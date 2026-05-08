Toronto FC vs Inter Miami: Preview and Prediction.

It is a must-win game for both teams as Toronto FC welcome Inter Miami the BMO Field this weekend.

There will be no shortage of attention on Inter Miami CF this weekend as Lionel Messi and company travel north of the border to face Toronto FC at BMO Field. But while the spotlight will understandably centre around the Argentine superstar’s visit to Canada, both sides arrive carrying very different forms of pressure into this Eastern Conference clash.

Toronto are battling injuries, inconsistency and growing frustration after a difficult run of results, while Inter Miami are attempting to respond to one of their most damaging collapses of the season. For Robin Fraser’s side, the timing could hardly be worse.

The Reds remain severely depleted by injuries to several key players, and the absence of influential figures has visibly affected both their structure and attacking threat. United States international Djordje Mihailovic continues to miss time with a pelvic issue, while Canadian defender Richie Laryea remains sidelined due to a thigh injury. Club-record signing Josh Sargent is also facing a race against time to recover from his own thigh problem after missing the previous league fixture.

Those setbacks have contributed to a worrying home run for Toronto, who are now without a victory in six consecutive matches across all competitions at BMO Field. Their recent 1-1 draw against Supporters’ Shield leaders San Jose Earthquakes showed flashes of resilience, but their midweek elimination from the Canadian Championship at the hands of Atletico Ottawa only intensified concerns surrounding the squad’s confidence and depth.

Still, Fraser will hope the emotional lift surrounding Messi’s arrival and a packed home crowd can help galvanise his players before the looming FIFA World Cup break and the atmosphere around Toronto is expected to be electric.

More than 40,000 supporters are anticipated around Exhibition Place as the city prepares for one of its largest football events outside international competition. Local transit authorities have even described the occasion as a significant operational test ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Toronto scheduled to host multiple tournament matches next summer.

Inter Miami, however, travel to Ontario carrying frustrations of their own. Last weekend’s chaotic 4-3 defeat to Orlando City SC was a major blow to morale after an impressive 11-match unbeaten streak. What made the loss especially concerning was the manner of the collapse. Miami appeared in control after strong attacking contributions from Lionel Messi and Telasco Segovia, only to concede four unanswered goals in a disastrous defensive unraveling.

The result also extended Miami’s difficult start at their new stadium, where they are still searching for a first victory since the venue officially opened. Defensive fragility has increasingly become the main concern surrounding the reigning MLS Cup champions, particularly when opponents attack them in transition with pace and directness.

Interim manager Guillermo Hoyos chose not to publicly criticise his players after the derby defeat, but internally there will be an understanding that defensive concentration must improve quickly if Miami are to maintain their position among the Eastern Conference frontrunners. Fortunately for the visitors, Toronto’s injury-hit squad may not possess the attacking sharpness needed to consistently exploit those weaknesses.

Miami still boast arguably the most dangerous collection of attacking talent in MLS. When Messi drops deeper to dictate play and combine with runners around him, Inter Miami remain capable of overwhelming opponents in short bursts. The movement between the lines, quick combinations around the penalty area and ability to accelerate attacks through central spaces continue to separate them from most MLS sides offensively.

Toronto’s challenge will be surviving those moments without becoming stretched defensively. Against Orlando, Miami showed vulnerability whenever transitions broke down and midfield runners failed to recover quickly enough. Fraser’s side could attempt to exploit that by remaining compact and targeting direct counters into wide spaces. However, sustaining that approach for 90 minutes against Messi-led attacks is another challenge entirely. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Toronto FC

Toronto continue to battle through a difficult injury period that has significantly impacted squad depth and consistency in recent weeks. United States international Djordje Mihailovic remains unavailable due to a pelvic injury, while Canadian defender Richie Laryea is still sidelined with a thigh problem. Club-record signing Josh Sargent is also expected to miss out again as he continues recovering from a thigh issue that ruled him out of the previous league match.

The absences have forced Robin Fraser to reshuffle key areas of the side, particularly in attack, where Toronto have struggled to consistently convert chances during their recent winless run at home. There are currently no fresh suspension concerns for the Reds heading into the contest against Inter Miami.

One player who has stepped up amid the injury problems is Daniel Salloi. The former Sporting Kansas City attacker has emerged as Toronto’s leading attacking threat this season, contributing four goals and three assists while often carrying the creative burden in the final third.

Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio remains a central figure in the squad as well. Now in his 14th season with the club, the experienced Canadian international continues to provide leadership, composure and tactical intelligence in midfield while also attempting to strengthen his case for inclusion in Canada’s 2026 FIFA World Cup plans.

Defensively, much of the responsibility falls on Walker Zimmerman. The experienced centre-back and two-time MLS Defender of the Year has become the cornerstone of Toronto’s rebuilt defensive structure and will likely have the difficult task of organizing the back line against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami’s dangerous attack.

Toronto are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Luka Gavran should start in goal behind a back four consisting of Kobe Franklin at right-back, Zane Monlouis and Walker Zimmerman in central defence, and Raheem Edwards operating from the left side.

