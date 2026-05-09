Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo: Preview and Prediction.

Los Angeles FC will aim to put their CONCACAF exit behind them when they face Houston Dynamo on Sunday.

Los Angeles FC return to BMO Stadium this weekend looking to quickly refocus after their painful exit from the CONCACAF Champions Cup, but standing in their way is a rapidly improving Houston Dynamo FC side arriving in California with growing momentum and confidence.

Sunday’s Western Conference clash feels significant for both clubs as the MLS season edges closer to the upcoming World Cup break. LAFC are attempting to solidify their position among the conference elite after an exhausting stretch of fixtures, while Houston are quietly emerging as one of the league’s form teams after winning five of their last six matches across all competitions.

LAFC have endured a relentless schedule over the last month, balancing domestic commitments with a demanding Concacaf Champions Cup campaign that finally came crashing down in emphatic fashion against Deportivo Toluca during the semifinal stage. The 4-0 defeat in Mexico was a brutal reminder of how stretched the squad has looked following weeks of midweek and weekend fixtures without meaningful rest.

Despite the disappointment, LAFC’s overall season remains extremely strong as the Black & Gold sit third in the Western Conference standings and continue to look like genuine Supporters’ Shield contenders. Much of that success has been built around an elite defensive foundation combined with devastating attacking transitions. At the heart of that structure is Hugo Lloris. The veteran goalkeeper has been outstanding since arriving in MLS and currently leads the league in clean sheets. His leadership and positioning have transformed LAFC into one of the most difficult teams in the conference to break down consistently.

Further forward, LAFC continue to possess one of the most dangerous attacking duos in the league and Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga have developed into the focal points of LAFC’s attack, combining creativity, direct running and finishing quality at an elite level. Son currently leads Major League Soccer in assists, while Bouanga remains the club’s leading scorer and one of the most explosive transition players in North America.

Bouanga also arrives on the verge of another significant milestone after scoring his 70th MLS regular-season goal against San Diego FC last weekend. His consistency in front of goal has become one of the defining traits of LAFC’s recent success.

Houston, however, are unlikely to arrive intimidated as Ben Olsen’s side have quietly pieced together an impressive resurgence after an inconsistent opening stretch to the campaign. While the Dynamo still sit outside the Western Conference’s elite positions, their recent performances suggest a team beginning to find rhythm offensively.

A major reason for that improvement has been the emergence of Brazilian forward Guilherme Santos, whose attacking contributions have transformed Houston’s frontline. The former Santos captain has quickly adapted to MLS and now leads the Dynamo in both goals and assists.

Houston are also receiving strong attacking support from winger Lawrence Ennali, whose pace and directness have added another layer to the team’s transition game. His stunning long-range strike against Colorado Rapids last weekend highlighted the confidence currently flowing through the squad. The Dynamo’s progression in the U.S. Open Cup has only strengthened that momentum further. Their dramatic extra-time victory over Louisville City FC showcased the resilience and character that has started to define Olsen’s side during recent weeks.

The Black & Gold have already defeated Houston earlier this season and have enjoyed recent success in the series overall, including the memorable Western Conference Final victory in 2023. Interestingly, goals have been surprisingly scarce in recent meetings between the clubs, with defensive discipline often dictating the flow of the contests.

LAFC’s ability to control space defensively through Lloris, Eddie Segura and their midfield structure remains one of the strongest elements of their game, while Houston’s recent improvement has also come through better organisation and smarter attacking transitions rather than overwhelming possession dominance.

The emotional atmosphere should also add another layer to the occasion, with LAFC hosting a special AAPI Celebration recognising the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in Los Angeles. Given Son Heung-min’s presence in the squad, the event is expected to create an especially vibrant environment around BMO Stadium. Ultimately, though, the biggest question may be how LAFC respond mentally and physically after their heavy midweek defeat in Mexico. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Los Angeles FC

LAFC head into the clash against Houston Dynamo looking to quickly recover from their disappointing Concacaf Champions Cup elimination in midweek. Despite the physical demands of a packed fixture schedule, Steve Cherundolo appears to have the majority of his key players, except Denis Bouanga, available heading into this important Western Conference encounter.

One of the biggest positives for LAFC is the return to fitness of Aaron Long. The experienced centre-back recently came back from injury and is expected to anchor the defensive line once again. His leadership and aerial presence are particularly important for a team that has built much of its success this season around defensive organisation and structure.

Midfielder Stephen Eustáquio is also continuing to regain rhythm after injury. Canada’s co-captain will be eager to head into the upcoming World Cup pause in strong form, and his composure in midfield remains crucial to LAFC’s ability to control transitions and maintain possession under pressure.

