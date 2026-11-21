Celtic have emerged as a potential destination for free agent Jadon Sancho, but sources indicate the Scottish club are unlikely to make a serious move for the former Manchester United winger in the near future.

The 26-year-old has been without a club since leaving Manchester United when his contract expired in June. Despite holding discussions with several potential destinations, Sancho has yet to find an agreement, with his wage demands understood to be a significant factor.

According to Football Insider, Martin O’Neill is assessing ways to strengthen Celtic ahead of January, but a new winger is not believed to be among the club’s most pressing priorities. That makes committing significant resources to Sancho particularly difficult.

Wages and fitness create major obstacles

Sancho earned around £250,000 per week during his time at Manchester United, a level Celtic are not prepared to match. His financial demands have already complicated previous opportunities, with Aston Villa reportedly withdrawing from their pursuit and Chelsea failing to make his loan spell permanent despite agreeing terms with United.

There are also concerns over Sancho’s fitness after several months without competitive football. Celtic would therefore have to make a substantial financial commitment while accepting uncertainty over how quickly the winger could return to his best level.

Sancho has nevertheless continued to attract interest but talks with Getafe did not result in an agreement, while clubs in Turkey, the United States and the Premier League have also been linked. Middle Eastern clubs could represent a more realistic destination because of their greater capacity to meet his wage expectations.

For Celtic, however, the calculation appears different as the club can strengthen elsewhere without taking on the financial risk associated with Sancho, particularly when the winger’s position is not considered an immediate priority.

A free agent with considerable baggage

Sancho remains an intriguing free-agent opportunity because his ability at his best is not in question. The problem is the combination of cost, fitness uncertainty and Celtic’s actual squad requirements. For Celtic, signing a high-profile name simply because he is available would make little sense if the move prevents investment in positions Martin O’Neill considers more important.

A player earning Premier League-level wages would also need to deliver immediately to justify the financial commitment. Sancho, meanwhile, may have to decide whether maintaining his previous salary expectations is worth waiting longer for the right offer. His next club needs to provide more than just a contract; regular football and a stable environment will be crucial to rebuilding his career.

That makes a Middle Eastern destination plausible, particularly if the financial package remains his priority. Celtic’s reluctance, therefore, is understandable: the opportunity may look attractive on paper, but the economics make it difficult to justify. Recent reports have linked them with several prodigious wingers, including Max Dowman.