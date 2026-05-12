Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Preview and Prediction

Manchester City face yet another pivotal clash to keep their title hopes alive, as Crystal Palace come visiting the Etihad on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola jokingly backed West Ham United to do something for his Manchester City side, as he geared up to face Brentford in the Premier League. The title race is edging ever so closer to a decisive period, and the Citizens are facing a make-or-break situation as they prepare to host Crystal Palace.

At the weekend, Manchester City secured a 3-0 win over Brentford to keep themselves as close to Arsenal as possible. Currently, the 3-3 draw at Everton is proving to be a troubling result in their quest to reclaim the title, but Guardiola’s side must keep winning to take the race into the final day of the season.

Manchester City are faced with the prospect of playing a cluster of games in quick succession, starting with the Crystal Palace clash, followed by the FA Cup final and then the tricky visit to Bournemouth. Should City drop points in either of their two remaining league fixtures, and Arsenal end up winning against Burnley next Monday, the title will be wrapped up.

Crystal Palace are in a conundrum, with some quarters suggesting they could focus more on their upcoming UEFA Europa Conference League final. For a team reaching the final in their maiden European journey, it is obviously a big deal, but for now, Oliver Glasner’s side are widely expected to focus on finishing their league campaign strongly.

The implication is that they could field a weakened side on the last day of the season when they host Arsenal at Selhurst Park. That fixture will be played three days before their Conference League final, which might have a big implication on Manchester City’s quest to chase down the Gunners.

For now, Glasner will rubbish all those rumours, lending his focus to the task ahead in the league. One more suggestion that has been doing the rounds of late is that Palace could be dragged into the relegation race, but West Ham’s loss to Arsenal all but ends those rumours. However, Glasner’s side are angling to finish higher, as they are winless in their last four league games.

Team News & Tactics

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola stated that he may be forced to ring in the changes with three games coming up in close proximity. There are some fitness doubts in the squad too, as key defender Abdukodir Khusanov missed the win over Brentford and remains a doubt for the Palace game. Even if he does return fit, the manager might consider keeping him fresh for the FA Cup final, meaning Marc Guehi and Nathan Ake could continue their central defensive partnership.

Rayan Ait-Nouri might come in at left-back to allow Guardiola to give Nico O’Reilly some rest before the cup final. Rodri is still a doubt, having missed their last four games, while there will be assessments on Josko Gvardiol, who has recently resumed full training following a broken tibia.

Rodri has been a big miss, but once again, Guardiola might lean towards caution and save him for the FA Cup final rather than risk him now. So, the Manchester City boss could persist with the midfield from the Brentford win that saw Tijjani Reijnders and Bernardo Silva take up key positions in the middle of the park.

Omar Marmoush and Phil Foden have a chance to feature from the get-go, as Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki could be rested, going by Guardiola’s comments on making changes. However, there is still a strong chance that the manager retains a similar attacking setup to the Brentford win.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Ake, Ait-Nouri; Silva, Reijnders; Semenyo, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Crystal Palace

Oliver Glasner could make changes here and there to keep his players active, at least those he considers capable of delivering on the pitch and contributing towards lifting their maiden European trophy later in the month. Like City, Palace are also playing games in close proximity, meaning Glasner’s primary concern will align with keeping his players fit and not risking those carrying small niggles.

Eddie Nketiah, Borna Sosa, and Cheick Doucoure are the only players in the treatment room, with Sosa’s absence potentially preventing Glasner from rotating Tyrick Mitchell in his role. Jean-Philippe Mateta is likely to start against City, while there could be a role for Will Hughes alongside Adam Wharton, as Glasner could rotate the former’s position with Daichi Kamada at the weekend.

The Crystal Palace boss is likely to keep hold of his usual back three, but should he wish to rest any player there, Jefferson Lerma could come into the lineup. Beyond that, Yeremy Pino and Ismaila Sarr are nailed on for starting spots in the attacking setup.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Chavet; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

Key Stats

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 16 home league games this season.

Manchester City have lost just one of their last nine encounters with Crystal Palace across all competitions.

Crystal Palace have only one win in their last six Premier League games.

Crystal Palace have collected more points on the road than at home, but have lost six of their last nine away trips in the league.

Player to Watch

Jeremy Doku

Embed from Getty Images

Doku has seemingly carried this Manchester City side over the last few weeks in their quest to stay close to Arsenal in the title race. Three goals in his last two games, as well as a key assist in the 1-0 win over Burnley, make the Belgian winger one of the in-form stars in the league. He was also instrumental in snatching a point away at Everton and breaking down a stubborn Brentford backline on Saturday.

It is not to say that other stars are not performing, but none have come close to matching Doku’s contributions over the last few weeks. The Belgian will once again be key to City’s chances of getting past Palace, as Glasner is likely to set up to frustrate Guardiola in their efforts to score at the Etihad.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Crystal Palace

Palace are perceived to be focused on their task in the UEFA Europa Conference League final, although there is the element of keeping the mood competitive for Glasner. It is not to say the Austrian has not had one over Guardiola in recent times, and the Palace boss will hope to put up a competitive showing, albeit being under no pressure to achieve anything from their league position.

Contrastingly, Manchester City will still feel they have a chance to chase down Arsenal in the title race, and that could see them continue their impressive home form this term. Given the form of some of their forwards, like Doku, this game has a City win written all over it.