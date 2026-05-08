Celtic vs Rangers: Preview and Prediction

Celtic will need to win to have a shot at the SPL title in this season’s sixth Old Firm Derby vs Rangers this Sunday.

Few rivalries in world football carry the emotional weight, hostility and sheer significance of the Old Firm derby, and this weekend’s meeting between Celtic and Rangers could shape the destiny of one of the most dramatic Scottish Premiership title races in recent memory. With only three league matches remaining, the pressure surrounding this encounter is enormous.

Celtic enter the weekend sitting second in the table, three points behind leaders Heart of Midlothian after grinding out a difficult 2-1 victory over Hibernian at Easter Road last weekend. Kelechi Iheanacho proved decisive with the winning goal, but the performance itself was far from convincing as Martin O’Neill’s side struggled to fully impose themselves despite playing against ten men for large portions of the contest. Any hope that Hearts might stumble immediately disappeared days later.

The Edinburgh side responded with a crucial 2-1 win over Rangers at Tynecastle, where captain Lawrence Shankland delivered a huge moment with the winning goal. That result restored Hearts’ three-point advantage at the summit and simultaneously dealt a major blow to Rangers’ own fading title ambitions.

Danny Röhl’s men now find themselves seven points adrift of first place and four behind Celtic. Realistically, the title may already be beyond them. But if there is one thing capable of reigniting motivation in Glasgow blue, it is the opportunity to damage Celtic’s championship hopes directly at Parkhead.

That reality adds another layer of intensity to an already combustible fixture. For Celtic, this feels dangerously close to must-win territory. Depending on Hearts’ result against Motherwell on Saturday night, the Hoops could enter Sunday’s derby six points behind the league leaders with only two matches remaining afterwards. Anything less than victory could effectively end their hopes of securing a fifth consecutive league title.

The tactical battle promises to be fascinating as well and the previous meeting between the sides in March ended goalless at Ibrox, but the scoreline did not reflect the balance of play. Rangers dominated large stretches of the contest statistically, registering 24 shots compared to Celtic’s solitary effort while controlling possession and territorial pressure throughout the afternoon. Celtic survived largely through defensive organisation and discipline rather than attacking control.

That performance will undoubtedly still linger in the minds of both managers and at Celtic Park, however, the dynamic changes considerably. Celtic have built much of their domestic success on their formidable home form. They remain dominant in possession at Parkhead, averaging extraordinarily high control of the ball while suffocating opponents territorially. Their defensive structure at home has also remained impressively stable for most of the campaign, with clean sheets arriving regularly despite injury problems across the back line.

O’Neill’s side have won four of their last six matches overall and continue to show resilience even when performances are not entirely fluid. Their ability to grind out results under pressure could become crucial during the final weeks of the season. Rangers, meanwhile, arrive carrying a very different identity.

Rohl’s side are far more aggressive in transition and attack with greater verticality than Celtic. Their recent away form has shown a willingness to commit bodies forward quickly, often overwhelming opponents with direct combinations and rapid attacking sequences once possession is regained.

That approach was evident during the earlier derby at Ibrox, where Rangers repeatedly disrupted Celtic’s build-up and created wave after wave of pressure through aggressive pressing and quick recoveries in midfield.

Offensively, Rangers have been excellent in recent weeks, averaging three goals per match across their last six outings. However, defensive inconsistency remains a concern, especially when opponents successfully bypass the initial press and force the back line into recovery situations.

Injuries may also influence the balance of the contest as Celtic continue to deal with multiple absences, particularly in defensive areas, while Rangers arrive in comparatively healthier condition. That could become especially important in a fixture where intensity, duels and physical battles are almost guaranteed from the opening whistle.

Emotionally, the atmosphere at Celtic Park should be extraordinary and this will already be the sixth Old Firm meeting of the season across all competitions, and every encounter has carried enormous tension. Rangers will also bring a travelling support of roughly 2,200 fans, although the Union Bears ultras group will not be present following the fallout from disturbances earlier in the year.

Ultimately, though, this derby feels shaped by pressure more than anything else. Celtic know the title could slip away entirely without a result. Rangers know this may be their last realistic chance to hurt their fiercest rivals before the campaign ends and that combination rarely produces calm football. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Celtic

Celtic continue to manage several important injury absences heading into this crucial Old Firm derby. Central defender Cameron Carter-Vickers remains unavailable, representing a significant blow to the Hoops given his leadership and defensive reliability in high-pressure fixtures. Winger Jota is also sidelined through injury, while Julian Araujo and Colby Donovan remain unavailable as they continue their recoveries.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is another major absentee for Martin O’Neill’s side, forcing Celtic to rely on backup options between the posts during a decisive stage of the title race. There is slightly better news regarding Callum Osmand, who has returned to training after injury, although this match is expected to come too soon for the young attacker to be involved.

Meanwhile, Daizen Maeda is expected to be fit despite picking up a knock during the recent victory over Hibernian. His availability is a major boost for Celtic given his relentless pressing, movement and importance within the team’s attacking structure. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts heading into the derby.

