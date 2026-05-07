Hull City vs Millwall: Preview and Prediction.

Hull City will hope to stun Millwall in the first leg of the EFL Championship playoff semi-final on Friday.

The Championship playoffs begin with a fascinating first-leg encounter as Hull City host Millwall at the MKM Stadium on Friday night. With a place in the Premier League now just three matches away, the pressure and intensity surrounding this tie are expected to be enormous.

Hull City enter the playoffs after surviving a tense final-day battle to secure sixth place. For long stretches of the campaign, the Tigers looked comfortably positioned inside the playoff spots, but a difficult run during the closing weeks nearly derailed their season. Under Sergej Jakirovic, Hull endured a frustrating sequence of results before finally rediscovering momentum at the perfect time.

Their comeback victory over Norwich City on the final day demonstrated resilience and composure under pressure. Trailing in a must-win game, Hull responded impressively to secure the result they needed, taking advantage of dropped points elsewhere. That performance may now serve as a psychological boost heading into the playoffs, particularly after concerns over their form during the run-in.

At the MKM Stadium, Hull have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, remaining unbeaten in their last four home fixtures. However, their overall home record has been inconsistent throughout the campaign, and they will be fully aware that Millwall already claimed a convincing victory on this ground earlier in the season.

For Millwall, there remains a sense of unfinished business after narrowly missing out on automatic promotion. Alex Neil guided the Lions through an impressive second half of the season, with the team losing just twice in their final 13 league matches. Yet draws in key away fixtures ultimately prevented them from overtaking Ipswich in the race for second place.

Despite that disappointment, Millwall arrive in the playoffs with strong momentum and a reputation as one of the toughest sides in the division to break down. Their away form has been exceptional, with the Lions collecting more points on the road than any other Championship side this season. Even more impressively, they conceded just 24 away goals, highlighting the defensive organisation that has become a defining feature of Alex Neil’s side.

That defensive solidity could prove especially important in a first-leg encounter where caution and discipline often outweigh attacking risk. Millwall are unlikely to overcommit, instead relying on structure, physicality, and efficiency in transition to frustrate the hosts.

The tactical contrast between the sides makes this match-up particularly intriguing. Hull are expected to take greater initiative at home, attempting to control possession and create attacking pressure, while Millwall may prefer a more compact shape, waiting for opportunities to strike on the counter or from set pieces.

Momentum also plays a role. Hull’s final-day comeback may have reignited belief, but Millwall’s consistency over a longer period arguably makes them the more stable side entering the tie. Their previous win at the MKM Stadium will also give them confidence that they can handle the occasion.

Playoff football, however, is often defined by tension and fine margins rather than expansive play and with neither side wanting to hand the other a decisive advantage before the second leg, a cautious and closely fought encounter appears likely.

Ultimately, Hull’s home advantage may help them stay competitive, but Millwall’s defensive discipline and excellent away form suggest they are well equipped to leave East Yorkshire with a positive result. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how the teams could line up on the night and what tactics they might employ.

Team News & Tactics

Hull City

Hull City head into this playoff semi-final first leg with a few important injury concerns, particularly in midfield and defensive areas. Cody Drameh, Amir Hadziahmetovic and Eliot Matazo are all ruled out through injury, limiting depth and reducing tactical flexibility for Sergej Jakirovic.

There are no suspension concerns for this fixture, and despite being withdrawn at half-time against Norwich City, John Egan is expected to retain his place at the heart of the defence. Paddy McNair remains available as an experienced alternative, while Kieran Dowell, Lewis Koumas, and Kyle Joseph provide attacking options should changes be required during the match.

Tactically, Hull are expected to adopt a proactive approach at home, looking to control possession and apply pressure through wide areas. The midfield pairing will be tasked with balancing defensive discipline and forward progression, while the attacking trio behind the striker will aim to create overloads and exploit spaces between Millwall’s compact defensive lines.

The physical presence of Oli McBurnie up front will be central to Hull’s attacking play, particularly in aerial duels and hold-up situations. The hosts are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Ivor Pandur starting in goal. Lewie Coyle is likely to operate as the right-back, while John Egan and Charlie Hughes are expected to form the central defensive partnership, with Ryan Giles featuring at left-back.

