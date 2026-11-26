Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement to sign one of Senegal’s exciting teenagers, Sidy Barhama Ndiaye, from Diambars.

According to BBC Sport, teenage sensation Sidy Barhama Ndiaye is on the verge of signing for Liverpool, with the English club reaching a pre-contract option with Senegalese side Diambars. The teenager can only join the club in January 2028 due to FIFA regulations, with the Reds being impressed with his performances in international football at age group level.

Sidy Barhama Ndiaye is considered to be one of the most exciting prospects coming out of Senegal in recent times. Liverpool have now reportedly had a verbal agreement with his club, Diambars, to sign him, with the teenager only expected to arrive on Merseyside in January 2028 when he turns 18.

FIFA regulations prevent players from joining English clubs before they turn 18 if they are outside the UK, and in Ndiaye’s case, he falls into that category. Liverpool had been monitoring Ndiaye recently, and it has been a while before they made their decision on signing, with the same report that revealed their interest also stating an anticipation of a €1 million offer for the 16-year-old prodigy.

Whether the Merseyside outfit have paid as much remains unclear, but future confirmations will shed light on the sums Liverpool are investing in the teenager. Transfermarkt confirmed the fee to be €1 million, although official sources are yet to comment and provide confirmation.

Liverpool had Ndiaye on trial before

Per BBC Sport, Liverpool have already seen the talent of Ndiaye first-hand during a trial in 2025, where the 16-year-old impressed. At the time, the Senegalese starlet scored against the Steven Gerrard Academy and provided an assist against Fleetwood Town, thus making a big impression on the decision-makers in the background.

Ndiaye plays for Senegalese outfit Diambars, with Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira co-founding the club’s academy, which has previously produced notable footballers such as former Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare and ex-Everton star Idrissa Gueye. Liverpool’s trial in 2025 aside, they have been more impressed with his performances with Senegal at the Under-17 World Cup; Ndiaye scored and provided two assists in Senegal’s 9-0 win over Tajikistan.

The Senegalese wonderkid is well known for his pace, dribbling capacity and the ability to play across all positions of the front line. There are already some loose comparisons to former Liverpool star and compatriot Sadio Mane, and the Reds will certainly hope he can emulate the veteran Senegalese attacker when he begins his journey on Merseyside.