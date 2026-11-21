Chelsea face growing competition to retain Ibrahim Rabbaj.

Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Sporting CP, and Club Brugge are all tracking the 17-year-old, according to Ben Jacobs on Give Me Sport.

Rabbaj is currently representing Morocco at the Under-17 World Cup in Doha, where his performances are attracting further attention. The left-footed winger primarily operates from the right but can also play as a No.10, giving him the versatility that makes him particularly attractive to clubs developing young attacking players.

Chelsea secured Rabbaj on a professional contract in January, tying him down until 2028. However, the teenager’s route into senior football remains complicated by the enormous competition for places at Stamford Bridge. That has created an opportunity for his suitors and Rabbaj could begin considering his options if he believes another club can offer a clearer pathway towards first-team football.

PSG and Juventus lead the heavyweight interest

PSG’s interest fits their increasingly ambitious recruitment of elite young talent. The Ligue 1 champions can offer Rabbaj a pathway within a squad that regularly integrates technically gifted players, while his ability to operate between the wing and attacking midfield would give them another developmental option in the final third.

Juventus have similar reasons for monitoring the Moroccan sensation. The Bianconeri are looking to build for the future while balancing experienced players with emerging talent, and Rabbaj’s technical ability and positional flexibility make him the type of high-upside investment that could eventually develop into a first-team asset.

Sporting CP and Club Brugge, meanwhile, can offer something Chelsea may struggle to guarantee immediately. Both clubs have established reputations for giving talented youngsters meaningful first-team opportunities, making them credible alternatives if Rabbaj prioritises playing time over remaining at Cobham.

His pedigree explains the competition as Rabbaj helped Chelsea’s Under-18s win the national title last season, including a hat-trick against Leicester City, before making his UEFA Youth League debut and scoring against Barcelona. He has also enjoyed rapid international success after switching from England’s youth setup to Morocco.

Chelsea still hold the strongest hand

Chelsea remain determined to keep one of their brightest academy prospects. Rabbaj’s development at Cobham, his technical qualities and his success with Morocco make him a player the club will not want to lose just as his senior career approaches its decisive stage.

The Moroccan has already won the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations and was named player of the tournament at the UNAF Under-17 Championship. His reputation could rise further during the World Cup, increasing pressure on Chelsea to secure his future.

The most interesting part of this battle is not whether Rabbaj is talented enough for Chelsea but whether they can convince him that staying is best for his development. At 17, another two years of academy football may not be what Rabbaj wants if European clubs are offering a genuine route into senior football. Sporting or Club Brugge could therefore be particularly dangerous competitors because they can sell him on minutes rather than prestige.

Chelsea’s advantage is familiarity and control but if Rabbaj’s priority becomes first-team football, the Blues will need more than a contract extension and will need a convincing development plan. After all, Rio Ngumoha’s move to Liverpool certainly acts as a warning sign for the Blues.