AS Roma vs ACF Fiorentina: Preview and Prediction.

AS Roma will need a win if they are keen to retain any hopes of making the Serie A top four when they face ACF Fiorentina on Monday.

A crucial night awaits at Stadio Olimpico as AS Roma continue their push for Champions League qualification against ACF Fiorentina. With the Serie A season entering its decisive phase, every point carries weight, and for Roma, the margin for error is rapidly shrinking.

Roma’s campaign has evolved into a high-stakes battle for a top-four finis and despite occasional setbacks, they remain firmly in contention, with their fate still largely in their own hands. Under Gian Piero Gasperini, the Giallorossi have developed a side capable of combining defensive discipline with moments of attacking brilliance. Their recent victory over Bologna not only restored confidence but also highlighted their ability to respond under pressure.

Much of Roma’s resurgence has been driven by the impact of Donyell Malen and the Dutch forward has been in sensational form since arriving mid-season, providing a consistent goal threat and injecting energy into the attacking setup. His clinical finishing and intelligent movement have been vital in keeping Roma’s Champions League ambitions alive during a challenging stretch of fixtures.

At home, Roma have been particularly formidable as Stadio Olimpico has become a fortress, with the team boasting one of the strongest defensive records in the league on their own turf. Their ability to control games and limit opposition opportunities has been a defining feature, and it will be crucial once again against a Fiorentina side that has grown in confidence in recent weeks.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, arrive with a very different objective but a similarly positive outlook. Paolo Vanoli has overseen a significant turnaround, guiding the Viola away from early-season struggles and towards safety. An extended unbeaten run has provided stability, and their recent performances suggest a team that is no longer burdened by the pressure of relegation.

Defensively organised and increasingly confident in possession, Fiorentina have shown they can compete with stronger opponents. Their goalless draw against US Sassuolo last time out was another example of their resilience, while their improved results over the past few months have lifted them comfortably above the drop zone.

However, the challenge at the Olimpico is a different proposition altogether. Fiorentina’s record in this fixture has been poor in recent years, particularly away from home, where they have struggled to impose themselves against Roma. Breaking that pattern will require a disciplined performance and clinical execution in key moments.

Roma will look to dominate possession, dictate tempo, and create sustained pressure, while Fiorentina may adopt a more cautious approach, focusing on defensive solidity and counter-attacking opportunities. Roma’s need to secure Champions League football adds urgency, while Fiorentina’s relative freedom may allow them to play without fear. Yet, in high-pressure situations, experience and structure often prevail.

Given Roma’s strong home record, defensive resilience, and the form of their key attacking players, they appear well-positioned to secure a vital victory. Fiorentina’s recent improvement ensures they will not make it easy, but overcoming Roma in this environment remains a formidable task. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how the teams could line up on the night and what tactics they might employ.

Team News & Tactics

AS Roma

Roma head into this crucial fixture with a mix of returning players and notable absentees. Bryan Zaragoza has been added to the injury list with a knee problem, while Lorenzo Pellegrini remains sidelined due to a thigh strain as he targets a return for the upcoming derby.

Artem Dovbyk and Evan Ferguson are both unavailable, further limiting options in attack, and Neil El Aynaoui will miss this match through suspension. On a more positive note, Manu Kone is set to return after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, providing a significant boost in midfield. Paulo Dybala is also working his way back to full fitness and could feature, though his involvement may be managed carefully by Gian Piero Gasperini.

With several attacking options unavailable, Donyell Malen is expected to continue leading the line, and his recent form has been exceptional. The Dutch forward has quickly become Roma’s most reliable attacking outlet, combining sharp movement with clinical finishing. Around him, Roma are likely to rely on creativity from deeper areas, with midfielders stepping forward to support attacking phases while maintaining defensive balance.

Roma are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Mile Svilar starting in goal. Gianluca Mancini is likely to feature on the right side of the back three, with Evan Ndicka operating centrally and Mario Hermoso on the left. In midfield, Devyne Rensch is expected to play as the right wing-back, while Bryan Cristante and Niccolo Pisilli are set to operate in central roles, with Wesley featuring as the left wing-back.

In the attack, Paulo Dybala is likely to operate as one of the two attacking midfielders alongside Matias Soule, both playing just behind the striker. Leading the line, Donyell Malen is expected to start as the lone forward, tasked with spearheading Roma’s attack and continuing his impressive goal-scoring run.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, N’Dicka, Hermoso; Rensch, Cristante, Pisilli, Wesley; Dybala, Soule; Malen

ACF Fiorentina

Fiorentina travel to Rome with a few notable absentees in attack and defence. Moise Kean remains unavailable due to a persistent shin issue and has also been granted leave for family reasons, while his deputy Roberto Piccoli is still sidelined after missing the previous match. Niccolo Fortini and Tariq Lamptey continue to be ruled out through injury, limiting options in wide and defensive areas.

There are no suspension concerns for this fixture, and Paolo Vanoli will be boosted by the return of Robin Gosens and Fabiano Parisi, both of whom are expected to be available. Additionally, Marin Pongracic is back in contention after serving a one-match suspension, strengthening the defensive line.

With Kean unavailable, Albert Gudmundsson is expected to continue leading the attack, supported by a dynamic front line capable of interchanging positions. The midfield trio will be tasked with maintaining balance, combining defensive solidity with progressive passing, while the full-backs are likely to provide width and support in attacking phases. Fiorentina’s approach is expected to remain structured, focusing on discipline and exploiting opportunities on the counter.

La Viola are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with David de Gea starting in goal. Dodo is likely to operate as the right-back, while Marin Pongracic and Luca Ranieri are expected to form the central defensive partnership, with Luis Balbo featuring at left-back.

In midfield, Rolando Mandragora is set to anchor the trio alongside Nicolo Fagioli and Cher Ndour, providing both defensive cover and ball progression. In attack, Jack Harrison is expected to start on the right wing, Albert Gudmundsson will lead the line as the central forward, and Manor Solomon is likely to feature from the left flank, offering pace and creativity in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): De Gea; Dodo, Pongracic, Ranieri, Balbo; Mandragora, Fagioli, Ndour; Harrison, Gudmundsson, Solomon

Key Stats

Roma are unbeaten in their last 10 Serie A home matches, conceding just 10 goals at the Stadio Olimpico this season.

AS Roma have lost only three of their last 51 league matches played in Rome.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last seven Serie A matches.

Fiorentina have collected 20 points from their last 11 league games.

AS Roma have won each of their last two meetings against Fiorentina, including a victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season

Player to Watch

Donyell Malen

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The Dutchman’s explosive form has transformed AS Roma this season, and he has been a constant threat in front of the goal, combining pace, sharp movement, and clinical finishing to deliver the goods in crucial moments.

With Roma chasing Champions League qualification, Malen’s ability to convert chances and stretch defences could be decisive. Against a Fiorentina side that has improved defensively but still faces a stern test at the Olimpico, he is the player most likely to make the difference.

Prediction

AS Roma 2-0 ACF Fiorentina

This matchup tilts in favour of Roma, who combine urgency with a formidable home record. Their defensive solidity at the Stadio Olimpico and the form of Donyell Malen give them a clear platform to control the game.

Fiorentina arrive in good form and will make it competitive, but their absences in attack, particularly Moise Kean, could limit their cutting edge against a well-organised Roma side. Expect a controlled performance from the hosts, with Roma doing enough to secure a vital three points in the race for Champions League football.