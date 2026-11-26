Arsenal are having doubts about handing their skipper Martin Odegaard a new long-term deal.

Arsenal are reassessing Martin Odegaard’s role in their midfield as contract renewal talks have stalled, according to a report by Football Insider.

The 27-year-old has started all 11 Premier League matches and appeared 19 times across all competitions this season. However, his position as an automatic starter may no longer be guaranteed as the Gunners consider changes to their midfield structure.

The arrival of Bruno Guimaraes has added another dimension to the situation. Arsenal are exploring how best to accommodate their midfield options, with questions emerging over whether Odegaard and the former Newcastle United star can operate effectively together.

Both players favour advanced midfield roles, potentially limiting Arteta’s flexibility in midfield construction. Declan Rice has also been deployed in a deeper role to allow other midfielders more freedom going forward.

However, that tactical shift has not improved results so far, potentially forcing Arteta to reconsider his approach. The Norwegian’s role could come under greater scrutiny as the Gunners look to reshape their midfield.

Odegaard could still pen a new deal at Arsenal

Martin Odegaard’s performance in their recent draw against Newcastle United had highlighted some of the concerns surrounding his contribution. Odegaard’s current agreement runs until summer 2028. With just 18 months left, the Premier League champions have been in talks with their skipper’s camp.

However, contract discussions have taken longer than expected. Arsenal are keen to extend, having already agreed new deals with Arteta, Bukayo Saka, and Rice. However, the delay has inevitably raised questions about the midfielder’s future at the Emirates Stadium, particularly with recent reports linking him with Bayern Munich.

Arsenal would ideally want clarity over his contract while continuing to assess how he fits into Arteta’s evolving plans. Despite the recent concerns, Odegaard, who joined the North London club back in 2021 for £30 million, has produced encouraging numbers this season, recording five goals and two assists in 19 appearances.

His quality and importance to the squad remain clear, but the arrival of Guimaraes could force Arteta to make difficult decisions. The resolution of his contract talks will likely clarify whether Odegaard remains central to Arteta’s midfield plans or faces reduced minutes.