Millwall vs Oxford United: Preview and Prediction.

Millwall have a Premier League return within their grasp when they welcome Oxford United this weekend.

Everything comes down to this at The Den, where Millwall will chase a historic return to the top flight as they host relegated Oxford United on the final day of the Championship season. With automatic promotion still within reach, the stakes could not be higher for the Lions, while their visitors arrive with nothing to lose but pride to restore.

Millwall’s campaign has been one of resilience and steady progress, and they now find themselves on the brink of something special. Sitting just a point behind second place, the equation is simple yet demanding: win, and hope results elsewhere fall in their favour. Under Alex Neil, the Lions have developed a side capable of grinding out results, and their late equaliser against Leicester City last weekend highlighted the fighting spirit that has defined their season.

That result kept them firmly in the promotion race, but also served as a reminder that margins are incredibly fine at this stage. Every missed opportunity carries weight, and Millwall know they cannot afford any slip-ups here. Ending a decades-long absence from the top flight would represent a monumental achievement, and the atmosphere at The Den is expected to reflect the magnitude of the occasion.

Recent form has been mixed but encouraging enough to keep belief alive. Victories in two of their last three matches have ensured they remain in contention, though a less impressive record on final matchdays in recent years may linger in the background. Even more concerning is their recent head-to-head record against Oxford, having failed to win any of their last four league meetings against the U’s.

For Oxford United, this match represents a final appearance in the Championship before a return to League One. Relegation has already been confirmed, bringing an end to a difficult campaign that never quite gathered the momentum required for survival. However, their recent victory over Sheffield Wednesday offered a glimpse of what they are capable of when everything clicks.

Matt Bloomfield has overseen a period of transition since taking charge, but despite moments of promise, the team’s overall inconsistency, particularly in attack, has ultimately cost them. Too often this season, Oxford have struggled to find the net, a statistic that underlines their challenges in competing at this level.

Away form has also been a major issue. Their record on the road has been among the weakest in the division, contributing significantly to their relegation. Yet, interestingly, their history at The Den tells a different story. Oxford have enjoyed success in recent visits, securing victories and clean sheets that could give them confidence heading into this encounter.

With relegation already sealed, Oxford have the freedom to approach this match without pressure. That unpredictability can sometimes make such teams dangerous opponents, particularly against a side carrying the weight of expectation. For Millwall, managing that pressure will be just as important as their tactical execution.

As the match unfolds, the dynamic is likely to be shaped by urgency. Millwall will push forward, looking to impose themselves early and create opportunities, while Oxford may look to remain organised and exploit spaces on the counter. The longer the game remains level, the more tension is likely to build inside the stadium.

Ultimately, motivation and quality tend to prevail in matches of this nature. Millwall’s drive to secure promotion, combined with their overall consistency across the campaign, gives them a clear edge. Oxford’s recent victory and positive record at The Den suggest they will not be pushovers, but sustaining that level over 90 minutes may prove difficult. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how the teams could line up on the night and what tactics they might employ.

Team News & Tactics

Millwall

Millwall head into this decisive fixture with several injury concerns that could impact both selection and balance across the pitch. Lukas Jensen, Joe Bryan, Daniel Kelly and Massimo Luongo are all expected to miss out through injury, reducing depth particularly in defence and midfield. Josh Coburn is another concern after being forced off early in the recent draw against Leicester City, and his availability will be assessed closer to kick-off.

There are also doubts surrounding Caleb Taylor, Alfie Doughty and Billy Mitchell, meaning Alex Neil may need to make late decisions depending on fitness levels. There are no suspension issues for this match, but the number of absentees and doubts could force adjustments in both personnel and tactical approach.

From a tactical standpoint, Millwall are likely to maintain a structured setup with emphasis on midfield control and attacking transitions. The double pivot will be key in providing defensive stability, while the attacking midfield trio will look to support forward movements and create opportunities in the final third. With promotion on the line, the hosts are expected to play with intensity, using width and quick combinations to break down a potentially compact Oxford side.

