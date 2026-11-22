The competition for versatile defenders is gathering momentum ahead of the January transfer window, with several European heavyweights assessing players capable of strengthening multiple positions.

According to German outlet Fussball News, Premier League clubs are particularly active in this market, with recruitment departments stepping up their scouting efforts.

Modern full-backs are increasingly expected to contribute beyond traditional defensive responsibilities. Their ability to operate in midfield, support attacking transitions and maintain defensive discipline has made adaptable players especially attractive to clubs competing across multiple competitions.

Borussia Dortmund defender Daniel Svensson has consequently emerged as a target for Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, with Leeds United also monitoring his progress. The 24-year-old Swedish international is attracting interest from AC Milan, Juventus, Inter Milan and Real Madrid, creating a potentially fierce eight-way contest.

Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly hold the strongest interest among English clubs, while Manchester United scouts watched Svensson against Real Betis in the Champions League and assessed him as a viable transfer target.

Borussia Dortmund establish their position amid growing interest

Dortmund have little intention of losing Svensson midway through the campaign, particularly given his importance to their defensive options. The Bundesliga club have the Swedish international under contract until June 2029 and are considering improved terms to reinforce their commitment.

However, an exit has not been completely ruled out. Dortmund reportedly value Svensson at approximately €45 million, with a competitive bidding process potentially pushing the total package towards €50 million through performance-related bonuses and additional clauses.

Premier League clubs could initially test Dortmund’s resolve with offers around €30 million, although such proposals would fall considerably short of the German side’s expectations. Liverpool and AC Milan are reportedly considering concrete approaches in January, while other interested clubs remain primarily focused on scouting.

Svensson, who has earned 21 international appearances for Sweden, can operate as a left-back, wing-back or midfielder. Nevertheless, he is understood to be happy at Dortmund, making a summer transfer potentially more realistic than an immediate departure.

Liverpool and Arsenal offer contrasting opportunities

Svensson’s versatility makes him particularly attractive to Liverpool and Arsenal, although his tactical suitability differs between the two clubs. At Liverpool, his athleticism and progressive movement could provide valuable flexibility on the left. His ability to advance into midfield would also offer additional options when building attacks against opponents employing aggressive pressing structures.

Arsenal could utilise Svensson in a more controlled positional system, where full-backs are often required to alternate between defensive coverage and midfield support. His technical adaptability would be valuable, although competition for minutes could be considerable. Manchester United might offer a clearer opportunity to establish himself, particularly if they prioritise strengthening the left side of their defence.

Liverpool appear the most compelling destination from a tactical perspective, but Dortmund’s €45 million valuation represents a significant obstacle. With Svensson under a long-term contract and comfortable in Germany, patience may ultimately prove more valuable than an aggressive January approach.