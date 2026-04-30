Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig: Preview and Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen will host RB Leipzig at BayArena on Saturday, hoping to keep their top-four hopes alive in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen managed to bounce back after consecutive defeats, and they will look to finish the season strongly now, making the game vs RB Leipzig considerably important. Die Werkself are sixth in the league table, and it will be interesting to see if they can win the remaining matches of the season.

On the other hand, Leipzig is in impressive form, having picked up five wins in a row. They will be looking to pick up another positive result here. They are third in the league table, and they will be the favourites heading into this game. Both teams will look to play for a victory here, and this is likely to be an open game. It remains to be seen who comes out on top.

Leverkusen picked up a comprehensive 3-1 win in this reverse fixture earlier this season, and Leipzig will look to avenge that result here.

Team News & Tactics

Bayer Leverkusen

The home team will be without Lucas Vazquez, Christian Kofane, Martim Terrier and Mark Flekken. Bayer Leverkusen will shape up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Janis Blaswich in goal.

In the back three, Jarell Quansah will start alongside Loic Bade and Edmond Tapsoba. As for the midfield unit, Montrell Culbreath and Alejandro Grimaldo will start as the wing-backs. They will help out defensively and look to hit Leipzig on the break.

As for the midfield unit, Aleix Garcia and Exequiel Palacios will start in the middle of the park. They will add control and composure to the side. Malik Tillman and Ibrahim Maza will start as the attacking midfielders.

They will look to create opportunities in the final third with their vision and technical ability.

Patrik Schick will lead the Bayer Leverkusen attack.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Blaswich; Quansah, Bade, Tapsoba; Culbreath, Palacios, Garcia, Grimaldo; Maza, Tillman; Schick

RB Leipzig

Lukas Klostermann misses out due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Nicolas Siewald, David Raum, Ezechiel Banzuzi, Leopold Zingerle, Timo Schlieck and Sani Suleiman are ruled out with injuries.

RB Leipzig will shape up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Vandevoort in goal.

Ridle Baku and Max Finkgrafe will start as the full-backs here. They will look to help out defensively and create opportunities during transition. Willi Orban and Castello Lukeba will start in central defence.

As for the midfield unit, Xaver Schlager, Assan Ouedraogo and Christoph Baumgartner will start in the middle of the park. They will look to add creativity and control to the side.

Antonio Nusa and Yan Diomande will add pace, flair, and goals from the wide areas.

Romulo will lead the line for RB Leipzig.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Vandevoort; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Finkgrafe; Schlager, Ouedraogo, Baumgartner; Nusa, Romulo, Diomande

Key Stats

RB Leipzig have won their last five matches in the Bundesliga.

have their last matches in the Bundesliga. Bayer Leverkusen are without a defeat in five of the last six matches against RB Leipzig.

25 goals have been scored in the last six matches between these two teams.

Bayer Leverkusen are without a defeat in five of the last six league matches.

Player to Watch

Yan Diomande

The Ivorian winger is in impressive form right now, and he is our key player to watch out for. He will look to create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net. He was outstanding in the last outing for Leipzig.

He could cause all sorts of problems for the home defence with his pace, flair, and unpredictability. Leverkusen will need to contain him if they want to get a good result here. He is full of confidence and momentum right now, and he could make a big difference for the away team.

Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 RB Leipzig

Both teams will be looking to pick up a win here, and this is likely to be a close contest. Neither team is defensive in their approach, and this could be an open game with plenty of chances on offer. Both teams are likely to get on the score sheet, but the visitors have more quality in the final third. They should be able to grind out a positive result here. A narrow victory is on the cards for the away team.