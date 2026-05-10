Millwall vs Hull City: Preview and Prediction.

It will be a case of winner takes all as Millwall welcome Hull City in the second leg of their EFL Championship semifinals second leg.

Everything remains delicately balanced ahead of Monday night’s Championship playoff semi-final second leg as Millwall welcome Hull City to The Den with a place at Wembley hanging in the balance.

Friday’s first meeting between the sides ended in a tense and fiercely contested goalless draw, a result that perhaps reflected the enormous pressure surrounding the occasion more than the actual quality both teams possess. Now, with promotion to the Premier League sitting just two matches away, the margins are likely to become even tighter.

For Millwall, this season has already represented significant progress as Alex Neil’s side finished third in the Championship table, narrowly missing out on automatic promotion by a single point behind Ipswich Town F.C.. It was the club’s highest second-tier finish in more than three decades and another sign of how dramatically standards have risen at The Den over the past year but despite that achievement, there is little sense of satisfaction yet.

The Lions know they are potentially 180 minutes away from reaching the Premier League for the first time in their history, and their disciplined, defensively resilient style has given supporters genuine belief that promotion is possible and that defensive organisation was once again on display during Friday’s first leg.

Millwall frustrated Hull for long periods and arguably came closest to finding a breakthrough themselves before Ryan Leonard’s late effort was disallowed following a foul in the build-up. While the Lions lacked cutting edge in the final third, their structure without the ball remained extremely difficult to penetrate, a recurring theme throughout the campaign.

Millwall recorded more home clean sheets than any other Championship side during the regular season, turning The Den into one of the toughest environments in the division. The intensity of their pressing, physicality in duels and emotional connection with the home crowd consistently overwhelm visiting teams during high-pressure moments.

Recent home form also suggests they are peaking at the right time. Alex Neil’s side have won four of their last six matches at The Den without conceding, underlining the defensive consistency that has carried them through much of the season. However, there is one statistic that may concern Millwall supporters heading into the decisive second leg.

Hull have enjoyed recent success in this fixture and the Tigers are unbeaten in their last four away matches against Millwall and claimed an impressive 3-1 victory at The Den earlier in the campaign. That psychological edge could become important if the contest remains tight deep into the second half.

Hull themselves arrive with a very different emotional backdrop. Unlike Millwall, who spent most of the season inside the playoff positions, Sergej Jakirović’s side only secured sixth place on the final day after narrowly edging past Wrexham in the standings. Their late push into the playoffs demonstrated resilience, but overall form has remained inconsistent for several weeks.

The Tigers have won only three of their last 13 matches, and their inability to consistently convert draws into victories has prevented them from carrying stronger momentum into the postseason. Offensively, Hull have often struggled to impose themselves against organised defensive teams, something that became especially evident during Friday’s first leg. Despite enjoying periods of possession, they rarely looked capable of truly unsettling Millwall’s back line.

That lack of attacking efficiency could become even more problematic away from home. Hull have failed to win any of their last five away matches since defeating Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground back in March. Against a Millwall side that thrives on territorial pressure and emotional intensity at The Den, the visitors will need to show considerably greater composure in possession if they are to survive the occasion.

Still, playoff football rarely follows predictable patterns. Hull possess experience in these situations and have twice won promotion through the Championship playoffs during previous appearances. That history may give them an important psychological advantage compared to a Millwall squad still attempting to navigate the pressure of chasing a first-ever Premier League campaign.

Millwall will likely attempt to impose themselves physically and dominate second balls around the pitch, while Hull may focus on controlling possession and slowing the emotional tempo of the game. The longer the contest remains scoreless, the greater the tension inside The Den is likely to become. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Millwall

Millwall head into the decisive second leg with a few important injury concerns, although Alex Neil still has the core of his strongest squad available for selection. The Lions will remain without Lukas Jensen, Caleb Taylor, Daniel Kelly and Massimo Luongo, all of whom are sidelined through injury and unavailable for Monday night’s playoff showdown at The Den.

Despite those absences, Neil is expected to avoid making major alterations to the side that earned a disciplined goalless draw in the first leg away from home. One player who could push for greater involvement is veteran midfielder Barry Bannan, who impressed after coming off the bench late in the match at the MKM Stadium. His composure in possession and experience in high-pressure situations may become valuable in a tense second-leg environment.

In the attack, Josh Coburn is expected to continue leading the line after successfully recovering from a hip issue to complete 86 minutes in the first leg. The striker now appears favourite to keep his place ahead of Mihailo Ivanovic following his strong physical display against Hull’s defensive line. There are currently no suspension concerns for Millwall heading into the contest.

The Lions are expected to line up in a compact 4-2-3-1 formation designed to maximise defensive stability while allowing quick transitions through the wide areas. Anthony Patterson should start in goal behind a back four consisting of Ryan Leonard at right-back, Tristan Crama and Jake Cooper in central defence, and Zak Sturge operating from left-back.