In midfield, Alonso Coello and captain Jonathan Osorio are expected to form the double pivot, balancing defensive protection with ball progression through central areas. Derrick Etienne Jr. should provide pace and width from the right wing, while Markus Cimermancic is likely to operate in the central attacking midfield role. Daniel Salloi is expected to start from the left flank, where his direct running and ability to cut inside could provide Toronto’s primary attacking outlet. Up front, Emilio Aristizabal should lead the line as the lone striker.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Gavran; Franklin, Monlouis, Zimmerman, Edwards; Coello, Osorio; Etienne Jr, Ciermancic, Salloi; Aristizabal

Inter Miami

Inter Miami head into the trip to Toronto looking to respond positively after their painful collapse against Orlando City last weekend. Despite conceding four unanswered goals in the Florida Derby, there are no major fresh injury concerns reported for the visitors ahead of the clash at BMO Field, and the reigning MLS Cup champions are expected to field a strong lineup.

The spotlight will once again fall on Lionel Messi, who continues to dictate matches at an elite level despite entering the later stages of his career. The Argentine superstar has already produced eight goals and two assists this season and remains firmly in contention for a third consecutive Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.

Even during Miami’s defeat to Orlando, Messi still managed to produce moments of brilliance, underlining how heavily the team continues to rely on his creativity and decision-making in the final third. Alongside him, Rodrigo De Paul will be under pressure to deliver a stronger midfield performance after facing scrutiny in recent weeks.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has contributed two goals and three assists this season, but expectations surrounding his partnership with Messi have naturally remained extremely high since his arrival in Major League Soccer.

Further forward, German Berterame appears to be finding rhythm after a relatively slow start to life in Miami. The marquee winter signing has scored three goals in his last five appearances and is beginning to show the sharp movement and penalty-box instincts that made him one of the club’s biggest acquisitions. With competition intensifying for places in Mexico’s World Cup squad, Berterame has additional motivation to maintain his recent momentum. There are currently no suspension concerns for Inter Miami ahead of the encounter.

Miami are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation designed to maximise attacking freedom around Messi while maintaining numerical superiority in deeper build-up phases. Dayne St. Clair should start in goal behind a back three consisting of Gonzalo Lujan on the right side, Maximiliano Falcon centrally, and Micael operating as the left-sided centre-back.

Out wide, Facundo Mura and Noah Allen are expected to function as wing-backs, providing width while also dropping deeper when Toronto attempt to counterattack. In midfield, Rodrigo De Paul should partner Yannick Bright in the double pivot, combining defensive work with progressive passing through central areas.

Further forward, Lionel Messi and German Berterame are likely to operate in advanced roaming roles behind the striker, constantly drifting into pockets of space and interchanging positions around the edge of the box. Up front, Luis Suarez is expected to lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): St Clair; Lujan, Falcon, Micael; Mura, De Paul, Bright, Allen; Messi, Berterame; Suarez

Key Stats

Toronto are winless in their last six home matches across all competitions.

Inter Miami’s 4-3 defeat to Orlando City SC last weekend ended an 11-match unbeaten run in Major League Soccer.

Inter Miami have failed to win any of their first four matches at their new home stadium, recording three draws and one defeat.

Toronto have conceded goals in each of their last eight matches across all competitions.

Inter Miami have won three of their last four meetings against Toronto FC in all competitions.

Player to Watch

Lionel Messi

Embed from Getty Images

The Argentine icon arrives in Toronto after another individually impressive performance despite Miami’s chaotic defeat to Orlando City, contributing a goal and two assists in a game that once again highlighted his extraordinary influence on the team’s attacking play.

Messi remains the heartbeat of Inter Miami’s system. Whether dropping deep to dictate possession, drifting into half-spaces to overload midfield zones or accelerating attacks with quick combinations around the box, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to operate on a level few MLS defenders can consistently handle.

Against a Toronto side dealing with injuries and defensive instability, Messi could find significant joy in the spaces between midfield and defence. His movement alongside Luis Suarez and German Berterame has the potential to create constant positional problems for Toronto’s backline, particularly if the hosts struggle to maintain compactness during transitions.

The atmosphere at BMO Field is expected to be electric with more than 40,000 supporters anticipated in attendance, but moments like these are often where Messi thrives most. If Inter Miami rediscover their attacking sharpness after last weekend’s collapse, the Argentine superstar will almost certainly be at the centre of everything dangerous the visitors produce.

Prediction

Toronto FC 1-3 Inter Miami CF

Toronto’s injury problems and poor recent home form make this a daunting challenge, especially against an Inter Miami side eager to respond after their dramatic collapse against Orlando City. While Miami’s defensive vulnerabilities remain a concern, their attacking firepower should still give them a significant advantage against a depleted Toronto squad struggling for rhythm and consistency.

The hosts may start aggressively with the backing of a huge crowd at BMO Field, and there could be moments where Miami look uncomfortable defensively during transitions. However, the presence of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and German Berterame in the final third gives the visitors a level of attacking quality Toronto may struggle to contain over 90 minutes. Expect Toronto to create a few dangerous moments on the counterattack, but Miami’s movement, creativity and superior cutting edge in attacking areas should ultimately prove decisive.