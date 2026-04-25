Chelsea vs Leeds United: Preview and Prediction

A place in the FA Cup final will be on the line when Chelsea and Leeds United face off at Wembley in the second semi-final on Sunday.

The 2025/26 FA Cup is on the cusp of reaching its curtain call, and the penultimate game will be Chelsea vs Leeds United at Wembley. The two teams will clash to earn the right to face the winner of the game between Manchester City and Southampton.

Chelsea had to work hard to book a spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals after Wrexham gave the Blues a run for their money. The West London outfit barely broke a sweat in the earlier rounds, and they restored that feeling in the Last Eight by cruising to a 7-0 win over Port Vale. However, they have endured a frustrating 2025/26 campaign otherwise.

Liam Rosenior lost his job earlier this week after the 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea’s fifth successive loss in the Premier League without scoring a goal. While they have set begun searching for a new head coach, Calum McFarlane has taken interim charge again and will see out the season.

On the other hand, Leeds United reached the FA Cup semi-finals by beating West Ham United on penalties in the previous stage. The Whites have been impressive in England’s oldest competition after beating Derby County, Birmingham City, and Norwich City. Meanwhile, they have also made their mark in the Premier League.

While the West Yorkshire outfit may not be mathematically safe in the Premier League, they have opened up a six-point buffer over 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Leeds United’s performances against high-profile teams have also been impressive, and they have yet to lose to Chelsea this term.

Chelsea and Leeds United have already clashed twice this season. Daniel Farke’s men won 3-1 at Elland Road in December before holding the Blues to a 2-2 draw in February. The Hard Tackle looks closer at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Team News & Tactics

Chelsea

Calum McFarlane has new injury concerns hampering his preparations ahead of his side’s latest fixture. Chelsea’s interim head coach may be bereft of the services of as many as eight first-team players vs Leeds United on Sunday.

McFarlane is sweating over the fitness of Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro after the duo sustained knocks in the Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion. While the duo may be fit and available to take on Leeds United, Filip Jorgensen (groin), Reece James (hamstring), Levi Colwill (knee), Jamie Gittens (thigh), and Estevao Willian (hamstring) remain in the treatment room. Additionally, Mykhailo Mudryk continues his suspension after failing a doping test over a year ago.

Robert Sanchez is an automatic pick between the sticks, with Chelsea lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs Leeds United on Sunday. The backline will feature Josh Acheampong, Trevoh Chalobah, Jorrel Hato, and Marc Cucurella.

As for the midfield unit, Enzo Fernandez will line up alongside Moises Caicedo in the double pivot. Joao Pedro will reprise the no. 10 role, with Pedro Neto and Cole Palmer being the two wide attackers. Finally, Liam Delap will lead the line for Chelsea against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Acheampong, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Caicedo; Palmer, Pedro, Neto; Delap

Leeds United

Like his counterpart in the Chelsea dugout, Daniel Farke has new issues to worry about ahead of the trip to Wembley. The Leeds United head coach may be without four first-team players on Sunday.

Farke has been sweating over the fitness of Jayden Bogle and Sebastiaan Bornauw, with the duo recovering from minor ankle complaints. They face late fitness tests to determine their availability. Anton Stach may also be available after missing the last few games with a similar issue. However, Ilia Gruev will not play again this season after sustaining a knee injury.

Lucas Perri should replace Karl Darlow between the sticks, with Leeds United lining up in a 3-4-2-1 formation in front of him vs Chelsea on Sunday. The central defensive unit will feature Pascal Struijk, Jaka Bijol, and Joe Rodon. Meanwhile, Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson will start as the two wing-backs.

The wide duo will provide width in the final third and protect the three centre-backs. Meanwhile, Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka will pair up in the middle of the park, with Brenden Aaronson and Noah Okafor taking creative charge in the advanced areas. Finally, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will spearhead the Leeds United attack against Chelsea at Wembley this weekend.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Perri; Struijk, Bijol, Rodon; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

Key Stats

The two teams have locked horns in the FA Cup six times previously, with the Blues progressing on every occasion, most recently in the fifth round of the 2023/24 campaign. Only Arsenal (8) have knocked Leeds United out of the competition more times than Chelsea. Meanwhile, Chelsea have seen over 2.5 goals in six of their last seven matches vs Leeds United in all competitions. Meanwhile, the Whites have scored at least two goals in their last three matches against Chelsea across competitions.

Leeds United are featuring in the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1986/87. Since then, Chelsea have reached the Last Four 17 times, progressing to the final on 13 occasions.

Chelsea progressed from nine of their last 11 FA Cup semi-finals. Their only two defeats in that time came against Manchester City in 2012/13 and 2023/24.

Leeds United have lost their last three games at Wembley without scoring: 3-0 vs Aston Villa in the 1996 EFL Cup final, 1-0 vs Doncaster Rovers in the 2008 League One play-off final, and 1-0 vs Southampton in the 2024 Championship play-off final.

Chelsea are the leading scorers in this season’s FA Cup with 20 goals, seven of which came via six different players in the quarter-final win over Port Vale.

Player to Watch

Liam Delap

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While Joao Pedro, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Noah Okafor were viable candidates for this section, we have picked Liam Delap as the Player to Watch for Sunday’s FA Cup clash between Chelsea and Leeds United at Wembley.

The English striker has endured a trial by fire this season, with fitness issues and poor form stifling his progress. That has led to speculation surrounding his future, and Delap will be eager to rescue his Chelsea career by delivering the goods in the final third for the West London club this weekend.

Prediction

Chelsea 1-2 Leeds United

Both meetings between these teams this season have been engrossing affairs, with Leeds United having the better of Chelsea. So, while the Blues have a remarkable record against the West Yorkshire outfit in the FA Cup, another victory will not be a given this weekend.

If anything, Calum McFarlane’s men start as slight underdogs amid their dreadful form and scoring drought in domestic football, apart from the 7-0 mauling of Port Vale. The West London outfit can take heart from that showing in the quarter-final, and they will produce a much-improved display in their first match after Liam Rosenior’s sacking.

However, with Leeds United riding a wave of confidence, a narrow win is on the cards for the Whites. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor will deliver the goods in the final third, as The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-1 win for Daniel Farke and his charges.