SS Lazio vs Inter Milan: Preview and Prediction.

SS Lazio face Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final showdown at Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night.

The Coppa Italia final takes centre stage on Wednesday night as SS Lazio and Inter Milan return to Stadio Olimpico for a decisive showdown with major silverware on the line.

Only days after Inter comfortably defeated Lazio in Serie A, the two sides now reconvene in Rome under dramatically different circumstances. This time, there will be no margin for error, no opportunity for recovery and no second leg waiting beyond the final whistle. One team will leave the capital with the Coppa Italia trophy, while the other will be left to reflect on another painful missed opportunity.

For Inter Milan, the occasion represents a chance to complete one of the club’s most memorable domestic campaigns in recent years. Fresh from reclaiming the Serie A title, Cristian Chivu’s side now stand just one victory away from securing Inter’s first domestic double since the legendary Jose Mourinho team of 2010. It is an achievement that would further elevate Chivu’s extraordinary first season as a senior manager.

When the former Inter defender replaced Simone Inzaghi last summer, many questioned whether he possessed the experience required to lead one of Europe’s biggest clubs. Yet over the course of the campaign, Chivu has rebuilt Inter into a side capable of controlling matches with authority while maintaining the emotional resilience that was missing during the collapse of the previous season.

The Nerazzurri now arrive at the final in outstanding form as Inter have not lost a match in more than two months, scoring at least twice in each of their last seven fixtures across all competitions. Their recent performances against Lazio have been especially dominant, with the team winning the last three meetings in Rome by a combined scoreline of 11-0.

Saturday’s 3-0 Serie A victory served as another reminder of the current gap between the two sides whenever Inter are able to impose their rhythm on the game. Even with both managers rotating heavily and the atmosphere reduced by fan protests, Inter still controlled the contest comfortably once Lazio were reduced to ten men. That psychological edge now hangs heavily over the final.

Maurizio Sarri’s side enter the match carrying the pressure of a club desperate for redemption after a difficult and often turbulent season. Lazio’s league form has been inconsistent for long stretches, and the Biancocelesti are now at serious risk of missing out on European qualification entirely through Serie A. The Coppa Italia therefore represents their final opportunity to salvage the campaign.

Yet despite the inconsistency, Lazio’s route to the final deserves enormous respect. Sarri’s side eliminated AC Milan, reigning holders Bologna, and Atalanta to reach the decider, surviving penalty shootouts and difficult knockout situations along the way.

Cup football has repeatedly offered Lazio moments of redemption during unstable seasons, and Sarri will hope history can repeat itself one more time but tactically, the challenge remains enormous.

Inter’s structure under Chivu has been exceptionally balanced during the second half of the season. The Nerazzurri can dominate possession patiently through midfield, but they are equally devastating attacking quickly through transitions and wide overloads. Players like Lautaro Martinez and Ange-Yoan Bonny have consistently punished defensive mistakes with ruthless efficiency.

Sarri knows his side must remain compact defensively and avoid allowing Inter space between the lines, particularly during transitional moments where the Nerazzurri are at their most dangerous. Much will depend on whether Lazio can disrupt Inter’s midfield rhythm early enough to keep the game emotionally balanced. Because if Inter settle into their usual tempo, the final could quickly begin to resemble recent meetings between the sides. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up on the night and the tactics they might employ.

Team News & Tactics

SS Lazio

Lazio head into the Coppa Italia final carrying a mixture of optimism and uncertainty regarding several important first-team players. The biggest boost for Maurizio Sarri is the expected return of captain Mattia Zaccagni, who recently suffered a painful foot bruise that ruled him out of the weekend meeting with Inter. While questions remain over whether he is fully fit enough to complete the full match, his presence would significantly improve Lazio’s attacking balance and emotional leadership heading into the final.

There is also cautious optimism surrounding Patric and Matteo Cancellieri, both of whom are recovering from muscular issues and are expected to be available for selection despite recent fitness concerns. Midfielder Nicolo Rovella has meanwhile re-established himself as an important figure in central midfield following his recent return from injury, giving Lazio improved structure and composure in possession.

However, uncertainty still surrounds Danilo Cataldi, whose ongoing adductor problem continues to threaten his involvement in the final. Goalkeepers Ivan Provedel and Alessio Furlanetto are both ruled out completely through injury. Defender Alessio Romagnoli was sent off during Saturday’s Serie A defeat against Inter, but importantly for Lazio, that suspension only applies to league competition, meaning he remains available for the Coppa Italia final.

One of Lazio’s biggest attacking concerns this season has been the lack of consistent goals from the frontline. Gustav Isaksen remains the club’s leading league scorer despite netting only five Serie A goals, while veteran Pedro memorably scored twice against Inter last season in a match that heavily influenced the title race. Sarri still has several attacking options competing for places, including Tijjani Noslin, Matteo Cancellieri, Daniel Maldini, Boulaye Dia, and Petar Ratkov.

Lazio are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation designed to remain compact defensively while allowing quick attacking support from the wide areas. Edoardo Motta should start in goal behind a defensive line consisting of Adam Marusic at right-back, Mario Gila and Alessio Romagnoli in central defence, with Nuno Tavares expected to operate from left-back.

