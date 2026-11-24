Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal and Chelsea after establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most promising young English players.

The 19-year-old has become an increasingly important part of David Moyes’s plans this season, with his performances in central midfield attracting attention from some of England’s biggest clubs.

According to Fussball News, Chelsea are particularly interested and the Londoners are reportedly receiving regular scouting reports on Armstrong as they assess whether the teenager could become a long-term addition to their midfield. His age, Premier League experience and ability to operate in different central roles make him an appealing option for a club that continues to invest heavily in emerging talent.

Arsenal are also monitoring the situation as they look for players capable of strengthening their midfield for the future. Armstrong’s physical presence, energy and versatility could make him an attractive option for Mikel Arteta, particularly given his ability to contribute both defensively and in possession.

Additionally, the uncertainties surrounding Martin Zubimendi may compel Arsenal to seek a replacement. Manchester City are also tracking the England Under-21 international, although their interest currently appears to be at the monitoring stage.

Everton demand hefty fee for teenage star

Everton have little reason to encourage Armstrong’s departure. The academy graduate remains under contract until June 2028 and has earned the trust of Moyes, who views him as an important part of the club’s present and future.

His emergence has consequently strengthened Everton’s negotiating position. While Transfermarkt values Armstrong at around €30 million, reports suggest Everton could demand between €60 million and €70 million for the midfielder.

That figure would represent a substantial investment for either Chelsea or Arsenal, particularly for a player who is still only 19. Everton have not publicly confirmed an official asking price, but their valuation reflects the importance they place on Armstrong and his long-term potential. A January move therefore appears difficult, though recent reports have suggested willingness to sell.

Chelsea are believed to be examining the possibility of making an approach during the winter window, while Arsenal’s interest remains focused more broadly on his development. Armstrong has already made three appearances for England Under-21s, adding another layer to his growing reputation.

Armstrong’s development makes the interest from Chelsea and Arsenal understandable, but Everton are in an unusually strong position. This is not a player searching for a way out or struggling to establish himself; he is a homegrown midfielder becoming increasingly important to his manager.

For Chelsea, his versatility and age fit their recruitment model, while Arsenal could view him as a long-term Premier League-ready midfield option rather than simply a developmental signing. The €60-70 million valuation is undoubtedly steep, but Everton have little incentive to compromise.

Armstrong’s contract runs until 2028, and every strong performance will only increase the pressure on interested clubs to pay a premium. A summer transfer therefore looks considerably more realistic than a January deal, with Chelsea potentially the club most likely to test Everton’s resolve.