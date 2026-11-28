Barcelona have made an offer for Ilyas Hidaoui, with the highly-rated teenage defender currently on trial with English side Everton.

According to Africa Foot, Ilyas Hidaoui is attracting considerable interest in the market, with the teenage defender now the subject of an offer from Barcelona. The Spanish giants have reportedly proposed to sign the 2008-born African defensive sensation from Mohammed VI Academy, with the defender currently on trial at English side Everton.

The market to identify young talents closer to first-team action is the current trend among top teams in Europe. The need to build from the base is evident, with top clubs capable of developing talents from around the world, as teams like Barcelona are always on the lookout for talents they feel will suit their system long term.

One of the recently identified talents in that regard is Mohammed VI Academy’s Ilyas Hidaoui, the highly-rated teenage defender. Barcelona have already made an offer for Mohammed VI Academy’s consideration, and the club is taking its time to respond.

The idea for Mohammed VI Academy is to assess everything with care before accepting or rejecting any offers coming their way. The Catalans are not the only team interested, with the report suggesting several English sides are keen on signing Hidaoui, as the details of the valuation and what the Catalans offered remain unclear at this point.

Will Barcelona succeed in the Ilyas Hidaoui chase?

As things stand, Barcelona may have an offer in place for Hidaoui, although the 2008-born African defensive sensation is currently on trial with Everton. The details of the arrangement with the English side remain unclear, although the Toffees could make a decision on the next steps and whether they are eager to sign him permanently.

That said, the offer from Barcelona will bring in a strong appeal for any player, let alone Hidaoui, who will have certainly harboured dreams of playing for some of the best clubs on the continent. Mohammed VI Academy are not in a rush to accept anything, although should all camps push for a switch to the Catalans, a move might materialise.

Hidaoui, born on April 13, 2008, is an 18-year-old Moroccan U-20 international who primarily operates as a central defender but can also feature on the right flank. Standing 1.87 m tall, he has earned 22 caps and scored three goals for Morocco’s U17 side, while also making three appearances for the U18 team.