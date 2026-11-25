Inter Milan are keeping a close eye on Matthijs de Ligt’s situation at Manchester United, with the Serie A title contenders potentially considering a move for the Netherlands international.

According to Fichajes, de Ligt is among the defensive options being assessed by Inter. The Serie A champions are understood to be preparing for possible changes at the back, although current reports suggest a move is more likely to be explored next summer than during the January transfer window.

Inter’s interest is understandable given the potential uncertainty surrounding their defensive unit; they have also pursued the Dutchman previously. Alessandro Bastoni has been linked with a possible departure, while the club are also considering alternative defensive targets including Oliver Provstgaard and Mario Hermoso.

De Ligt’s experience at the highest level would therefore offer Inter an established option should they need to replace a key defender. However, there is currently no indication of an advanced negotiation or formal offer for the Manchester United player.

Manchester United could listen for €30 million

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to consider proposals for de Ligt at around €30 million, although that figure has not been officially communicated by the club. Both a permanent transfer and a loan could potentially be considered, but United’s position comes with an important condition.

The Red Devils would want to strengthen their defence before allowing de Ligt to leave, ensuring they do not weaken an area that is already undergoing significant reconstruction. The 27-year-old remains under contract until June 2029, with United also holding an option to extend his deal by another year. He joined the club from Bayern Munich in August 2024, but his time at Old Trafford has been affected by injury problems.

A serious back issue disrupted much of his previous campaign and required surgery, while his return to competitive football has been gradual. De Ligt has nevertheless started to regain his fitness and completed 90 minutes against Liverpool on November 22, despite United suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat.

The Dutch defender’s limited involvement this season could ultimately influence the club’s decision. If Manchester United believe other defensive options can provide greater value, a move could become possible, but they will first need to secure adequate cover.

De Ligt would be an interesting option for Inter because he combines experience, physical strength and familiarity with elite European football. At 27, he could provide a more immediate solution than a developing prospect if Bastoni eventually leaves.

For Manchester United, however, selling him for around €30 million would represent a significant decision. The club paid substantially more to bring him from Bayern and still have several years left on his contract. The biggest issue is depth. If United can bring in a younger, more suitable defender for Mauricio Pochettino’s system, allowing de Ligt to leave could make sense both financially and tactically.