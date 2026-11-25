Matías Soule has emerged as one of the most sought-after attacking players in Serie A, with Arsenal and Newcastle United among the clubs monitoring the Roma winger ahead of 2027.

The 23-year-old Argentina international has made an impressive start to the campaign, registering four goals and five assists in 16 competitive appearances. His performances have established him as an important part of Gian Piero Gasperini’s Roma side and attracted interest from several clubs across Europe, per Fussball News.

Arsenal are among the Premier League clubs assessing Soule as they consider adding another creative wide player to their squad. The Argentine’s ability to operate from the right before moving centrally would offer Mikel Arteta another route to creating chances, while his left-footed delivery and goal threat make him capable of contributing directly in the final third.

Newcastle also have a strong reason to monitor the situation, having done so for months, as Soule’s versatility, creativity and ability to play between the wing and central attacking positions could provide Matthias Jaissle with another technically gifted option in the final third, particularly as Newcastle continue to build greater depth for domestic and European competition.

Roma set demanding price for Argentine star

Interest in Soule extends well beyond England. Sunderland, Aston Villa, and Bournemouth are also monitoring him, while AC Milan, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart and Atletico Madrid have been linked with the player. However, Roma are in a strong negotiating position. Soulé’s contract runs until June 2029, while Gasperini considers him an important member of his attacking unit.

According to Fussball News, his current market value is estimated at around €35 million, but Roma are reportedly looking for between €55 million and €60 million to consider a sale. Financial considerations, including Financial Fair Play requirements, could nevertheless influence the Italian club’s decision.

Potential suitors could also explore alternative structures, including a loan with an obligation to buy, performance-related bonuses or a future sell-on percentage. A January departure appears difficult, particularly given Soule’s importance to Roma. A summer 2027 move could prove more realistic if the player’s performances continue to attract attention.

Soule’s profile explains why Arsenal and Newcastle are both interested, but neither club would be buying simply for potential. His numbers this season already demonstrate that he can influence matches, while his ability to move inside from the right gives him tactical flexibility.

For Arsenal, that creativity could provide another option when opponents defend compactly. Newcastle could benefit from the same quality while adding another player capable of creating and finishing attacks. The major question is the price. A €55-€60 million valuation is significantly above Soulé’s current estimated market value, but Roma have little reason to negotiate cheaply with three years remaining on his contract.

If the Argentine continues producing at his current rate, the competition for his signature could become even stronger. That would give Roma an ideal negotiating position, and potentially push the final fee towards the upper end of their expectations.