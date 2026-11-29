Aston Villa remain interested in Julian Quinones, but a January move for the Al-Qadsiah forward looks increasingly difficult due to the financial and contractual obstacles surrounding the Mexico international.

Quinones was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer after impressing at the World Cup. Chelsea reportedly made an offer for the striker, while Villa also contacted his representatives to gather information over a potential deal.

Neither club managed to secure his signature, but his form has continued to attract attention. Quinones has registered 12 goals and six assists in 18 appearances across competitions this season, keeping his name firmly on the radar of clubs in Europe. Villa remain among the sides linked with the 29-year-old, although interest alone is unlikely to be enough to bring him to England in January.

Al-Qadsiah hold all the cards

According to El Guardian via Sport Witness, Quinones’s immediate future remains firmly tied to Al-Qadsiah. His contract runs until 2029, leaving the Saudi club under no pressure to negotiate a departure midway through the campaign. The forward would reportedly welcome the opportunity to return to European football, but Al-Qadsiah’s financial position means any interested club would need to make a substantial offer.

There has even been talk of a $200 million release clause, although that figure has not been officially confirmed. Either way, it illustrates the scale of the financial challenge facing Villa and any other European suitors.

Quinones has developed into one of the most prolific forwards in Saudi Arabia since arriving in the country. He has scored 50 goals in 71 Saudi Pro League appearances and 74 goals across all competitions, placing him among the division’s most productive attackers. PSG have also been credited with interest, although no concrete offer has emerged.

A proven player at the top level

Quinones makes obvious footballing sense for a Premier League club. His scoring record in Saudi Arabia is difficult to ignore, while his physicality, movement and experience would give Villa another proven attacking option. Additionally, with Tammy Abraham facing an uncertain future at Villa Park amid links with Valencia.

However, Al-Qadsiah have little reason to sell a player contracted until 2029, particularly when his performances continue to generate attention. The reported $200 million clause, if accurate, would place the deal firmly outside the realistic range of most European clubs.

Villa can therefore afford to remain interested without making January their priority. Unless Al-Qadsiah dramatically soften their position or Quinones pushes for a move, the financial barrier makes a winter transfer extremely unlikely.