Millwall are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Anthony Patterson starting in goal. Ryan Leonard is likely to operate as the right-back, while Tristan Crama and Jake Cooper are expected to form the central defensive partnership, with Zak Sturge featuring at left-back.

In midfield, Casper De Norre and Derek Mazou-Sacko are set to form the double pivot, providing both defensive cover and ball progression. Further forward, Femi Azeez is expected to start on the right wing, Camiel Neghli will operate as the central attacking midfielder, and Thierno Ballo is likely to feature from the left flank. Leading the line, Mihailo Ivanovic is expected to start as the lone striker, tasked with finishing chances and spearheading Millwall’s attack.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Patterson; Leonard, Crama, Cooper, Sturge; De Norre, Mazou-Sacko; Azeez, Neghli, Ballo; Ivanovic

Oxford United

Oxford United head into the final day with a number of key absentees, which further complicates their task against a highly motivated Millwall side. Greg Leigh, Brian De Keersmaecker, Tyler Goodrham and Przemyslaw Placheta are all ruled out through injury, limiting options across defence and attack. Captain Cameron Brannagan is also expected to miss out after picking up an injury early in the recent defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, a significant blow given his influence in midfield.

There are no suspension concerns for this match, but the injury list means Matt Bloomfield will have to reshuffle his lineup and rely on squad depth. Yunus Konak is in line to step into midfield, while opportunities could also be handed to Sam Long and Myles Peart-Harris as the visitors look to end their campaign on a positive note.

Tactically, Oxford United are likely to remain compact and organised, focusing on defensive discipline while looking to exploit counter-attacking opportunities. The midfield pairing will be tasked with shielding the defence and distributing the ball efficiently, while the attacking midfield trio will aim to provide creativity and support for the lone striker. Given their recent struggles in front of goal, making the most of limited chances will be crucial if they are to challenge Millwall.

Oxford United are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Jamie Cumming starting in goal. Sam Long is likely to operate as the right-back, while Michal Helik and Ciaron Brown are expected to form the central defensive partnership, with Brodie Spencer featuring at left-back. In midfield, Will Vaulks and Yunus Konak are set to form the double pivot, providing defensive cover and ball progression.

Stanley Mills is expected to start on the right wing, Jamie Donley will operate as the central attacking midfielder, and Myles Peart-Harris is likely to feature from the left flank. Leading the line, Will Lankshear is expected to start as the lone striker, tasked with finishing chances and spearheading Oxford’s attack.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Cumming; Long, Helik, Brown, Spencer; Vaulks, Konak; Mills, Donley, Peart-Harris; Lankshear

Key Stats

Millwall have collected 80 points from 45 matches and are just one point behind second place heading into the final day.

Millwall have won two of their last three matches, keeping their automatic promotion hopes alive.

Oxford United have failed to score in 18 of their 45 Championship matches this season.

Oxford United have one of the worst away records in the league, with just 18 points from 22 matches on the road.

Oxford United have won each of their last four away games against Millwall, keeping a clean sheet in all four victories.

Player to Watch

Mihailo Ivanovic

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The Millwall star could play a decisive role in this high-stakes encounter. Leading the line in a must-win game, Ivanovic’s movement, physical presence, and finishing ability will be crucial as Millwall look to break down a stubborn Oxford defence.

With the hosts expected to dominate possession and push forward from the outset, the striker’s ability to convert chances and hold up play under pressure could make all the difference. In a match where fine margins may decide promotion, Ivanovic is the player most likely to deliver a defining moment.

Prediction

Millwall 2-0 Oxford United

The stakes heavily favour Millwall, who have everything to play for and the backing of a charged home crowd. Their recent form and urgency should see them take control of the game early, dictating tempo and creating sustained pressure.

Oxford United may carry a psychological edge from past visits to The Den, but their poor away record and attacking struggles this season make it difficult to see them maintaining resistance over 90 minutes. With promotion within reach, Millwall are expected to rise to the occasion and get the job done.