In midfield, Regan Slater and Matt Crooks are set to form the double pivot, providing defensive cover and ball progression. In the attack, Mohamed Belloumi is expected to start on the right wing, Joe Gelhardt will operate as the central attacking midfielder, and Liam Millar is likely to feature from the left flank. Leading the line, Oliver McBurnie is expected to start as the lone striker, tasked with spearheading Hull’s attack and providing a focal point in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pandur; Coyle, Egan, Hughes, Giles; Slater, Crooks; Belloumi, Gelhardt, Millar; McBurnie

Millwall

Millwall head into this playoff semi-final first leg with relatively few injury concerns, although Alex Neil will be monitoring the fitness of Josh Coburn, who is attempting to recover from a hip problem. The striker could return to the squad, but Mihailo Ivanovic is expected to retain his place as the central attacking option after recent strong performances.

There are no suspension concerns for the visitors, and the overall squad condition is positive heading into this crucial encounter. Billy Mitchell also returned from injury with a valuable substitute appearance against Oxford United, giving Millwall another midfield option, while Derek Mazou-Sacko remains available should tactical adjustments be required in the centre of the park.

Tactically, Millwall are expected to continue with the disciplined and organised style that has made them one of the Championship’s strongest away sides this season. The visitors are likely to remain compact defensively, frustrate Hull’s attacking build-up, and look to exploit transitions through the pace and movement of their attacking midfielders.

Barry Bannan’s experience and passing range will be crucial in controlling tempo, while Mihailo Ivanovic’s physical presence up front provides a focal point for direct attacks and counter-attacking situations.

Millwall are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Anthony Patterson starting in goal. Ryan Leonard is likely to operate as the right-back, while Tristan Crama and Jake Cooper are expected to form the central defensive partnership, with Zak Sturge featuring at left-back. In midfield, Barry Bannan and Casper De Norre are set to operate as the double pivot, combining defensive discipline with ball progression.

Up forward, Femi Azeez is expected to start on the right wing, Camiel Neghli will operate centrally in the attacking midfield role, and Thierno Ballo is likely to feature from the left flank. Leading the line, Mihailo Ivanovic is expected to start as the lone striker, tasked with spearheading Millwall’s attack and converting opportunities on the counter.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Patterson; Leonard, Crama, Cooper, Sturge; Bannan, De Norre; Azeez, Neghli, Ballo; Ivanovic

Key Stats

Millwall recorded the best away record in the Championship this season, collecting 41 points from 23 away matches.

Millwall also conceded just 24 away goals during the regular season, the best defensive away record in the division.

Hull City are unbeaten in their last four home matches heading into this playoff semi-final.

Hull City defeated Norwich City 2-1 on the final day to secure the final playoff position ahead of Wrexham.

Millwall won 3-1 away at Hull City when the two teams last met at the MKM Stadium in March.

Player to Watch

Oliver McBurnie

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McBurnie gives Hull City a focal point in attack with his ability to hold up the ball, dominate aerial duels, and bring attacking midfielders into play. Against a disciplined Millwall defence that has been one of the strongest away units in the Championship, his battle with the visiting centre-backs could shape the rhythm of the match.

With playoff football often decided by fine margins and moments of individual quality, Hull will look to McBurnie to provide the composure and cutting edge needed to gain an advantage before the second leg.

Prediction

Hull City 1-1 Millwall

Playoff semi-finals are often tense and closely contested, and this match-up feels no different. Hull City will look to use home advantage and recent momentum from the final day, but Millwall arrive as one of the Championship’s strongest away sides with an excellent defensive record on the road.

Hull are likely to control larger portions of possession, while Millwall may prefer a more compact and pragmatic approach, looking to strike through transitions and set pieces. Given the stakes and the balance between the sides, neither team may want to overcommit too heavily in the first leg. A tight and tactical encounter appears likely, with Millwall’s organisation potentially helping them leave East Yorkshire with a valuable result ahead of the return leg.