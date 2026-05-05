Bayern Munich vs PSG: Preview and Prediction

Defending champions PSG will look to make it to the UEFA Champions League final by getting the job done against Bayern Munich in the 2nd leg of the semi-final.

The Allianz Arena in Munich is all set to play host to the second leg of the Champions League semi-final between Bayern Munich and PSG. The two clubs played out one of the most exciting games of football in the first leg, and given what is at stake, except another edge-of-the-seat thriller between two of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The first leg saw nine top-quality goals, as PSG came out on top with a 5-4 scoreline. Both teams were at it from the start, but the French giants did have the upper hand at one point in time. They were 5-2 up with Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele leading the charge. However, Bayern bounced back with the help of Harry Kane and Michael Olise.

The German giants might have ended up a touch short, but they do have ninety minutes at home to turn things around. Vincent Kompany, who was forced to watch the action from afar because of suspension, seems determined to help his team past Luis Enrique’s men, as he returns to the touchline.

Following their defeat to PSG, Bayern could only manage a 3-3 draw against FC Heidenheim in the Bundesliga last time out. Having already wrapped up the title race, Kompany rested the majority of the first-team stars for this outing. With all the stars set to return for the second leg, expect a much-improved performance from the German giants.

Meanwhile, the visitors also rested the majority of their star players at the weekend against FC Lorient despite the fact that the Ligue 1 title race remains wide open. Enrique’s men are giving priority to the Champions League, and since they have a one-goal lead, PSG are confident of getting the job done away from home. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Bayern Munich

Vincent Kompany will be back on the touchline after serving a ban last time out. The Belgian tactician remains without the services of Serge Gnabry (thigh), Raphael Guerreiro (hamstring), and Lennart Karl (muscle) because of injury.

Bayern will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, where Manuel Neuer will be an automatic pick in goal. Josip Stanisic and Alphonso Davies should be the full-backs, while Jonathan Tah will line up alongside Dayot Upamecano in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic will form the double pivot in the middle of the park. The duo will look to shield the backline and control the tempo of the game.

Jamal Musiala will return to the number ten role, with Luis Diaz and Michael Olise taking charge on the flank. The trio will look to link up with star forward Harry Kane and cause problems for PSG’s backline.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

PSG

The visitors remain without the services of Achraf Hakimi (hamstring), Quentin Ndjantou (hamstring), and Lucas Chevalier (thigh). Apart from the trio, everyone is fit and available for selection.

Luis Enrique’s men will continue to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, where Matvey Safonov will take charge in goal. With Hakimi out injured, Warren Zaire-Emery could take charge at right-back, while Nuno Mendes will feature on the left flank.

Zaire-Emery’s move to defence means Senny Mayulu could start alongside Joao Neves and Vitinha in the centre of the park. The trio will look to ensure they dominate the ball and do not allow Bayern to run the show. Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will take charge on the flanks, while Ousmane Dembele will lead the line for PSG against Bayern Munich..

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Mayulu, Neves, Vitinha; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Key Stats

PSG and Bayern Munich are the top scorers in this season’s Champions League with 43 and 42 goals respectively. It is the first time in the competition’s history that two different clubs have each reached 40+ goals in an edition. Barcelona hold the single-season record with 45 in 1999/2000.

Bayern Munich have won five of their seven previous UEFA two-legged ties against French opposition and have also won all three of their single-leg knockout meetings with French sides. They are in their fourth European Cup/Champions League semi-final against Ligue 1 opponents, having won each of the previous three ties. However, they have won only one of their last six Champions League semi-final ties, the 3-0 single-leg victory over Lyon in 2019/20 – meaning they have lost their last five two-legged semi-finals in the competition.

PSG have lost their last two UEFA two-legged ties against German opposition, though their overall record in such encounters remains positive at four wins and two defeats.

PSG have won 36 of their 43 UEFA two-legged ties in which they won the first leg, and have been successful on 14 of 17 occasions when that first-leg lead was a single goal. They converted all five of their shots on target in the 1st leg, a Champions League knockout first.

Bayern Munich have lost only one of their last 29 UEFA Champions League home matches (W23 D5), and they have won all six at home this season.

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Manuel Neuer

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At 40, Neuer remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He has only conceded 38 goals in his 35 outings this term, with 11 clean sheets in total. While he delivered standout performances in the quarter-finals against Real Madrid, the veteran shot-stopper did not have much to do against PSG.

The Bayern Munich skipper did not make a single save, as PSG converted all five of their shots on target. Les Parisiens will certainly create a few big chances in the second leg, and Neuer will be determined to stand in their way and help his team go past the defending champions. If Bayern are to go through, the 40-year-old will have to have a big night.

Prediction

Bayern Munich 3-2 PSG (Bayern to go through on penalties)

Bayern Munich will head into this second leg knowing they have what it takes to overturn the deficit, especially with the backing of their home crowd. Given their attacking firepower and the kind of intensity they can generate at the Allianz Arena, expect Vincent Kompany’s men to take the game to PSG right from the first whistle.

PSG, however, have already shown how clinical they can be in the final third, and their ability to punish even the slightest defensive lapse makes them extremely dangerous on the counter. While they might not dominate possession, Luis Enrique’s team will back themselves to get on the scoresheet.

In what should be another high-scoring and closely contested affair, Bayern are likely to edge it on the night. The Hard Tackle predicts a 3-2 win for the home side, which would take the game into extra time and then penalties. Bayern should come out on top in the shootout, with the help of Manuel Neuer.