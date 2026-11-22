The January transfer window is approaching, and Premier League clubs are beginning to identify attacking reinforcements capable of making an immediate difference.

According to TEAMtalk, several English sides have intensified their scouting efforts in Italy, where emerging attacking talents are attracting considerable attention.

Serie A has become an increasingly attractive recruitment market for English clubs seeking technically accomplished forwards. Players capable of combining explosive acceleration with intelligent movement and consistent attacking output are particularly valuable, especially for teams looking to strengthen their options without disrupting their existing systems.

Lazio winger Gustav Isaksen has now emerged as a target for Newcastle United, Everton, Leeds United, and Brentford. All four clubs have reportedly monitored the 25-year-old Denmark international during recent domestic and international appearances.

The Dane has registered four goals and one assist this season, establishing himself as an important contributor to Lazio’s impressive campaign. Since arriving from FC Midtjylland in 2023, Isaksen has accumulated 30 direct goal contributions across his time in Rome.

Contract uncertainty leading towards transfer opportunity

Isaksen’s development has coincided with growing uncertainty surrounding his future at Lazio. The Danish international has approximately 18 months remaining on his current contract, leaving the Serie A club facing an important decision over his long-term future.

Lazio are understood to be pursuing an extension, although interest from England could complicate negotiations. Newcastle, Everton, Leeds, and Brentford are evaluating whether a January approach would be realistic, while Bundesliga clubs are also reportedly monitoring his situation.

His attacking versatility and ability to operate predominantly from the right flank make him an appealing prospect. With four league goals already this campaign, Isaksen is approaching his previous seasonal best of five, suggesting his productivity is improving alongside his overall development. Nevertheless, Lazio’s ambitions in Serie A could make securing his signature during the winter window particularly challenging.

Which Premier League destination makes the most sense?

Newcastle, who hold a long-standing interest, would offer Isaksen an opportunity to compete at a higher level, although the competition for attacking positions could complicate his integration. His direct running and willingness to attack defenders would suit a side that values intensity and rapid transitions.

Everton represent an intriguing alternative. Isaksen could provide additional unpredictability on the right flank, particularly against opponents defending in compact formations. His ability to carry possession into dangerous areas would add another dimension to their attacking play, particularly with Iliman Ndiaye leaving a gaping hole on the side.

Leeds could also benefit considerably from his pace and movement, especially in transition-heavy matches. Brentford, meanwhile, have demonstrated an ability to develop technically gifted attackers within a structured tactical environment.

Ultimately, Everton could offer the clearest route to regular involvement, although Newcastle’s sporting ambitions may prove difficult to resist. Much will depend on Lazio’s negotiating position and whether Isaksen prioritises immediate playing time or the prospect of competing at a higher level.