In midfield, Toma Basic, Patric, and Kenneth Taylor are likely to form the central trio, where their main responsibility will be disrupting Inter’s rhythm and protecting spaces between the lines. Taylor’s energy and ball progression could become especially important if Lazio are to compete physically with Inter’s dominant midfield structure.

Up front, Gustav Isaksen should start from the right wing, Tijjani Noslin is expected to lead the line centrally, and Mattia Zaccagni should return on the left flank if fully fit. The captain’s creativity, movement and ability to carry the ball into dangerous areas could prove vital if Lazio are to finally break their recent struggles against the Nerazzurri.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Motta; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares; Basic, Patric, Taylor; Isaksen, Noslin, Zaccagni

Inter Milan

Inter Milan head into the Coppa Italia final in an extremely strong position from a squad availability perspective, with Cristian Chivu expected to have almost his entire group ready for selection. The only confirmed absentee for the Nerazzurri is Hakan Calhanoglu, who remains sidelined due to a thigh injury. His absence removes one of Inter’s most influential creative players and their primary set-piece specialist, but the depth within Chivu’s squad means the Serie A champions still possess enormous quality across the pitch.

There was positive news surrounding young striker Francesco Pio Esposito, who has resumed training after recovering from a minor back issue that forced him to miss the recent league victory against Lazio. However, the young forward is expected to begin the final on the bench given the outstanding form of Inter’s preferred attacking partnership.

That frontline continues to be led by captain Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram, both of whom have been among Serie A’s most dangerous attackers this season. Lautaro strengthened his position in the Capocannoniere race after scoring in Saturday’s 3-0 victory against Lazio, while Thuram arrives in exceptional form after netting six goals in his last six league appearances.

Inter are expected to continue with their highly effective 3-5-2 system, a structure that has provided outstanding balance between defensive solidity, midfield control and attacking fluidity throughout the campaign. Josep Martinez should start in goal behind a back three consisting of Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji and Alessandro Bastoni.

The wing-back positions remain one of the most important aspects of Inter’s tactical setup. Denzel Dumfries is expected to operate down the right flank, while Federico Dimarco should continue on the left side. Both players provide relentless attacking width while also helping Inter transition quickly between defensive and offensive phases.

In midfield, Nicolo Barella, Piotr Zielinski and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are expected to form the central trio. Their combination of technical quality, movement and pressing intelligence has been central to Inter’s dominance during the second half of the season.

Up front, Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram should once again lead the line together. The skipper’s movement inside the penalty area and clinical finishing continue to make him one of the most dangerous strikers in Europe, while Thuram’s pace, direct running and physical presence offer Inter a constant threat during transitions and counterattacks.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Josep Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martinez

Key Stats

Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last nine matches against S.S. Lazio across all competitions.

Inter Milan have won their last three matches at the Stadio Olimpico against Lazio by a combined scoreline of 11-0.

Marcus Thuram has scored six goals in his last six Serie A appearances for Inter Milan.

Lazio have won the Coppa Italia seven times, with only Juventus, AS Roma and Inter Milan lifting the trophy more often.

Inter Milan have scored at least two goals in each of their last seven matches across all competitions.

Player to Watch

Lautaro Martinez

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Big finals often belong to big personalities, and few players embody Inter Milan’s mentality more than Lautaro Martinez. The Nerazzurri captain enters the Coppa Italia final in outstanding form and once again looks poised to be the decisive figure in one of the biggest matches of the Italian season.

Martinez has consistently delivered in pressure moments throughout the campaign, combining relentless movement, aggressive pressing and clinical finishing to lead Inter’s frontline. His recent goal against Lazio in Serie A further underlined his importance, while his current position at the top of the Capocannoniere race reflects the consistency he has shown all season long.

What makes Lautaro especially dangerous against Lazio is his ability to exploit defensive disorganisation during transitions. Inter’s wing-backs and midfielders constantly create movement around him, and the Argentine striker thrives when defenders are forced into quick decisions inside the penalty area.

Beyond the goals, Martinez’s leadership and intensity set the emotional tone for Inter during major occasions. With the opportunity to complete a historic domestic double, expect the captain to take centre stage once again as Inter attempt to lift another major trophy under Cristian Chivu.

Prediction

SS Lazio 1-2 Inter Milan

Cup finals are rarely straightforward, and Lazio should offer far greater resistance than they managed during the recent Serie A meeting. With Mattia Zaccagni expected to return and the emotional intensity of a packed Stadio Olimpico driving them forward, Maurizio Sarri’s side will believe they can finally disrupt Inter’s dominance in this fixture.

However, Inter Milan currently look like the most balanced and confident team in Italy. Cristian Chivu’s side combine defensive stability with relentless attacking efficiency, and their recent record against Lazio highlights the tactical and psychological advantage they carry into the final.

Lazio may create difficult moments, especially if they can keep the game compact and emotionally charged deep into the second half, but Inter’s superior quality in midfield and attack should ultimately prove decisive once the match opens up.