Will Lankshear could reject Leeds United’s interest in January and remain at Middlesbrough.

A report by Football Insider has claimed that the striker is extremely happy with how his career has developed since moving to Teesside.

The 21-year-old has transformed his reputation since leaving Tottenham, producing 15 goals for the Championship club and putting himself on the fringes of England consideration. An injury prevented him from being involved with the latest squad, but Harry Kane’s praise has further underlined the growing belief in his potential.

Lankshear is also playing a central role in Middlesbrough’s promotion challenge. With his goals arriving consistently and his development progressing exactly as hoped, there is little sporting incentive for the Englishman to disrupt that momentum halfway through the campaign.

Leeds need a striker but face resistance

Leeds United’s interest is understandable as Daniel Farke wants greater depth at centre-forward, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin currently carrying much of the responsibility and limited alternatives behind him. Lankshear’s penalty-box instincts, finishing and ability to operate as a genuine No.9 make him an attractive solution to a problem Leeds have been attempting to address.

The difficulty is that Leeds may not be able to offer enough to persuade either the player or Middlesbrough. Boro have placed a £30 million valuation on Lankshear, who only joined permanently from Tottenham in the summer and is contracted until 2031. The price reflects both his extraordinary scoring form and Middlesbrough’s determination to protect their promotion campaign.

For Leeds, signing him would therefore require a major investment in a player who may not even be available. And Lankshear himself appears increasingly comfortable waiting for his Premier League opportunity rather than forcing one.

Can Leeds United force Middlesbrough’s hand?

Leeds United should certainly test Middlesbrough’s resolve, but Lankshear is one of those January targets where timing matters more than money. The English striker’s development is accelerating without him needing to leave the Championship, and a promotion with Boro would give him an even stronger platform for his next move.

From Leeds United’s perspective, he makes considerable sense. Calvert-Lewin needs competition and Farke would benefit from a younger striker capable of becoming a long-term solution rather than another short-term addition.

Lankshear is starting regularly, scoring heavily, receiving international recognition and playing for a club chasing promotion. Unless Leeds can offer an exceptional sporting and financial package, staying at Middlesbrough until May may be the smarter career decision for the striker.