Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona: Preview and Prediction

Relegation-threatened Deportivo Alaves will go all out for the win against champions Barcelona, as they try to jump out of the drop zone.

Having wrapped up the league title with a win over Real Madrid at Camp Nou last time out, Barcelona do not have anything to play for heading into this fixture against Deportivo Alaves, who are fighting hard to retain their top-flight status.

The home team are 18th on the table with 37 points in their 35 outings. While 17th-placed Girona are a point ahead of them with a game in hand, only three points separate them and 13th-placed Sevilla. Alaves have everything to play for, and a win here could go a long way in helping them survive.

However, they are not in the best of form. Following their 4-2 defeat to Athletic Club, they could only manage a 1-1 draw against Elche. A win there could have done wonders for them. However, with three games to go, Alaves can still survive the drop with a few positive results.

Meanwhile, the visitors were crowned champions following their 2-0 win over Real Madrid in El Clasico. It was a very comfortable day at the office for the Catalan club, who now have 91 points in their 35 outings. Not only will they look to make it 11 league wins in a row, but Hansi Flick’s team could also eye the 100-point mark.

The German manager will certainly rotate his squad and hand opportunities to young stars and players who haven’t had much game time this season. However, they will still have enough to run the show against Alaves. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Deportivo Alaves

The home team will be without the services of Lucas Boye because of a hamstring injury, while the availability of Carlos Protesoni (leg), Toni Martinez (physical discomfort), and Jon Guridi (physical discomfort) is doubtful.

Alaves could go ahead with the same XI that started in their last outing. They will line up in a 5-3-2 formation, where Antonio Sivera will feature in goal.The back three will be made up of Nahuel Tenaglia, Jonny Otto and Victor Parada. The trio will look to keep things tight at the back, and they will receive significant support from Angel Perez and Abde Rebbach, who will feature as wing-backs.

As for the midfield unit, Antonio Blanco will take up the holding role, while Pablo Ibanez and Jon Guridi will be in his support in the centre of the park. The trio will look to ensure Barcelona midfielders do not run the show. Toni Martinez will line up alongside Ibrahim Diabate in the strike partnership.

Probable Lineup (5-3-2): Sivera; Perez, Otto, Tenaglia, Parada, Rebbach; Ibanez, Blanco, Guridi; Martinez, Diabate

Barcelona

While Andreas Christensen is back in training after recovering from the ligament injury, he is not yet ready to take part in this fixture. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal is out with a hamstring injury, and Raphinha is suspended for this fixture.

Flick will certainly make a few changes to the XI that started against Barcelona, but he is still expected to stick with his first-team core. Joan Garcia should continue in goal in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde could both return to the starting XI, while Pau Cubarsi could pair up with Eric Garcia in central defence.

As for the midfield unit, Gavi could line up alongside Frenkie de Jong in the double pivot in the centre of the park, as Pedri is likely to be rested. The double pivot will shield the backline and look to control the tempo of the game.

Roony Bardghji and Marcus Rashford could feature on the flanks, while Fermin Lopez could take up the number ten role behind Ferran Torres, who should continue to lead the line for Barcelona against Deportivo Alaves on Wednesday.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Balde; Gavi, de Jong; Bardghji, Fermin, Rashford; Torres

Key Stats

Barcelona will be eyeing an 11th straight win in La Liga.

If Hansi Flick’s men win the last three league games, they could reach 100 points, which has only been reached twice before in La Liga’s history (2012 Real Madrid, 2013 Barcelona).

Alaves might have only won one out of their last five league outings, but they have bagged nine goals in those games.

Alaves haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last 17 games, which suggests they might be in for a tough day at the office.

Meanwhile, the Catalan giants have the most number of clean sheets in La Liga (15).

Player to Watch

Marcus Rashford

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Rashford has certainly enjoyed a dream loan spell at Barcelona, and the English forward now seems to be playing with complete freedom and confidence. After scoring a sensational free-kick against Real Madrid in El Clasico, Rashford he be eager to continue his strong finish to the season. The 28-year-old has openly expressed his desire to stay at the Catalan club, and performances like these will only strengthen his case.

Despite not being a regular starter throughout the campaign, Rashford has made a huge impact whenever called upon. In just over 2,400 minutes of first-team action across 47 appearances, he has contributed towards 28 goals (14 goals and 14 assists).

Prediction

Deportivo Alaves 1-3 Barcelona

Deportivo Alaves will certainly put up a fight, given the importance of this fixture in their battle for survival. The home team have everything to play for, and with Barcelona already crowned champions, they could sense an opportunity to take advantage of any drop in intensity from the visitors. However, Alaves’s defensive struggles remain a huge concern heading into this contest.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are in red-hot form and will still have more than enough quality to get the job done despite potential rotation. Players fighting for minutes will be eager to impress Hansi Flick, and the Catalan giants’ attacking depth could prove too much for Alaves to handle. The Hard Tackle predicts a comfortable 3-1 win for the champions.