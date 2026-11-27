Manchester United are considering a move for Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque as Mauricio Pochettino begins shaping his plans at Old Trafford, with the Brazilian emerging as a potential solution to the club’s attacking problems.

The 21-year-old has attracted Premier League attention after rebuilding his reputation in Brazil following his difficult spell at Barcelona. As per Fichajes, Manchester United are now among the clubs monitoring his situation, although there is currently no confirmation that Pochettino has personally instructed the club to sign him.

Roque has registered nine goals and three assists in 43 appearances this season, with injuries limiting his involvement at points of the campaign. His next major opportunity comes in the Copa Libertadores final against Estudiantes de La Plata on November 28, when his performance could have an impact on his standing in the transfer market.

Everton, Chelsea, and Tottenham have also been linked with the striker, meaning Manchester United could face competition if interest develops into a formal approach.

Barcelona could benefit from Roque sale

Palmeiras are under no pressure to sell Roque, who is contracted until December 2029 and is reportedly valued at a minimum of €50 million. That figure would also be significant for Barcelona, who retained a percentage of his economic rights when he moved to Palmeiras in February 2025.

The transfer was initially worth €25.5 million in fixed payments, with a further €5 million available in add-ons, while Palmeiras acquired 80% of the player’s economic rights. Barcelona retained a stake that could now provide the Catalan club with a sizeable windfall. Per the report, Barcelona will receive 10% of a future sale below €35 million, 15% if the fee falls between €35 million and €40.99 million, and 20% if the transfer exceeds €41 million.

The outcome of the Libertadores final could add another layer to the situation as a strong performance from Roque would strengthen his case ahead of the January transfer window, when English clubs could turn their interest into concrete proposals.

Far from a readymade difference maker

Roque is an intriguing option for Manchester United because the move would represent a bet on potential rather than a guaranteed solution. His time at Barcelona did not develop as expected, but his return to Brazil has given him an opportunity to rebuild his confidence and demonstrate that the talent which once made him one of South America’s most coveted young forwards remains intact.

For United, the €50 million price could be significant, particularly if Pochettino wants several additions rather than one expensive gamble. Roque’s age, movement and attacking instincts make him an interesting long-term project, but his recent injury problems mean the club would need to assess him carefully.

Barcelona have an obvious reason to watch developments closely and if United or another Premier League club eventually meet Palmeiras’s valuation, Barcelona could benefit financially from a player they sold nearly two years ago.