Celtic are expected to line up in a compact 4-5-1 formation aimed at maintaining midfield control while also limiting Rangers’ dangerous transitional attacks. Viljami Sinisalo should continue in goal behind a back four consisting of Anthony Ralston at right-back, Liam Scales and Auston Trusty in central defence, and returning fan favourite Kieran Tierney operating from left-back.

Across midfield, Benjamin Nygren and Hyun-jun Yang are expected to provide width and energy on the flanks, while Arne Engels and captain Callum McGregor should operate centrally to control possession and dictate tempo. Veteran winger James Forrest is also likely to feature in a more advanced midfield role, offering experience and direct running in attacking areas.

Up front, Daizen Maeda is expected to lead the line as the lone striker. His pace, pressing intensity and willingness to stretch defensive lines could become crucial against a Rangers side likely to defend aggressively and push high during transitional moments.

Probable Lineup (4-5-1): Sinisalo; Ralston, Scales, Trusty, Tierney; Nygren, Yang, Engels, McGregor, Forrest; Maeda

Rangers

Rangers head into the Old Firm derby with relatively few injury concerns compared to their city rivals, although midfielder Bailey Rice remains unavailable and will miss the trip to Celtic Park. The youngster continues his recovery and is not expected to return in time for this crucial Premiership encounter.

There is better news for Danny Röhl, however, with striker Ryan Naderi fit and available to return to the starting lineup. His availability could encourage Rangers to adopt a more aggressive attacking approach, potentially using a system with greater support around the central striker during transitions and pressing phases.

The visitors could also welcome left-back Tuur Rommens back into the side after recent fitness concerns. His return would provide additional balance and energy down the left flank, particularly important in a fixture where defensive width and recovery runs often become decisive. Rangers do not currently have any suspension concerns heading into the derby.

Rangers are expected to line up in a flexible 4-5-1 formation that can quickly become more aggressive in possession and during pressing situations. Jack Butland should continue in goal behind a back four consisting of captain James Tavernier at right-back, Dujon Sterling and Nasser Djiga in central defence, and Emmanuel Fernandez operating on the left side of defence.

Across midfield, Andreas Skov Olsen and Mikey Moore are expected to provide width and attacking directness from the flanks, while Mohamed Diomande, Tochi Chukwuani and Nicolas Raskin should form a hard-working central midfield trio designed to compete physically and disrupt Celtic’s rhythm in possession.

Further forward, Youssef Chermiti is expected to lead the attack as the central striker. His physical presence and movement behind the defence could become a key outlet for Rangers, particularly during counterattacks and direct transitional moments. If Danny Röhl opts for a more attack-minded setup, Ryan Naderi could also be introduced alongside Chermiti at certain stages to increase pressure on Celtic’s weakened defensive line.

Probable Lineup (4-5-1): Butland; Tavernier, Sterling, Djiga, Fernandez; Skov Olsen, Diomande, Chukwuani, Raskin, Moore; Chermiti

Key Stats

Celtic are unbeaten in 17 of their last 20 Scottish Premiership home matches and have won 15 of those games.

The last Old Firm derby at Ibrox ended 0-0, but Rangers dominated statistically with 24 shots compared to Celtic’s one attempt.

Celtic have kept clean sheets in 24 of their last 40 home league matches while averaging more than 69% possession during that period.

Rangers have lost only two of their 33 Scottish Premiership matches this season and have scored 66 league goals, the second-highest tally in the division.

This will be the sixth meeting between Celtic and Rangers across all competitions this season.

Player to Watch

Daizen Maeda

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In a derby where intensity, pressing and transitional moments are likely to define the outcome, Daizen Maeda could become Celtic’s most important player. The Japanese forward may not always dominate headlines in the same way as some of Celtic’s bigger attacking names, but his energy and relentless movement are absolutely central to how Martin O’Neill’s side function in high-pressure matches.

Maeda’s pace behind the defensive line gives Celtic a direct outlet whenever Rangers push forward aggressively, and his pressing from the front often sets the tone for the entire team. Against a Rangers side expected to play with a high tempo and commit bodies forward during transitions, his ability to force turnovers and attack open spaces could prove decisive.

More so, he thrives emotionally in Old Firm fixtures and his work rate consistently lifts the Celtic Park crowd, and few players in Scotland combine defensive intensity with attacking threat as effectively as he does. If Rangers struggle to contain his movement across the front line, Maeda has the quality to stretch the game and create the moments that could ultimately keep Celtic’s title hopes alive.

Prediction

Celtic 2-1 Rangers

Expect another fiercely contested Old Firm derby filled with intensity, tactical battles and emotional momentum swings. Rangers have already shown this season that they can disrupt Celtic’s rhythm and create significant problems through aggressive pressing and direct attacking transitions, particularly after dominating large stretches of the previous meeting at Ibrox.

However, Celtic Park remains one of the toughest environments in Scottish football, and the added pressure surrounding the title race could push the hosts to another level emotionally. While Celtic are dealing with important defensive injuries, their home form, midfield control and attacking energy through players like Daizen Maeda may give them the slight edge in key moments. Rangers should create opportunities of their own, especially during transitions, but Celtic’s urgency and home advantage could prove decisive in a tight contest.