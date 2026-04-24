FC Koln vs Bayer Leverkusen: Preview and Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen will look to return to winning ways when they hit the road to square up against FC Koln on Saturday.

While FC Koln do not have much to play for, there is a lot at stake for Bayer Leverkusen heading into this fixture on Saturday afternoon. With only a handful of games to go, Die Werkself are hoping to ensure they can secure European football for next season.

The home team are 12th on the table with 31 points in their 30 outings. They have won seven, drawn 10, and lost 13 games so far this term. The Billy Goats are seven points clear of the drop zone, and with just four games to go, Koln should be able to secure their Bundesliga status.

They have been unbeaten in their last five league outings, even though they have only managed to win one of those fixtures. After securing a 3-1 win over Werder Bremen, Koln could only manage a 1-1 draw against St. Pauli. They will have to put up a much-improved performance if they want to take down Bayer Leverkusen.

The visitors are fighting to secure European football for next season. Kasper Hjulmand’s men are currently sixth on the table with 52 points in their 30 outings. They have a nine-point lead over 7th-placed SC Freiburg, which means they are certain to feature in the UEFA Europa Conference League. However, Leverkusen will look to push for a Europa League or even a Champions League spot by winning all of their remaining games.

They are two points behind fifth-placed Hoffenheim, who occupy the Europa League spot, while they are four points behind fourth-placed VfB Stuttgart. With just four games to go, Leverkusen must win all to feature in one of the two premier European competitions.

After back-to-back wins, they lost to Augsburg in their last league outing and are heading into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals. Leverkusen will be eager to get things back on track here. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

FC Koln

The home team do not have any fresh injury concerns, but they do remain without the services of Timo Hubers (knee) and Luca Kilian (knee), who are both sidelined for the rest of the season.

Koln will line up in a 4-4-2 formation, where Marvin Schwabe will take charge in goal. Sebastian Sebulonsen and Alessio Castro-Montes will feature as the full-backs, while Jahmai Simpson-Pusey will pair up with Cenk Ozkacar in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Jan Thielmann and Jakub Kaminski will take charge on the flanks. They will look to provide support to the full-backs and width to their attacks. Isak Johannesson and Eric Martel will be the two central midfielders in the centre of the park.

The duo will look to ensure Leverkusen midfielders do not run the show. In the final third, Marius Bulter will partner with Said El Mala. They might not get a truckload of chances, but they will certainly look to make the most of every counterattacking opportunity.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Schwabe; Sebulonsen, Simpson-Pusey, Ozakacar, Castro-Montes; Thielmann, Johannesson, Martel, Kaminski; Bulter, El Mala

Bayer Leverkusen

The visitors could be without the services of teenage attacking sensation Christian Kofane because of a thigh injury. Apart from him, they do not have any fresh injury concerns.

Bayer Leverkusen will line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, where Mark Flekken will feature in goal. In the heart of the defence, Robert Andrich will start alongside Loic Bade and Edmond Tapsoba. The trio will be eyeing another clean sheet.

They will receive significant support from Montrell Culbreath and Alejandro Grimaldo, who will feature as the wing-backs. Meanwhile, Aleix Garcia and Exequiel Palacios will be the central midfield duo for this fixture. They will look to ensure Leverkusen have majority of the ball.

In the final third, Ernest Poku and Ibrahim Maza will take charge as the two attacking midfielders. They will look to create chances for Patrik Schick, who will lead the line for Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Koln this weekend.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Flekken; Andrich, Bade, Tapsoba; Culbreath, Palacios, Garcia, Grimaldo; Maza, Poku; Schick

Key Stats

Bayer Leverkusen have lost their last two outings heading into this fixture.

FC Koln have only won one out of their last six league games. They have played out of a draw in four out of their last five.

Bayer Leverkusen have won each of their last four outings against FC Koln.

The reverse fixture ended 2-1 in favour of Leverkusen, and they will be looking to complete a double.

Bayer Leverkusen have been unbeaten in their last four away games (2W, 2D).

Player to Watch

Ernest Poku

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Poku has been a revelation for Leverkusen since arriving from AZ Alkmaar last summer. The 22-year-old right-winger has featured in 43 matches in his debut campaign, contributing to 13 goals and showcasing his versatility across multiple roles.

Whether deployed out wide or in a more central position, he has consistently delivered with his pace, directness, and creativity in the final third. His ability to stretch defences and create chances makes him a constant threat, and he could prove to be a decisive figure if given the opportunity.

Prediction

FC Koln 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen head into this fixture under pressure after back-to-back setbacks, but they still boast enough quality to get the job done. With European qualification on the line, expect them to dominate possession and push Koln onto the back foot for large spells.

Their attacking unit has the tools to break down a compact defence, and they should be able to carve out enough chances to edge ahead. FC Koln, meanwhile, have shown resilience in recent weeks and are unlikely to make things easy for the visitors.

Their ability to stay organised and strike on the counter could trouble Leverkusen, especially if the away side leaves gaps at the back. However, the visitors’ superior quality and urgency should ultimately make the difference. The Hard Tackle predicts a hard-fought 2-1 win for the away team.