In midfield, Barry Bannan and Derek Mazou-Sacko are expected to form the double pivot, where their responsibilities will include controlling second balls, protecting the defence and helping Millwall manage the emotional tempo of the match. Ahead of them, Femi Azeez should provide direct running from the right flank, while Camiel Neghli is likely to operate centrally in the attacking midfield role. Thierno Ballo is expected to feature from the left side, adding pace and creativity in transition situations.

Up front, Josh Coburn should continue as the lone striker. His physical presence, hold-up play and aerial ability could prove especially important against Hull City’s back line, particularly in a match where fine margins and set-piece situations may ultimately decide who reaches Wembley.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Patterson; Leonard, Crama, Cooper, Sturge; Bannan, Mazou-Sacko; Azeez, Neghli, Ballo; Coburn

Hull City

Hull City travel to The Den with a relatively stable squad, although Sergej Jakirović will still be without a few important players for this decisive Championship playoff semi-final second leg. Eliot Matazo and Amir Hadžiahmetović remain unavailable through injury, while Cody Drameh is also expected to miss out once again. There is some optimism surrounding Drameh’s recovery, however, with the defender potentially able to return should Hull manage to book their place in the playoff final at Wembley.

Aside from those absences, Hull appear close to full strength, and Jakirović may decide to reward continuity by naming an unchanged lineup following the disciplined defensive performance in Friday’s goalless first leg. The Tigers do not currently have any major suspension concerns ahead of the trip to South London.

Much of Hull’s attacking responsibility will once again rest on the shoulders of Oli McBurnie. The experienced striker finished the regular Championship season as one of the division’s joint-second highest scorers after netting 17 goals in 38 appearances. His physicality, hold-up play and aerial presence remain central to Hull’s attacking approach, particularly in tense knockout matches where direct play and second balls become increasingly important.

Hull are expected to line up in a balanced 4-2-3-1 formation aimed at staying compact defensively while creating attacking opportunities through quick transitions and wide movement. Ivor Pandur should continue in goal behind a back four consisting of Lewie Coyle at right-back, John Egan and Charlie Hughes in central defence, and Ryan Giles operating from left-back.

In midfield, Regan Slater and Matt Crooks are expected to form the double pivot, combining physicality with defensive work rate in an attempt to disrupt Millwall’s rhythm and compete aggressively for second balls in central areas.

Further forward, Mohamed Belloumi should provide width and direct running from the right flank, while Joe Gelhardt is expected to occupy the central attacking midfield role behind the striker. Liam Millar is likely to start from the left side, where his pace and ability to attack space on the counter could become especially important away from home.

Leading the line, Oli McBurnie will once again serve as Hull’s focal point in attack. His ability to occupy defenders, win aerial duels and bring teammates into play could prove crucial if the Tigers are to silence The Den and secure a place in the Championship playoff final.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pandur; Coyle, Egan, Hughes, Giles; Slater, Crooks; Belloumi, Gelhardt, Millar; McBurnie

Key Stats

Millwall kept 11 clean sheets in 23 home Championship matches during the regular season, the best home defensive record in the division.

Millwall are unbeaten in their last six matches heading into the second leg.

Hull City have won only three of their last 13 matches in all competitions.

Hull are unbeaten in their last four away matches against Millwall and won 3-1 at The Den earlier this season.

Player to Watch

Oli McBurnie

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In a playoff tie that could easily be decided by a single moment, Oli McBurnie feels like the player most capable of producing it for Hull City. The experienced striker has been the Tigers’ primary attacking outlet throughout the season and arrives at The Den after finishing the regular campaign as one of the Championship’s top scorers.

McBurnie’s importance goes far beyond goals alone. His physical presence allows Hull to relieve pressure when defending deep, while his hold-up play and aerial ability make him especially dangerous in tense knockout matches where space is limited and attacking opportunities are rare.

Against a Millwall side built around defensive organisation and physical intensity, Hull will likely rely heavily on McBurnie’s ability to battle centre-backs, win second balls and create openings for supporting runners around him. If the visitors are to silence The Den and secure a place at Wembley, their striker will almost certainly need to play a decisive role.

The pressure surrounding the occasion should also suit a player with McBurnie’s experience and mentality. In games where composure is everything, he remains the type of forward capable of turning half-chances into season-defining moments.

Prediction

Millwall 1-0 Hull City (Millwall to win 1-0 on aggregate)

Expect another tense and physically demanding playoff encounter where chances remain limited and defensive concentration becomes absolutely critical. Millwall’s organisation at The Den has been one of the defining strengths of their season, and the atmosphere in South London should provide the hosts with an additional emotional edge in such a high-pressure occasion.

Hull City certainly possess enough experience and attacking quality to make the contest uncomfortable, particularly through Oli McBurnie’s physical presence and the pace of their wide players during transitions. However, the Tigers’ inconsistent recent form away from home remains difficult to ignore.

This feels like the type of match that could be decided by a single goal, a set-piece moment or even extra time. Ultimately, Millwall’s defensive resilience and home momentum may just prove enough to edge a fiercely contested second leg and book their place at Wembley.