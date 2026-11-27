Manchester United are ready to rival Liverpool for Jamal Musiala if Bayern Munich decide to part company with the 23-year-old next summer, with the Bundesliga champions facing an increasingly difficult decision over one of their most valuable assets.

Musiala remains under contract until 2030, but concerns surrounding his fitness and a reported release clause that becomes active at the end of the season could create an unexpected opportunity for Premier League clubs.

Liverpool have long admired the Germany international and are prepared to explore a deal if he can demonstrate that he has overcome his current health problems. Sources have indicated that any agreement would be expensive, but the Reds are continuing to monitor his recovery closely.

Manchester United are also firmly interested and Football Insider state that the Red Devils would be among the Premier League clubs prepared to consider Musiala if Bayern eventually make him available.

Bayern Munich face difficult decision over star

The situation has become complicated by Musiala’s ongoing neurological condition, which has caused absence seizures. Bayern Munich are working with the player and their medical team as he attempts to return to full fitness, while the club has subsequently distanced itself from comments questioning his long-term future.

Musiala has endured a frustrating campaign after a serious leg injury previously disrupted his progress. He has made just one Bundesliga start this term, adding further uncertainty over whether he can return to his previous level consistently.

Bayern must resist allowing the situation to become a public debate and instead focus on the player’s recovery before making any decision over his future. The reported release clause could nevertheless force Bayern to consider their options next summer. If Musiala proves his fitness, Liverpool and Manchester United could both enter the race, while Bayern would have to weigh the sporting value of retaining him against the financial implications of his contract.

Liverpool could do with Musiala’s skill set

Musiala is still too talented for Bayern to make a decision based purely on a difficult period. At his best, he offers the combination of ball-carrying, creativity and attacking movement that can transform an elite side, making him precisely the type of player Liverpool and Manchester United would be reluctant to ignore.

For Liverpool, his ability to operate between midfield and attack would add another creative dimension. Manchester United could view him as a statement signing capable of elevating their attacking structure.

But neither club can afford to overlook the medical picture. Bayern’s decision should ultimately be based on Musiala’s long-term wellbeing and footballing prospects rather than short-term financial concerns. If he returns strongly, the competition for his signature could become one of next summer’s biggest transfer battles.