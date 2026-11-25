Newcastle United have joined a growing Premier League battle for Ajax Amsterdam defender Dies Janse as they continue to build a pipeline of young players capable of developing into first-team regulars.

A report by TEAMtalk has claimed that Newcastle are one of four Premier League clubs monitoring the 20-year-old, whose ability to operate at both centre-back and left-back has made him an increasingly attractive option ahead of future transfer windows.

Janse came through Ajax’s academy before spending last season on loan at FC Groningen, where he established himself as a regular starter and made 31 league appearances, scoring twice. Since returning to Amsterdam, he has made 15 senior appearances and is now competing for a place alongside more experienced defenders.

For Newcastle, the attraction is clear. Eddie Howe’s side are looking to maintain a strong squad structure while continuing to recruit players with significant long-term potential. Janse’s versatility would also give them additional cover on the left side of defence, while his experience at centre-back fits their need to develop depth for the future.

The Magpies have already developed a strong relationship with Ajax, having signed Sean Steur for £23 million in the summer, while Aaron Bouwman is another Ajax defender they are monitoring.

Ajax determined to protect another defensive talent

Ajax acted quickly to protect Janse’s value by extending his contract until June 2030 last September, following growing interest from clubs across Europe. Club Brugge were among those previously linked with the Dutchman.

Ajax sporting director Jordi Cruijff has acknowledged the interest but made clear that the club had worked hard to retain the defender. The Eredivisie giants are particularly conscious of losing another highly rated centre-back after Sven Botman departed for Lille in 2020 before eventually joining Newcastle United.

Janse’s current contract gives Ajax considerable leverage, meaning any interested club would likely need to make a substantial offer. There is also no indication that Newcastle are preparing an immediate January approach, making a longer-term move more realistic.

The defender remains focused on establishing himself at Ajax and has previously spoken about his ambition to play regularly at the highest level. His continued development with the Dutch club could therefore determine how quickly his growing list of suitors decide to act.

Janse looks like the type of signing Newcastle should be monitoring rather than rushing into. His age, defensive versatility and Ajax development provide a strong foundation, while his ability to cover both centre-back and left-back could eventually solve more than one squad problem.

The biggest question is whether Newcastle would be able to offer him a sufficiently clear pathway to regular first-team football. At 20, another season of development could be more valuable than immediately moving to a club where competition for places is intense.

Ajax have little reason to sell cheaply as his contract until 2030 gives them control, and his development could push his value considerably higher. For Newcastle, Janse therefore represents a strategic rather than urgent target. If his progress continues, the competition for his signature could become significantly stronger come summer.