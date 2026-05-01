Inter Milan vs Parma: Preview and Prediction

Inter Milan are on the verge of being named Serie A champions as a win against visitors Parma should get the job done.

Inter Milan can wrap up the Serie A title this weekend, irrespective of whether Napoli win or lose. The reigning champions had managed to stall the concession of the title, but they can only hold on for so much longer. The Nerazzurri are on the verge of lifting their 21st league title in the Italian top flight, as this has been a tremendous season.

They would still need to win against visitors Parma on Sunday, which would see them crowned champions with three games to spare. With Cristian Chivu’s side also making it into the Coppa Italia final, his team are sitting on the prospect of a domestic double.

They did drop points against Torino last weekend following a run of three wins on the bounce in the league, and Chivu will hope to get back to winning ways. Inter Milan’s haul of 80 league goals is also only bettered by Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the top five leagues, and they will look to improve that record in the remaining games.

Meanwhile, Carlos Cuesta has done an admirable job in his first season at the club and as a professional football manager. His side sits in the mid-table spots. Parma are comfortably away from the relegation zone, and they are primed to see out the season without any late hiccups.

However, this game comes with less pressure not only for them but also for their hosts, which could be a chance for Parma to correct their dreadful record against the Nerazzurri. Parma have not defeated Inter Milan away from home since 2018, but before that, they last won against the champions-elect back in 1999.

Cuesta has helped his team steer away from relegation courtesy of losing just twice in their last 11 league matches, which has also allowed the squad to grow together and bring about some much-needed cohesion. With Cuesta’s progress, the club probably feel vindicated in their decision to appoint an inexperienced manager.

Team News & Tactics

Inter Milan

Cristian Chivu must make do without some of his key stars, including Yann Bisseck, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Luis Henrique. Despite the trio being sidelined, the Inter Milan boss has plenty of options to deputise for those missing players.

Chivu also expects to welcome Lautaro Martinez back into the squad from his injury, while Alessandro Bastoni’s reported problem with his ankle is not thought to be serious enough to keep him out. The defender is expected to start, while the skipper might find himself on the bench.

Marcus Thuram and Francesco Pio Esposito will likely lead the line for the Nerazzurri, while the back three might see Stefan de Vrij start for a change. Manuel Akanji and Carlos Augusto could feature there, especially if Bastoni is not fully fit. Calhanoglu’s absence might be felt, but veteran Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Piotr Zielinski and Nicolo Barella are fully capable of handling things in the central zones for Chivu’s side.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Sommer; de Vrij, Akanji, Augusto; Dumfries, Barella, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito

Parma

Matija Frigan is the only confirmed absentee for Parma heading to San Siro on Sunday, but there are some doubts over Gabriel Strefezza, who was substituted last weekend. Benjamin Cremaschi is also ruled out of the Inter Milan game.

As for Cuesta’s setup, he also prefers a 3-5-2 shape, with Nesta Elphege and Strefezza there, but should the latter not come out fit, he could make an alteration that sees Matteo Pellegrino start up front. In midfield, Hans Caviglia will sit at the base, with Adrian Bernabe and Mandela Keita on either side.

At the back, Cuesta will continue to start with Alessandro Circati, Mariano Troilo, and Sascha Britschgi. The manager will also use Enrico Del Prato and Emanuele Valeri in the wing-back roles against Inter Milan.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Suzuki; Circati, Troilo, Britschgi; Delprato, Keita, Caviglia, Bernabé, Valeri; Elphege, Pellegrino

Key Stats

Inter Milan have scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine matches against Parma in all competitions.

Inter Milan are undefeated in their last 10 matches against Parma in all competitions.

Parma have lost only two of their last 11 league games.

Parma last defeated Inter Milan at San Siro in 2018.

Player to Watch

Marcus Thuram

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Thuram will come into this clash in a decent vein of form as well as with a good record against Parma, against whom he has scored in each of the last three games. His strike against Torino was his 50th goal for Inter Milan since arriving at the club, and marked his fifth strike in four consecutive games.

Thuram will once again reflect on the season he has had, which includes 12 league goals, but more importantly, how he has performed in games that saw skipper Lautaro Martinez miss out through injury. He has shown on more than one occasion that he is capable of carrying the team during difficult periods, and it would only be fitting that he puts in a performance worthy of Inter Milan being crowned champions.

Prediction

Inter Milan 2-0 Parma

Carlos Cuesta’s side have shown plenty of resilience over the last few weeks, which has allowed the manager to bring about much-needed cohesion in this team. However, the lack of pressure on Parma could see them slip up against Inter Milan, who are hungry to lift the Scudetto in a hurry.

Inter Milan are in a rich run of form despite their draw with Torino, and they might take full advantage of the home game against Parma to confirm their status as champions. The Nerazzurri are expected to take three points and collect their 21st top-flight title in Italy.