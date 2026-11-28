Manchester United face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to bring Ivan Toney back to the Premier League, with several clubs assessing the Al Ahli striker ahead of the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old has continued to produce impressive numbers in Saudi Arabia since leaving Brentford in August 2024, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists in 10 Saudi Pro League appearances this season.

According to Fichajes, United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all considering a move for Toney, although there have been no confirmed formal offers or advanced negotiations with Al Ahli. Toney’s previous Premier League record also makes him an attractive option.

During his time with Brentford, the England international scored 36 goals and registered 11 assists in 85 league appearances, demonstrating that he can operate effectively in the English game.

Manchester United explore loan route as rivals join race

Manchester United’s interest is particularly understandable given their need for another established centre-forward. The club have previously considered whether a loan could provide a way of bringing Toney back to England without immediately taking on the full financial burden of his contract.

However, United are no longer alone in the race. Arsenal and Chelsea are also assessing their attacking options, while Tottenham have emerged as another potential destination. Toney’s contract with Al Ahli runs until 2028, meaning the Saudi club have little reason to facilitate a January departure. His salary could represent an even greater obstacle, particularly if several Premier League clubs become serious about pursuing him.

A temporary move could therefore be easier to negotiate than a permanent transfer, although no such agreement is currently close. For Toney, returning to England would offer the opportunity to compete again in a league where he has already established himself. His current form suggests he would arrive with considerable confidence, but whether Al Ahli are prepared to let their leading striker leave midway through the season remains the key question.

A Premier League proven player

Toney makes sense for all three leading contenders for different reasons. United would gain an experienced No.9 capable of immediately competing for a starting role, while Arsenal could benefit from his physical presence and ability to link play around a technically strong attack. Chelsea, meanwhile, would add a proven Premier League goalscorer to a forward line that remains heavily reliant on developing talent.

The biggest issue is the economics as Toney’s contract and wages could make a permanent January deal difficult, so a loan may ultimately be the most realistic route. United may have the clearest need, but Arsenal and Chelsea entering the picture could change the equation quickly. If Al Ahli are willing to negotiate, Toney could become one of the most sought-after forwards of the January window.