Chelsea and Barcelona are among the clubs keeping a close watch on Simon Escobar as the teenage Velez Sarsfield defender continues to attract growing attention in Europe.

The 17-year-old left-back has emerged as one of Argentina’s most intriguing defensive prospects, with his performances for both Velez and the national Under-17 side placing him firmly on the radar of leading European clubs. According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Brighton have maintained their interest after previously being linked with the youngster, while Barcelona have also identified Escobar as a potential long-term addition to their defensive ranks.

Escobar’s appeal comes from his ability to influence matches at both ends of the pitch. The youngster is comfortable carrying the ball from deep, contributing in the final third and defending aggressively, while his composure in possession has impressed scouts watching his development. His versatility is another major attraction, with Escobar capable of operating as a conventional left-back or pushing further forward when required.

Velez move to protect prized prospect

Escobar’s rapid progress has been accelerated by his performances for Argentina’s Under-17 side. He has captained the team, scored important goals during the World Cup in Qatar and even trained with Lionel Scaloni’s senior squad. Those experiences have strengthened the belief that he possesses the mentality required to eventually make the transition to senior international football.

Velez have responded by extending Escobar’s contract until December 2028, giving the Argentine club a stronger negotiating position should European interest turn into formal offers. However, any potential move to Europe remains some distance away.

FIFA regulations mean Escobar cannot simply move to a European club while he is still 17, with a transfer having to wait until he turns 18 next summer. That gives Chelsea and Barcelona further time to assess his development before deciding whether to make a serious move.

More than just potential to offer

Escobar is an interesting prospect precisely because he is not being recruited purely on potential. He has already experienced senior football in Argentina and has shown that he can handle responsibility at international youth level.

For Chelsea, his profile fits their long-term recruitment as he is a young defender who can be developed rather than immediately relied upon. Barcelona’s interest also makes sense given their continued focus on technically comfortable young players capable of contributing from the back.

The biggest question is whether Escobar can maintain his progress once opponents begin adapting to him at senior level. Velez have no immediate reason to rush his departure, and another season of regular football could significantly increase his value.

For now, Chelsea and Barcelona are better positioned as observers than buyers. But if Escobar continues developing at his current rate, the transfer battle could become considerably more serious once he is eligible to move next summer.