The Black & Gold are expected to line up in a flexible 3-4-2-1 formation designed to maximise attacking width while maintaining defensive stability. Hugo Lloris should start in goal behind a three-man defence featuring Aaron Long, Nkosi Tafari and Eddie Segura.

On the flanks, Sergi Palencia and Artem Smolyakov are expected to operate as wing-backs, providing energy and width in both attacking and defensive phases. In central midfield, Stephen Eustaquio should partner Mark Delgado, with the pair tasked with controlling possession and protecting the back line during transitions.

Further forward, David Martinez and Nathan Ordaz are likely to operate underneath the striker in advanced supporting roles, drifting into spaces between the lines and linking attacks quickly. Son Heung-min is expected to lead the attack as the central forward, where his movement, creativity and ability to drop deeper into dangerous pockets could create constant problems for Houston’s defensive structure.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): LLoris; Long, Tafari, Segura; Palencia, Eustaquio, Delgado, Smolyakov; Martinez,Ordaz; Son

Houston Dynamos

Houston Dynamo arrive in Los Angeles carrying excellent momentum after winning five of their last six matches across all competitions. Ben Olsen’s side have steadily improved after an inconsistent start to the campaign, and confidence within the squad appears to be growing with each passing week.

Dynamo are still monitoring the fitness of experienced centre-back Erik Sviatchenko. If declared fully fit, he could return directly into the starting lineup. Otherwise, Houston are expected to stick with the defensive setup that has served them well in recent weeks. There are currently no major suspension concerns for the visitors heading into the clash at BMO Stadium.

Houston are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation intended to remain compact defensively while allowing quick attacking transitions through the middle of the pitch. Jonathan Bond should start in goal behind a back three consisting of Carlos, Artur and Resch.

On the flanks, Felipe Andrade and Lawrence Ennali are expected to operate as wing-backs, while in midfield, Jack McGlynn should partner Diadie Samassekou centrally, with McGlynn likely tasked with progressing possession and linking attacks through the middle.

Further forward, Mateusz Bogusz and Guilherme are expected to play in advanced supporting roles behind the striker, drifting between the lines and attempting to exploit spaces around LAFC’s back three. Up front, Ezequiel Ponce is expected to lead the line as the lone centre-forward, where his movement and finishing ability will be crucial if Houston are to convert transition opportunities into goals.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Bond; Carlos, Artur, Resch; Andrade, McGlynn, Samassekou, Ennali; Bogusz, Guilherme; Ponce

Key Stats

LAFC have won each of their last two meetings against Houston Dynamo FC by a 2-0 scoreline.

LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris leads Major League Soccer with eight clean sheets this season.

Houston Dynamo have won five of their last six matches across all competitions after a difficult start to the campaign.

The last four meetings between LAFC and Houston Dynamo have produced only five combined goals, highlighting the defensive nature of this matchup in recent seasons.

Player to Watch

Son Heung-min

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Even without scoring in MLS yet this season, Son Heung-min has already become one of the league’s most influential attacking players. The South Korean superstar currently leads MLS in assists, and his intelligence, movement and creativity continue to drive LAFC’s attack during crucial moments.

What makes Son especially dangerous is his ability to impact games in multiple ways. He can drop deeper to link play, drift into wide areas to overload defenders, or accelerate directly into central spaces behind the defensive line. Against a Houston side likely to defend compactly and counter quickly, Son’s positional awareness could become the key to unlocking the match.

The former Tottenham Hotspur captain is also entering a period where LAFC need leadership following their painful Concacaf Champions Cup elimination in midweek. Big players are often defined by how they respond to setbacks, and Sunday’s home fixture provides Son with the perfect opportunity to steady the team and re-establish momentum before the World Cup break. With Houston arriving in strong form, LAFC may need moments of individual quality to separate the two sides, and few players in MLS are more capable of producing decisive moments than Son Heung-min.

Prediction

Los Angeles FC 2-1 Houston Dynamo FC

Houston Dynamo arrive in California with confidence and momentum after an impressive recent run, and they possess enough attacking quality to cause genuine problems for an LAFC side still recovering physically and emotionally from their Concacaf Champions Cup exit.

However, LAFC remain one of the strongest home teams in MLS, particularly when their defensive structure is functioning well. With Hugo Lloris in excellent form, Aaron Long back available and attacking players like Son Heung-min and David Martínez capable of producing decisive moments, the Black & Gold should still have enough quality to edge a tightly contested matchup.

Expect Houston to remain compact and dangerous on the counterattack, but LAFC’s greater attacking depth and home advantage could ultimately prove decisive in another low-scoring meeting between the sides.