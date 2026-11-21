Crystal Palace could consider bids for Ismaila Sarr in the region of £50 million in light of a lack of progress in contract talks with the Senegalese attacker.

Crystal Palace could sell Ismaila Sarr for £50 million as contract talks stall with the Senegalese attacker, as per Football Insider. The club faces uncertain finances and pressure to fund recruitment for new manager Thomas Frank. Sarr’s departure would leave Palace short of creativity during a critical relegation battle, though Frank may view selling for funds as the only path to squad reinforcement.

Crystal Palace sit at the bottom of the Premier League table heading into matchday 11, with multiple factors contributing to the disastrous campaign start. Before the season began, Palace had to contend with Oliver Glasner’s departure as well as uncertain player futures, especially regarding Ismaila Sarr.

Amid suggestions of stalled contract talks, the Eagles could accept offers in the region of £50 million, with earlier reports hinting at a potential release clause to allow Sarr greater flexibility.

Crystal Palace to sell Ismaila Sarr?

The club are reportedly willing to consider offers in the region of £50 million for the 28-year-old winger, and use the funds to help Frank add new faces to his squad. Frank has stated plans in place for Sarr, with suggestions that he could play a key role as the season progresses.

Given Palace are playing in multiple competitions, it remains important not to make too many personnel changes to the attacking setup and risk further derailing the campaign. With Palace in a relegation fight and playing across three competitions, letting Sarr leave mid-season risks further derailing the campaign. Frank’s focus remains on retaining attacking depth through January.

Since joining Watford in 2024, Sarr has been pivotal to Palace’s FA Cup and Conference League triumphs, and has attracted interest from Liverpool. The Reds showed concrete interest over the summer, reportedly interested by Sarr’s creative ability, but ultimately withdrew when Cody Gakpo remained at Anfield and they proved reluctant to meet Palace’s valuation.

There are continued suggestions that Liverpool remain interested, while Galatasaray are also being linked. Palace are relaxed due to Sarr’s contract running until the summer of 2029, though there’s a possibility of a rushed January sale to provide Frank with funds for new signings.