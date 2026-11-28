Everton are facing an uphill battle to sign Cagliari striker Paul Mendy, with Inter Milan currently better positioned to secure the highly rated Senegalese forward.

The 19-year-old has attracted growing attention since arriving in Italy from Senegal in 2025, breaking into Cagliari’s first-team setup and demonstrating the physical qualities that have made him an increasingly interesting prospect.

Standing at 6ft 5in and operating as a left-footed forward, Mendy offers an unusual combination of size, mobility and attacking potential. His four goals in 23 appearances do not fully reflect the impression he has made on scouts, with his performances prompting several clubs to monitor his development closely.

According to TEAMtalk, Inter have been particularly active and the Serie A giants have sent scouts to watch Mendy on multiple occasions and have compiled detailed reports on his attributes and potential. Their interest is understood to be focused on his long-term development rather than an immediate starting role, but Inter are regarded as the frontrunners should they decide to formalise their interest.

Everton unlikely to make January move

Everton remain interested in Mendy as they assess their options for the future, but their priorities make a January move difficult. David Moyes wants another striker, yet the Toffees are understood to be looking for an experienced forward capable of making an immediate impact in the Premier League. Mendy, despite his considerable potential, is still developing and would represent a longer-term investment.

That leaves Everton at a disadvantage against Inter, particularly with the Italian club already having invested considerable scouting resources into the player. AC Milan are also monitoring Mendy, although neither Milan club has made a formal offer. Interest could potentially develop alongside separate discussions involving young Italian striker Francesco Camarda.

Cagliari are in no rush to sell either and the club recently handed Mendy a new contract running until 2031, giving them considerable leverage and removing any immediate pressure to cash in. No formal bids have yet been made, but with Inter seemingly ahead of Everton and other interested clubs, the Toffees may have to wait until a later window to make their move.

Everton must act fast

Mendy is precisely the type of signing Everton could benefit from making early, but the timing does not appear ideal. His physical profile is intriguing, yet expecting a 19-year-old with limited senior experience to immediately solve the club’s attacking problems would be unrealistic.

Inter’s approach is arguably better suited to his current stage of development. They can afford to view him as a long-term project rather than demanding instant Premier League-ready production. Everton should therefore avoid overpaying simply because another club is showing interest. If Moyes’s priority is an established striker, that should remain the focus in January, while Mendy can continue to be monitored.

However, allowing Inter to secure him permanently could prove costly if his development accelerates. If Everton genuinely believe he can become a Premier League-level striker, they may need to act before his value rises further.