clash against Liverpool. Midfielder Boubacar Kamara remains unavailable due to a knee injury, while Alysson is sidelined with a groin problem. Amadou Onana is also expected to miss out because of a calf issue.

Despite those absences, Unai Emery still has the majority of his key attacking players available, giving Villa strong options as they attempt to continue their push for a top-four finish. There are currently no major suspension concerns for the hosts heading into this crucial encounter at Villa Park.

One player expected to return to the starting lineup is Emiliano Buendía, who has produced two goals in his last three appearances and continues to look increasingly sharp after returning from long-term injury problems earlier in the season. His creativity and ability to operate between the lines could become especially important against Liverpool’s often vulnerable midfield structure away from home.

Further forward, much of Villa’s attacking threat once again revolves around Ollie Watkins. The England international has been directly involved in 12 goals across his last 13 appearances for the club, scoring nine times during that stretch. His movement, pressing intensity and finishing ability remain central to Villa’s attacking identity under Emery.

Villa are expected to line up in a balanced 4-2-3-1 formation designed to remain compact defensively while allowing quick attacking transitions through midfield and wide areas. Emiliano Martinez should continue in goal behind a back four consisting of Matty Cash at right-back, Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings in central defence, with Lucas Digne expected to operate from left-back.

In midfield, Victor Lindelof and Youri Tielemans are expected to form the double pivot. Tielemans’ composure in possession and ability to dictate tempo will be particularly important if Villa are to compete with Liverpool’s pressing intensity. In attack, John McGinn should provide energy and aggression from the right side, while Morgan Rogers is expected to operate centrally behind the striker. Emiliano Buendía should complete the attacking midfield trio from the left flank, where his technical quality and movement can help Villa create overloads in advanced areas.

Leading the attack, Ollie Watkins is expected to start as the lone striker. His ability to stretch defensive lines and exploit space behind Liverpool’s high defensive setup could prove one of Villa’s biggest weapons during transition moments on Friday night.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Lindelof, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

Liverpool

Liverpool travel to Villa Park carrying several important injury concerns ahead of what could become one of the defining matches in the race for Champions League qualification. Defenders Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are both ruled out due to knee injuries, while Hugo Ekitike remains sidelined with an Achilles problem. Midfielder Wataru Endo is also unavailable because of a foot injury.

There are additional fitness concerns surrounding several key first-team players. Ibrahima Konaté is still being monitored after a thigh issue, while goalkeeper Alisson Becker, forward Mohamed Salah and attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz all require late assessments before final decisions are made regarding their availability.

One major boost for Arne Slot is the return of Alexander Isak, who made a substitute appearance against Chelsea after recovering from injury. The Swedish striker is now expected to return to the starting lineup and could play a crucial role against Aston Villa’s aggressive defensive structure.

Liverpool are likely to continue with their familiar 4-2-3-1 formation, designed to combine midfield control with fluid attacking movement across the front line. Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to start in goal if Alisson is unable to recover in time.

The defensive line should feature Curtis Jones operating at right-back, alongside Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk in central defence, with Milos Kerkez expected to start from left-back. Van Dijk’s leadership and positional awareness will be especially important against Ollie Watkins’ movement in transition.

In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister should form the double pivot. Mac Allister’s composure and passing range remain central to Liverpool’s ability to control possession during high-pressure matches, while Gravenberch’s athleticism could become important against Villa’s energetic midfield runners.

In attack, Florian Wirtz is expected to operate from the right side if declared fit, while Dominik Szoboszlai should continue centrally in the attacking midfield role. Cody Gakpo is likely to feature from the left wing, where his direct running and movement inside could create dangerous overloads. Leading the offense Alexander Isak is expected to start as the central striker. His mobility, intelligent positioning and finishing ability offer Liverpool a major threat against Villa’s defensive line, particularly if the match opens into the transitional battle many expect at Villa Park on Friday night.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak

Key Stats

Liverpool have lost eight away Premier League matches this season, only the ninth-best away record in the division.

Aston Villa have won just one of their last 16 Premier League meetings against Liverpool, although that victory was the famous 7-2 triumph at Villa Park in 2020.

Ollie Watkins has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last 13 appearances for Aston Villa, scoring nine times during that run.

Liverpool have conceded three goals in each of their last two away defeats against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur

Player to Watch

Ollie Watkins

Embed from Getty Images

Few players in the Premier League are carrying more attacking momentum into the final weeks of the season than Ollie Watkins. The Aston Villa striker has become the focal point of Unai Emery’s attacking system and once again looks likely to play a decisive role in one of Villa’s biggest matches of the campaign. Watkins enters the clash in outstanding form, having been directly involved in 12 goals across his last 13 appearances. His movement behind defensive lines, relentless pressing and clinical finishing continue to make him one of the most complete forwards in English football right now.

Against Liverpool, his pace and intelligent positioning could become especially dangerous as Arne Slot’s side have repeatedly struggled defensively away from home this season, particularly when opponents attack quickly through transitional moments. Watkins thrives in exactly those situations, constantly stretching defenders and forcing mistakes whenever space opens behind the back line.

The England international also carries enormous emotional importance for Villa at this stage of the campaign. With Champions League qualification and a Europa League final both within reach, Villa need their biggest players to deliver under pressure, and Watkins has consistently shown he can rise to those moments throughout the season. If Aston Villa are to secure a massive result at Villa Park on Friday night, expect Watkins to be heavily involved in the decisive moments.

Prediction

Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool

Expect a tense, high-intensity encounter between two sides carrying enormous pressure and plenty to lose. Aston Villa’s recent Europa League heroics should ensure another electric atmosphere at Villa Park, and Liverpool’s inconsistent away form gives the hosts genuine reason for confidence.

However, Liverpool’s experience in decisive Premier League moments and their superior attacking firepower may still allow them to leave Birmingham with a crucial result. Villa should create problems, especially in transition, but the emotional and physical fatigue from their demanding recent schedule could become a factor as the game progresses. A closely contested draw feels like the outcome that best reflects the balance between the two sides heading into the weekend.