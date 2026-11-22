Manchester United are all set to hold talks with Turkish club Trabzonspor to finalise the sale of outcast Andre Onana.

Trabzonspor are preparing to open negotiations with Manchester United over a permanent deal for Andre Onana as they look to secure the goalkeeper’s future beyond his loan spell, according to Fotomac.

The Turkish club are satisfied with the Cameroonian international’s performances and work ethic and have made him a priority target for the January transfer window.

Onana has been on loan at Trabzonspor since the summer of 2025 and has made 49 appearances, conceding 56 goals and keeping 13 clean sheets. His displays have convinced the Black Sea Storm that he can remain an important part of their squad, prompting them to explore the possibility of signing him permanently.

The Super Lig outfit are expected to approach Manchester United during the winter break, per FotoMac, to discuss a transfer fee. They were interested in signing him permanently during the summer as well. Now, they are hoping to negotiate a reasonable figure, particularly given the goalkeeper’s contractual situation at Old Trafford.

Onana joined Manchester United from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023 for an initial fee of €51 million after impressing in Italy. He arrived as David de Gea‘s replacement and was expected to establish himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper for years to come.

However, his time in England did not unfold as planned. The 30-year-old made 102 appearances for the Red Devils, conceding 150 goals and recording 24 clean sheets. Although those numbers were not particularly poor, a series of costly errors affected his standing at the club and ultimately contributed to his departure on loan.

Onana has no future at Old Trafford

Manchester United are now unlikely to reintegrate Onana into their long-term plans, making a permanent exit a realistic possibility. Trabzonspor believe they could capitalise on the situation to secure his services without paying a substantial fee.

His contract situation could further strengthen their negotiating position. FotoMac reports that his agreement with United expires at the end of the season, meaning the Turkish side want to complete a deal before he potentially becomes available as a free agent.

With Onana’s future at Old Trafford uncertain and Trabzonspor keen to retain him, negotiations could begin in January. The Turkish club will hope to reach an agreement that allows them to keep the experienced goalkeeper permanently, while United could use the opportunity to move him on.