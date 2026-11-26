Manchester United have suffered a blow in pursuit of Dominic Calvert-Lewin as he is set to sign a new deal at Leeds United.

According to Sky Sports, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is all set to sign a new Leeds United contract despite reported interest from Manchester United. Reports earlier suggested that the 29-year-old was likely to extend his stay at Elland Road, and an agreement now appears close.

Manchester United explored the possibility of signing Calvert-Lewin to address their centre-forward options but are unlikely to pursue him in January, with their focus turning to alternative targets.

Calvert-Lewin joined Leeds United on a free transfer in the summer of 2025 after leaving Everton. He has established himself as a crucial part of their attack, making 52 appearances across competitions while contributing 21 goals and two assists.

This season, he has scored five goals and provided an assist in 11 league appearances, maintaining an impressive level of consistency in front of goal. The Englishman was exceptional against Chelsea last time out, as he bagged a goal and an assist, helping his team win 4-1.

Manchester United will have to look elsewhere

Although Calvert-Lewin has 18 months remaining on his current contract, uncertainty surrounding his future prompted Leeds United to work towards an extension and secure his services for the longer term.

Manchester United have been in need of a new number nine for some time now. They were hoping to get Joshua Zirkzee, who has fallen out of favour at Manchester United, off their books to sign a replacement during the summer, but that did not work out. That said, selling the Dutch forward remains on the agenda for the club.

With Benjamin Sesko struggling with injuries, a new centre-forward has now become a top priority for new manager Mauricio Pochettino. Manchester United want a striker capable of providing competition and cover, rather than relying solely on their younger forward.

Calvert-Lewin, with his physical presence and proven Premier League experience, emerged as a suitable candidate, as he would have also helped Sesko with his development as a player. But the Leeds forward is now closing in on signing a new deal, which means United will have to push for alternatives if they want to sort out their attacking issues in the winter window.