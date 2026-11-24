Newcastle United are among five clubs monitoring Lazio midfielder Kenneth Taylor, with his excellent start to the Serie A season pushing his valuation towards the €40 million mark.

The 24-year-old Dutch international has quickly established himself in Italy after joining Lazio from Ajax for €17 million in January. Taylor has started every league match this season and has helped Lazio move to the top of Serie A, combining his work in possession with goals and assists. His ability to control the tempo, carry the ball forward and contribute in the final third has made him an increasingly attractive option for clubs searching for midfield reinforcements.

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle are one of three Premier League clubs tracking the midfielder, alongside Brentford and Bournemouth, while Brighton have also been credited with interest. Bournemouth’s pursuit has become particularly relevant because of uncertainty surrounding Alex Scott, potentially creating a need for another technically gifted midfielder.

For Newcastle and Brighton, Taylor’s ability to progress possession and operate in multiple midfield roles makes him an appealing option for adding quality and competition in the centre of the pitch. Brentford are also monitoring his development as they assess opportunities to strengthen their midfield.

Juventus lead the chase for Lazio star

Juventus currently appear to be the most advanced suitor. The Bianconeri are understood to be preparing an offer of around €40 million for a January move as they look to beat Premier League competition to Taylor’s signature.

His performances have made him an increasingly valuable asset for Lazio. Since arriving in Rome, Taylor has made 33 competitive appearances, recording five goals and four assists, and his consistency has established him as an important part of Gennaro Gattuso’s side.

However, Lazio have little interest in losing him midway through the campaign. The club’s hierarchy have assured Gattuso that key players will remain while they compete for the Serie A title, while Taylor himself is understood to want to complete the season in Rome.

His contract runs until 2030, giving Lazio considerable negotiating power. The club could therefore demand around €40 million or more, particularly if their title challenge continues to gather momentum. Ajax would also benefit from any major transfer, having retained a 10 per cent sell-on clause when Taylor left Amsterdam.

Taylor’s situation illustrates why midfielders with genuine technical and tactical versatility are commanding such attention. He is not simply producing statistics; his ability to dictate play and carry the ball makes him valuable to teams with different tactical requirements.

Newcastle’s interest is understandable, particularly if they want another midfielder capable of progressing possession and contributing further forward. Bournemouth’s potential need for a replacement for Scott also gives their pursuit a clear sporting rationale, while Juventus appear the most motivated because they are already preparing a sizeable offer.

The bigger obstacle is Lazio. A player contracted until 2030, performing for the Serie A leaders and unwilling to leave mid-season is extremely difficult to prise away. For that reason, despite the five-way competition, summer 2027 currently looks far more realistic than January.