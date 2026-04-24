FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: Preview and Prediction

Bayern Munich can take the foot off the pedal with one eye on the upcoming UEFA Champions League semi-finals when they take on FSV Mainz 05 at MEWA Arena on Saturday.

We have entered the climactic phase of the 2025/26 Bundesliga season, and Matchday 31 of the 2025/26 season will continue on Saturday. The action on the day will start with five simultaneous matches, including FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich at MEWA Arena.

A few weeks ago, Mainz looked like one of the favourites to suffer relegation from the Bundesliga after managing only one win in 16 games to sit at the bottom of the table. However, since then, the 05ers have been among the most in-form teams in the league, losing only three times to rise to tenth in the standings. A few more wins can also help his team secure a place in the top half of the table.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich will have nothing to play for in the Bundesliga this season after winning the title last weekend. The Bavarian giants opened up an unassailable 15-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, and they can focus on winning the treble in the coming weeks by lifting the DFB Pokal and UEFA Champions League.

The reverse fixture saw Bayern Munich come from a goal down to hold FSV Mainz 05 to a 2-2 draw, with Harry Kane scoring the equaliser. The Hard Tackle looks closer at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Team News & Tactics

FSV Mainz 05

Urs Fischer has no new injury concerns hampering his preparations ahead of his side’s latest fixture. The FSV Mainz 05 head coach will be bereft of the services of as many as half a dozen first-team players vs Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Benedict Hollerbach (Achilles) is the most notable absentee, with the German attacker set to miss the rest of the 2025/26 season. The 24-year-old accompanies Robin Zentner (groin), Kasey Bos (shoulder), Maxim Dal (knee), Lee Jae-sung (toe), and Silas (broken leg) in the treatment room.

Daniel Batz will take his spot between the sticks, with FSV Mainz 05 lining up in a 3-5-2 formation in front of him vs Bayern Munich on Saturday. The central defensive unit will feature Danny da Costa, Stefan Posch, and Dominik Kohr. Meanwhile, Anthony Caci and Philipp Mwene will be the two wing-backs.

The wide duo will provide width in the final third and protect the three centre-backs. As for the midfield unit, there is no looking past Paul Nebel, Kaishu Sano, and Nadiem Amiri in the middle of the park. Finally, Sheraldo Becker and Phillip Tietz will be the two strikers for the home side.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Batz; da Costa, Posch, Kohr; Caci, Nebel, Sano, Amiri, Mwene; Becker, Tietz

Bayern Munich

Unlike his counterpart in the FSV Mainz 05 dugout, Vincent Kompany has a new injury concern to worry about ahead of the trip to MEWA Arena. The Bayern Munich head coach will be without three first-team players on Saturday.

Serge Gnabry is the latest absentee after sustaining a season-ending adductor injury. The German international accompanies Sven Ulreich (groin) and Lennart Karl (hamstring) in the treatment room. Meanwhile, Kompany will ring in the changes this weekend, keeping one eye on the upcoming UEFA Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Jonas Urbig will deputise for Manuel Neuer between the sticks, with Bayern Munich lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday. The backline will feature Josip Stanisic, Kim Min-jae, Hiroki Ito, and Alphonso Davies.

As for the midfield unit, there is no looking past Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in the double pivot. Jamal Musiala will reprise the no. 10 role, with Luis Diaz and Raphael Guerreiro being the two wide attackers. Finally, Nicolas Jackson will spearhead the Bayern Munich attack against Mainz this weekend.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Urbig; Stanisic, Kim, Ito, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Guerreiro, Musiala, Diaz; Jackson

Key Stats

FSV Mainz 05 have won four of their last five home games vs Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich have won eight of their last ten away games in the Bundesliga, and they have won a match by at least two goals in four of their six most recent matches on the road.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 30 of Bayern Munich’s last 31 games in the Bundesliga.

FSV Mainz 05 have lost only three of their last 14 Bundesliga games after managing only one win in their opening 16 outings in the 2025/26 season.

Bayern Munich can equal the Bundesliga record for points in a season if they win all of their remaining matches.

Player to Watch

Jamal Musiala

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While Nadiem Amiri, Phillip Tietz, and Nicolas Jackson were viable candidates for this section, we have picked Jamal Musiala as the Player to Watch for Saturday’s Bundesliga match between FSV Mainz 05 and Bayern Munich at MEWA Arena.

It has been gradual progress for Musiala after recovering from a long-term leg injury, but he has gradually found his groove at the most crucial juncture of the 2025/26 campaign. The German international has contributed to five goals in his last four matches, and such form can help Bayern Munich win the treble this season. With Julian Nagelsmann giving him a nudge ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the youngster will be eager to continue delivering the goods.

Prediction

FSV Mainz 05 1-2 Bayern Munich

With Vincent Kompany set to rotate his troops this weekend, Mainz will have the opportunity to continue on the resurgent run and perhaps, even spring a surprise. The hosts will take heart from their effort in the reverse fixture, and they will take the game to Bayern Munich.

However, the 05ers will end up empty-handed after a spirited performance, with Jamal Musiala continuing his impressive form. The Hard Tackle predicts a hard-fought 2-1 win for Kompany and his charges, with Nicolas Jackson also making his mark this weekend.